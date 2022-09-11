The Times’ top 25 high school football rankings
A look at The Times’ top 25 high school football teams in the Southland.
Rk. SCHOOL (W-L); Last week; Next game; rk. last week
1. MATER DEI (4-0); def. La Mirada, 35-0; vs. Mililani (Hawaii) (at St. John Bosco), Friday; 1
2. ST. JOHN BOSCO (3-0); def. Portland (Ore.) Central Catholic, 49-0; vs. Kahuku (Hawaii), Saturday; 2
3. CORONA CENTENNIAL (3-1); def. JSerra, 41-0; at Temecula Valley, Friday; 3
4. LONG BEACH POLY (4-0); def. Leuzinger, 34-24; vs. Lakewood (at Veterans Stadium), Friday; 4
5. SANTA MARGARITA (3-0); def. Denver (Colo.) Mullen, 63-6; at Los Alamitos (at Veterans Stadium), Thursday; 5
6. MISSION VIEJO (3-1); def. Sierra Canyon, 41-0; vs. Bishop Alemany, Friday; 6
7. CHAMINADE (4-0); def. Crespi, 59-7; at Loyola, Friday; 7
8. EDISON (4-0); def. Palos Verdes, 35-7; at San Clemente, Friday; 9
9. NORCO (2-1); def. Corona, 83-0; at Citrus Valley, Friday; 10
10. LOS ALAMITOS (2-2); def. Servite, 47-14; vs. Santa Margarita (at Veterans Stadium), Thursday; 11
11. ORANGE LUTHERAN (3-1); def. Damien, 26-20; vs. Sherman Oaks Notre Dame (at Orange Coast College), Friday; 14
12. GARDENA SERRA (2-2); def. Warren, 16-13; at Oaks Christian, Friday; 20
13. JSERRA (2-2); lost to Corona Centennial, 41-0; vs. Rancho Cucamonga, Friday; 13
14. INGLEWOOD (4-0); def. Adelanto, 50-0; vs. Lawndale (at El Camino College), Sept. 17; 15
15. BISHOP AMAT (2-1); idle; at Leuzinger, Friday; 17
16. WARREN (2-1); lost to Gardena Serra, 16-13; vs. Culver City, Friday; 8
17. RANCHO CUCAMONGA (3-1); def. Valencia, 21-14; at JSerra, Friday; 18
18. YORBA LINDA (4-0); def. San Juan Hills, 39-0; at Simi Valley, Friday; 19
19. CYPRESS (3-0); idle; at Katella, Thursday; 21
20. AYALA (4-0); def. Monrovia, 41-0; at Chino Hills, Friday; 22
21. APPLE VALLEY (3-1); def. Victor Valley, 48-6; vs. Silverado, Friday; 23
22. OXNARD PACIFICA (3-1); def. San Marcos, 46-7; at Dos Pueblos, Friday; 24
23. SAN CLEMENTE (4-0); def. Corona del Mar, 23-6; vs. Edison, Friday; NR
24. OAKS CHRISTIAN (2-1); idle; vs. Gardena Serra, Friday; NR
25. CORONA DEL MAR (3-1); lost to San Clemente, 23-6; vs. San Juan Hills, Thursday; 12
