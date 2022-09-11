The Times’ top 25 high school football rankings

25. CORONA DEL MAR (3-1); lost to San Clemente, 23-6; vs. San Juan Hills, Thursday; 12

Chaminade High freshman JJ Harel has a 40-inch vertical leap and cleared 6-foot-5 in the high jump as a 13-year-old in the Junior Olympics.

16. WARREN (2-1); lost to Gardena Serra, 16-13; vs. Culver City, Friday; 8

14. INGLEWOOD (4-0); def. Adelanto, 50-0; vs. Lawndale (at El Camino College), Sept. 17; 15

13. JSERRA (2-2); lost to Corona Centennial, 41-0; vs. Rancho Cucamonga, Friday; 13

11. ORANGE LUTHERAN (3-1); def. Damien, 26-20; vs. Sherman Oaks Notre Dame (at Orange Coast College), Friday; 14

El Dorado High’s Isaiah Quintero is a 5-foot-4 running back who’s also a state champion wrestler and has big confidence to make up for his small stature.

10. LOS ALAMITOS (2-2); def. Servite, 47-14; vs. Santa Margarita (at Veterans Stadium), Thursday; 11

5. SANTA MARGARITA (3-0); def. Denver (Colo.) Mullen, 63-6; at Los Alamitos (at Veterans Stadium), Thursday; 5

4. LONG BEACH POLY (4-0); def. Leuzinger, 34-24; vs. Lakewood (at Veterans Stadium), Friday; 4

1. MATER DEI (4-0); def. La Mirada, 35-0; vs. Mililani (Hawaii) (at St. John Bosco), Friday; 1

Rk. SCHOOL (W-L); Last week; Next game; rk. last week

A look at The Times’ top 25 high school football teams in the Southland.

Warren running back Romeo Clark tries to break the tackle of Gardena Serra linebacker Noa Keohuloa on Friday night. Serra won the battle of top-25 teams 16-13.

