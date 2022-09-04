Advertisement
High School Sports

The Times’ top 25 high school football rankings

By Eric Sondheimer
A look at The Times’ top 25 high school football teams in the Southland.

Rk. SCHOOL (W-L); Result; Next game, rk. last week

1. MATER DEI (3-0); def. Corona Centennial, 43-20; vs. La Mirada (at Santa Ana Stadium), Friday; 1

2. ST. JOHN BOSCO (2-0); def. Bishop Amat, 42-7; vs. Portland (Ore.) Central Catholic (at U of Oregon), Friday; 2

3. CORONA CENTENNIAL (2-1); lost to Mater Dei, 43-20; vs. JSerra, Friday; 3

4. LONG BEACH POLY (3-0); def. Mission Viejo, 35-30; at Leuzinger, Friday; 8

5. SANTA MARGARITA (2-0); idle; vs. Denver (Colo.) Mullen (at Saddleback College), Friday; 5

6. MISSION VIEJO (2-1); lost to Long Beach Poly, 35-30; at Sierra Canyon, Friday; 4

7. CHAMINADE (3-0); def. Birmingham., 35-0; at Crespi, Friday; 9

8. WARREN (2-0); def. El Cajon Grossmont, 56-0; at Gardena Serra, Friday; 10

9. EDISON (3-0); def. Orange Lutheran, 34-13; vs. Palos Verdes (at Westminster), Thursday; 19

10. NORCO (1-1); def. Rancho Cucamonga, 26-14; vs. Corona, Thursday; 12

11. LOS ALAMITOS (1-2); lost to Chandler (Ariz.) Basha 33-28; vs. Servite (at Cerritos College), Friday; 7

12. CORONA DEL MAR (3-0); def. Palos Verdes, 14-7; vs. San Clemente (at Newport Harbor), Friday; 11

13. JSERRA (2-1); def. Newport Harbor, 28-21; at Corona Centennial, Friday; 13

14. ORANGE LUTHERAN (2-1); lost to Edison, 34-13; vs. Damien (at Orange Coast College), Friday; 6

15. INGLEWOOD (3-0); def. Carlsbad, 35-18; at Adelanto, Friday; 15

16. SIMI VALLEY (3-0); def. Royal, 49-12; at Saugus, Thursday; 18

17. BISHOP AMAT (2-1); lost to St. John Bosco, 42-7; at Leuzinger, Sept. 16, Friday; 16

18. RANCHO CUCAMONGA (2-1); lost to Norco, 26-14; at Valencia, Friday; 14

19. YORBA LINDA (3-0); def. Orange, 36-7; vs. San Juan Hills, Friday; 20

20. GARDENA SERRA (1-2); def. Cathedral, 33-6; vs. Warren, Friday; 24

21. CYPRESS (3-0); def. Western, 44-20; at Katella, Sept. 15; 25

22. AYALA (3-0); def. Leuzinger 40-33; vs. Monrovia, Friday; NR

23. APPLE VALLEY (2-1); def. Murrieta Valley, 56-51; at Victor Valley, Friday; NR

24. OXNARD PACIFICA (2-1); def. Santa Barbara, 28-20; at San Marcos, Friday; 22

25. BISHOP DIEGO (3-0); def. Garces, 35-14; vs. Fresno Central, Saturday; NR

