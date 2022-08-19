How The Times’ top 25 high school football teams fared Friday

24. SERVITE (0-1); lost to Rancho Cucamonga, 27-7; at Mission Viejo, Friday

18. ST. FRANCIS (0-1); lost to West Ranch, 61-41; at Mira Costa, Friday

17. LONG BEACH POLY (1-0); def. Clovis, 56-7 (Thursday); vs. Gardena Serra (at Veterans Stadium), Friday

16. SAN JUAN HILLS (0-1); lost to Santa Margarita, 18-8; at Cypress, Thursday

14. ST. BONAVENTURE (0-1); lost to Inglewood, 41-34; vs. Oxnard Pacifica (at Ventura College), Friday

8. SANTA MARGARITA (1-0); def. San Juan Hills, 18-8; vs. Norco (at Saddleback College), Friday

7. SIERRA CANYON (0-1); lost to JSerra, 31-17; vs. Oaks Christian, Friday

6. LOS ALAMITOS (1-0); def. Bakersfield Garces, 41-0; vs. Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage (at Fort Lauderdale Aquinas), Aug. 27

5. GARDENA SERRA (0-1); lost to Orange Lutheran, 27-26; at Long Beach Poly, Friday

A look at how The Times’ top 25 high school football teams fared on Friday:

Newsletter Get our high school sports newsletter

Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.

Enter email address Sign Me Up

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.