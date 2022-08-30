Advertisement
High School Sports

Redondo Union girls’ volleyball takes down Mater Dei in free-for-all Southern Section

Redondo Union's Mele Corral-Blagojevich helped her Sea Hawks to a win over Mater Dei on Tuesday night.
(Luca Evans / Los Angeles Times)
By Luca Evans
For months, Southern Section girls’ volleyball coaches have been anticipating a Wild West of a season — a free-for-all with perhaps one clear top tier and a mess of dusty fistfights.

“The parity this year’s going to be pretty fun to watch,” Mater Dei coach Dan O’Dell said this summer.

Not so fun, after all, for Mater Dei in this season’s beginnings.

On Tuesday night, Redondo Union took down the Monarchs 25-23, 14-25, 25-18, 25-21 behind a home crowd with a DJ who coach Tommy Chaffins said had “this 52-year-old bald guy feeling it.”

In a matchup of two of the Los Angeles Times’ top-five-ranked teams entering the season, senior Oklahoma commit Mele Corral-Blagojevich was “on a mission,” Chaffins said, leading Redondo Union with 19 kills. Senior opposite Gianna Tagoai, who hadn’t played a volleyball match in 11 months after tearing her ACL in a game against Marymount last season, was cleared Monday and had a standout game.

Elsewhere, Mira Costa (No. 3 entering the year) beat Studio City Harvard-Westlake (No. 8) 25-21, 25-22, 25-18.

The next Southern Section dogfight to watch — Mira Costa versus Marymount — is Thursday night.

High School Sports
Luca Evans

Luca Evans is a multimedia journalist focused on prep sports for the Los Angeles Times. A 2022 graduate of Chapman University, Evans worked as the sports and managing editor of the campus newspaper before beginning freelance work with The Times. He is focused on broadening and diversifying Southern California preps coverage and particularly interested in what makes athletes tick on and off the field.

