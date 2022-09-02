Advertisement
High School Sports

How The Times’ top 25 high school football teams fared Friday

Mater Dei running back Jordon Davison runs the ball.
Mater Dei running back Jordon Davison finds some space to run against Corona Centennial on Friday night.
(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
By Times staff
Rk. SCHOOL (W-L) Result; Next game

1. MATER DEI (3-0) def. Corona Centennial, 43-20; vs. La Mirada (at Santa Ana Stadium), Friday

2. ST. JOHN BOSCO (2-0) def. Bishop Amat, 42-7; vs. Portland (Ore.) Central Catholic (at U. of Oregon), Friday

3. CORONA CENTENNIAL (2-1) lost to Mater Dei, 43-20; vs. JSerra, Friday

4. MISSION VIEJO (2-1) lost to Long Beach Poly, 35-30; at Sierra Canyon, Friday

5. SANTA MARGARITA (2-0) idle; vs. Denver (Colo.) Mullen (at Saddleback College), Friday

6. ORANGE LUTHERAN (2-1) lost to Edison, 34-13; vs. Damien (at Orange Coast College), Friday

7. LOS ALAMITOS (1-1) vs. Chandler (Ariz.) Basha (at Westminster), Saturday; vs. Servite (at Cerritos College), Friday

8. LONG BEACH POLY (2-0) def. Mission Viejo, 35-30; at Leuzinger, Friday

9. CHAMINADE (3-0) def. Birmingham, 35-0; at Crespi, Friday

10. WARREN (2-0) def. El Cajon Grossmont, 56-0; at Gardena Serra, Friday

11. CORONA DEL MAR (3-0) def. Palos Verdes, 14-7; vs. San Clemente (at Newport Harbor), Friday

12. NORCO (1-1) def. Rancho Cucamonga, 24-14; vs. Corona, Thursday

13. JSERRA (2-1) def. Newport Harbor, 28-21; at Corona Centennial, Friday

14. RANCHO CUCAMONGA (2-1) lost to Norco, 24-14; at Valencia, Friday

15. INGLEWOOD (3-0) def. Carlsbad, 35-18; at Adelanto, Friday

16. BISHOP AMAT (2-1) lost to St. John Bosco, 42-7; at Leuzinger, Sept. 16, Friday

17. MURRIETA VALLEY (1-1) lost to Apple Valley, 56-51; vs. Murrieta Mesa, Friday

18. SIMI VALLEY (3-0) def. Royal, 49-12; at Saugus, Thursday

19. EDISON (3-0) def. Orange Lutheran, 34-13; vs. Palos Verdes (at Westminster), Thursday

20. YORBA LINDA (3-0) def. Orange, 36-7 (Thursday) vs. San Juan Hills, Friday

21. ST. BONAVENTURE (1-2) lost to San Diego Lincoln, 27-24; at Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, Friday

22. OXNARD PACIFICA (2-1) def. Santa Barbara, 28-20; at San Marcos, Friday

23. CAJON (1-1) lost to Gilbert (Ariz.) Williams Field, 13-12; vs. Aquinas, Friday

24. GARDENA SERRA (1-2) def. Cathedral, 33-6; vs. Warren, Friday

25. CYPRESS (3-0) def. Western, 44-20 (Thursday) at Katella, Sept. 15

