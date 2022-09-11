Advertisement
High School Sports

The Times’ top 25 high school football rankings

Gardena Serra's Noa Keohuloa jumps to tackle Romeo Clark of Warren.
Warren running back Romeo Clark tries to break the tackle of Gardena Serra linebacker Noa Keohuloa on Friday night. Serra won the battle of top-25 teams 16-13.
(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
ColumnistFollow
A look at The Times’ top 25 high school football teams in the Southland.

Rk. SCHOOL (W-L); Last week; Next game; rk. last week

1. MATER DEI (4-0); def. La Mirada, 35-0; vs. Mililani (Hawaii) (at St. John Bosco), Friday; 1

2. ST. JOHN BOSCO (3-0); def. Portland (Ore.) Central Catholic, 49-0; vs. Kahuku (Hawaii), Saturday; 2

3. CORONA CENTENNIAL (3-1); def. JSerra, 41-0; at Temecula Valley, Friday; 3

4. LONG BEACH POLY (4-0); def. Leuzinger, 34-24; vs. Lakewood (at Veterans Stadium), Friday; 4

5. SANTA MARGARITA (3-0); def. Denver (Colo.) Mullen, 63-6; at Los Alamitos (at Veterans Stadium), Thursday; 5

6. MISSION VIEJO (3-1); def. Sierra Canyon, 41-0; vs. Bishop Alemany, Friday; 6

7. CHAMINADE (4-0); def. Crespi, 59-7; at Loyola, Friday; 7

8. EDISON (4-0); def. Palos Verdes, 35-7; at San Clemente, Friday; 9

9. NORCO (2-1); def. Corona, 83-0; at Citrus Valley, Friday; 10

10. LOS ALAMITOS (2-2); def. Servite, 47-14; vs. Santa Margarita (at Veterans Stadium), Thursday; 11

11. ORANGE LUTHERAN (3-1); def. Damien, 26-20; vs. Sherman Oaks Notre Dame (at Orange Coast College), Friday; 14

12. GARDENA SERRA (2-2); def. Warren, 16-13; at Oaks Christian, Friday; 20

13. JSERRA (2-2); lost to Corona Centennial, 41-0; vs. Rancho Cucamonga, Friday; 13

14. INGLEWOOD (4-0); def. Adelanto, 50-0; vs. Lawndale (at El Camino College), Sept. 17; 15

15. BISHOP AMAT (2-1); idle; at Leuzinger, Friday; 17

16. WARREN (2-1); lost to Gardena Serra, 16-13; vs. Culver City, Friday; 8

17. RANCHO CUCAMONGA (3-1); def. Valencia, 21-14; at JSerra, Friday; 18

18. YORBA LINDA (4-0); def. San Juan Hills, 39-0; at Simi Valley, Friday; 19

19. CYPRESS (3-0); idle; at Katella, Thursday; 21

20. AYALA (4-0); def. Monrovia, 41-0; at Chino Hills, Friday; 22

21. APPLE VALLEY (3-1); def. Victor Valley, 48-6; vs. Silverado, Friday; 23

22. OXNARD PACIFICA (3-1); def. San Marcos, 46-7; at Dos Pueblos, Friday; 24

23. SAN CLEMENTE (4-0); def. Corona del Mar, 23-6; vs. Edison, Friday; NR

24. OAKS CHRISTIAN (2-1); idle; vs. Gardena Serra, Friday; NR

25. CORONA DEL MAR (3-1); lost to San Clemente, 23-6; vs. San Juan Hills, Thursday; 12

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

