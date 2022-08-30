Redondo Union girls’ volleyball takes down Mater Dei in free-for-all Southern Section
For months, Southern Section girls’ volleyball coaches have been anticipating a Wild West of a season — a free-for-all with perhaps one clear top tier and a mess of dusty fistfights.
“The parity this year’s going to be pretty fun to watch,” Mater Dei coach Dan O’Dell said this summer.
Not so fun, after all, for Mater Dei in this season’s beginnings.
On Tuesday night, Redondo Union took down the Monarchs 25-23, 14-25, 25-18, 25-21 behind a home crowd with a DJ who coach Tommy Chaffins said had “this 52-year-old bald guy feeling it.”
In a matchup of two of the Los Angeles Times’ top-five-ranked teams entering the season, senior Oklahoma commit Mele Corral-Blagojevich was “on a mission,” Chaffins said, leading Redondo Union with 19 kills. Senior opposite Gianna Tagoai, who hadn’t played a volleyball match in 11 months after tearing her ACL in a game against Marymount last season, was cleared Monday and had a standout game.
The Roosevelt High football team is playing the season in honor of Santos Rivera, a former player who died tragically this summer.
Elsewhere, Mira Costa (No. 3 entering the year) beat Studio City Harvard-Westlake (No. 8) 25-21, 25-22, 25-18.
The next Southern Section dogfight to watch — Mira Costa versus Marymount — is Thursday night.
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.