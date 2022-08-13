Advertisement
Share
High School Sports

Mission Viejo opens football season with 34-21 victory in Hawaii

Mission Viejo quarterback Kadin Semonza passes against San Clemente last year.
Mission Viejo quarterback Kadin Semonza, shown playing against San Clemente in April 2021, passed for a touchdown and ran for a touchdown during the Diablos’ season-opening win Friday night in Hawaii.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
ColumnistFollow
Share

It’s a beach day on Saturday in Honolulu for Mission Viejo football players after they took care of business Friday night with a 34-21 season-opening football victory over Mililani.

Quarterback Kadin Semonza, a Ball State commit, passed for a touchdown and ran for a touchdown to give the Diablos a 14-0 first-quarter lead.

But the Diablos struggled with their tackling, coach Chad Johnson said. And several players had flu-like symptoms earlier in the week.

Defensive end Seth Fao of Wilmington Banning is a player to watch in City Section.

High School Sports

Banning’s Seth Fao focuses on studies, moving forward on and off football field

Banning High’s Seth Fao struggled with online learning during COVID while dealing with family issues, but the football star is now up go speed in class.

“I think we’re still going to have a great team,” Johnson said. “We had some challenges throughout the week. We have a bye week, will fix mistakes and prepare for Servite.”

Advertisement

Mission Viejo will return home Sunday and prepare for an Aug. 26 game against Servite.

Johnson singled out on defense safety Mikey Damato, who had an interception, and defensive end Jonathan Becerra.

Warren will be the next Southern California team playing in Hawaii, playing Saturday night.

San Pedro tight end/defensive lineman Nick Fernandez.

High School Sports

San Pedro’s Nick Fernandez is ready to make big impact

San Pedro High’s Nick Fernandez has excelled since a move to tight end. He’s a three-sport athlete who makes an impact on both sides of the football field.

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement