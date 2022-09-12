North Hollywood turns to sophomore running back Jaylin Burt

The double-wing offense is clicking at North Hollywood High, which is 2-1. And no one is enjoying the openings for the running game more than sophomore running back Jaylin Burt.

Burt, who gained 1,300 yards as a freshman, is up to 477 yards and five touchdowns this season.

“He’s one of the backs that has unbelievable vision along with speed,” coach Scott Faer said. “He’s a little shifty and makes people miss.”

At 5-foot-7 and 130 pounds, Burt isn’t the biggest football player but he’s been able to run over at least one player in each of the three games, Faer said.

A big test comes Friday in an East Valley League opening game on the road against defending champion Arleta.