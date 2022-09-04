The Times’ top 25 high school football rankings

18. RANCHO CUCAMONGA (2-1); lost to Norco, 26-14; at Valencia, Friday; 14

17. BISHOP AMAT (2-1); lost to St. John Bosco, 42-7; at Leuzinger, Sept. 16, Friday; 16

14. ORANGE LUTHERAN (2-1); lost to Edison, 34-13; vs. Damien (at Orange Coast College), Friday; 6

12. CORONA DEL MAR (3-0); def. Palos Verdes, 14-7; vs. San Clemente (at Newport Harbor), Friday; 11

11. LOS ALAMITOS ( 1-2 ) ; lost to Chandler (Ariz.) Basha 33-28; vs. Servite (at Cerritos College), Friday; 7

9. EDISON (3-0); def. Orange Lutheran, 34-13; vs. Palos Verdes (at Westminster), Thursday; 19

6. MISSION VIEJO (2-1); lost to Long Beach Poly, 35-30; at Sierra Canyon, Friday; 4

5. SANTA MARGARITA (2-0); idle; vs. Denver (Colo.) Mullen (at Saddleback College), Friday; 5

3. CORONA CENTENNIAL (2-1); lost to Mater Dei, 43-20; vs. JSerra, Friday; 3

2. ST. JOHN BOSCO (2-0); def. Bishop Amat, 42-7; vs. Portland (Ore.) Central Catholic (at U of Oregon), Friday; 2

1. MATER DEI (3-0); def. Corona Centennial, 43-20; vs. La Mirada (at Santa Ana Stadium), Friday; 1

Rk. SCHOOL (W-L); Result; Next game, rk. last week

A look at The Times’ top 25 high school football teams in the Southland.

Mater Dei running back Jordon Davison (0) runs the ball in Friday night’s game between Mater Dei and Corona Centennial on Friday in Corona.

