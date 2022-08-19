Advertisement
How The Times’ top 25 high school football teams fared Friday

By Los Angeles Times staff
A look at how The Times’ top 25 high school football teams fared on Friday:

Rk. SCHOOL (W-L); Result; Next game

1. MATER DEI (1-0); def. Salt Lake City (Utah) West, 42-0; at Las Vegas Bishop Gorman, Friday

2. ST. JOHN BOSCO (0-0); idle; at Allen (Texas), Friday

3. MISSION VIEJO (1-0); idle; vs. Servite, Friday

4. CORONA CENTENNIAL (1-0); def. Corona Santiago, 85-0; at San Diego Cathedral, Friday

5. GARDENA SERRA (0-1); lost to Orange Lutheran, 27-26; at Long Beach Poly, Friday

6. LOS ALAMITOS (1-0); def. Bakersfield Garces, 41-0; vs. Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage (at Fort Lauderdale Aquinas), Aug. 27

7. SIERRA CANYON (0-1); lost to JSerra, 31-17; vs. Oaks Christian, Friday

8. SANTA MARGARITA (1-0); def. San Juan Hills, 18-8; vs. Norco (at Saddleback College), Friday

9. NORCO (0-0); idle; at Santa Margarita, Friday

10. WARREN (0-0); idle; vs. La Serna, Friday

11. CORONA DEL MAR (1-0); def. Downey, 41-10; at Los Gatos, Friday

12. ORANGE LUTHERAN (1-0); def. Gardena Serra, 27-26; at Upland, Friday

13. OXNARD PACIFICA (1-0); def. Westlake, 41-21; at St. Bonaventure, Friday

14. ST. BONAVENTURE (0-1); lost to Inglewood, 41-34; vs. Oxnard Pacifica (at Ventura College), Friday

15. INGLEWOOD (1-0); def. St. Bonaventure, 41-34; at Henderson (Nev.) Foothill, Friday

16. SAN JUAN HILLS (0-1); lost to Santa Margarita, 18-8; at Cypress, Thursday

17. LONG BEACH POLY (1-0); def. Clovis, 56-7 (Thursday); vs. Gardena Serra (at Veterans Stadium), Friday

18. ST. FRANCIS (0-1); lost to West Ranch, 61-41; at Mira Costa, Friday

19. BISHOP AMAT (1-0); def. Valencia, 29-6 (Thursday);at La Habra, Friday

20. MURRIETA VALLEY (0-0); idle; vs. Great Oak, Friday

21. RANCHO CUCAMONGA (1-0); def. Servite, 27-7; vs. Apple Valley, Friday

22. CHAMINADE (1-0); def. Oaks Christian, 24-17; vs. JSerra, Friday

23. SIMI VALLEY (1-0); def. Ventura, 49-3; at Knight, Friday

24. SERVITE (0-1); lost to Rancho Cucamonga, 27-7; at Mission Viejo, Friday

25. JSERRA (1-0); def. Sierra Canyon, 31-17; at Chaminade, Friday

