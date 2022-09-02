23. CAJON (1-1) lost to Gilbert (Ariz.) Williams Field, 13-12; vs. Aquinas, Friday

21. ST. BONAVENTURE (1-2) lost to San Diego Lincoln, 27-24; at Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, Friday

19. EDISON (3-0) def. Orange Lutheran, 34-13; vs. Palos Verdes (at Westminster), Thursday

17. MURRIETA VALLEY (1-1) lost to Apple Valley, 56-51; vs. Murrieta Mesa, Friday

16. BISHOP AMAT (2-1) lost to St. John Bosco, 42-7; at Leuzinger, Sept. 16, Friday

14. RANCHO CUCAMONGA (2-1) lost to Norco, 24-14; at Valencia, Friday

11. CORONA DEL MAR (3-0) def. Palos Verdes, 14-7; vs. San Clemente (at Newport Harbor), Friday

7. LOS ALAMITOS (1-1) vs. Chandler (Ariz.) Basha (at Westminster), Saturday; vs. Servite (at Cerritos College), Friday

6. ORANGE LUTHERAN (2-1) lost to Edison, 34-13; vs. Damien (at Orange Coast College), Friday

5. SANTA MARGARITA (2-0) idle; vs. Denver (Colo.) Mullen (at Saddleback College), Friday

4. MISSION VIEJO (2-1) lost to Long Beach Poly, 35-30; at Sierra Canyon, Friday

3. CORONA CENTENNIAL (2-1) lost to Mater Dei, 43-20; vs. JSerra, Friday

2. ST. JOHN BOSCO (2-0) def. Bishop Amat, 42-7; vs. Portland (Ore.) Central Catholic (at U. of Oregon), Friday

1. MATER DEI (3-0) def. Corona Centennial, 43-20; vs. La Mirada (at Santa Ana Stadium), Friday

How The Times’ top 25 high school football teams fared Friday night.

Mater Dei running back Jordon Davison finds some space to run against Corona Centennial on Friday night.

