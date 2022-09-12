Advertisement
High School Sports

North Hollywood turns to sophomore running back Jaylin Burt

Sophomore running back Jaylin Burt of North Hollywood High poses for a photo.
Sophomore running back Jaylin Burt of North Hollywood High has rushed for 477 yards in three games.
(Scott Faer)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
The double-wing offense is clicking at North Hollywood High, which is 2-1. And no one is enjoying the openings for the running game more than sophomore running back Jaylin Burt.

Burt, who gained 1,300 yards as a freshman, is up to 477 yards and five touchdowns this season.

“He’s one of the backs that has unbelievable vision along with speed,” coach Scott Faer said. “He’s a little shifty and makes people miss.”

At 5-foot-7 and 130 pounds, Burt isn’t the biggest football player but he’s been able to run over at least one player in each of the three games, Faer said.

A big test comes Friday in an East Valley League opening game on the road against defending champion Arleta.

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

