High school football top performers in the Southland

Kayden Dixon-Wyatt of Mater Dei makes a one-handed touchdown catch in the third quarter against Servite on Friday night.

A look at the top performers from high school football games across the Southland on Thursday and Friday nights.

RUSHING

• Zach Rogozik, Hart: Set a school record with seven touchdowns, six rushing and one receiving, while gaining 197 yards rushing and 122 yards receiving in win over Canyon Country Canyon.

• AJ McBean, Mira Costa: The sophomore rushed for 340 yards and scored four touchdowns in a win over Culver City.

• Jaxon Roberts, Buena: Rushed for 318 yards and scored five touchdowns in win over Royal.

• Anthony League, Long Beach Millikan: Rushed for 258 yards and four touchdowns in win over Long Beach Poly.

• Dorian Hoze, Murrieta Valley: Rushed for 223 yards and scored two touchdowns in win over Chaparral.

• Jagger Belson, North Hollywood: Rushed for 221 yards and four touchdowns in win over Chavez.

PASSING

• Jaden Jefferson, Cathedral: Passed for 341 yards and four touchdowns in win over Paraclete.

• Jacob Webster, Oak Hills: Passed for five touchdowns in win over Serrano.

• Tagg Harrison, Simi Valley: Completed 13 of 16 passes for 313 yards and four touchdowns in win over Camarillo.

What a pass by Dash Beierly. 53 yards to Kayden Dixon-Wyatt. Then Jordon Davison scored on 5-yard run. 1:46 left in first. Mater Dei 6, Servite 0 pic.twitter.com/3zcrWDSmWD — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) October 12, 2024

• Dash Beierly, Mater Dei: Completed 19 of 22 passes for 290 yards and three touchdowns in win over Servite.

• Brady Smigiel, Newbury Park: Completed 11 of 17 passes for 262 yards and four touchdowns in win over Calabasas.

• Jake Duronslet, Covina: Passed for five touchdowns in win over Diamond Bar.

• Kade Casillas, Lakewood: Passed for six touchdowns in win over Long Beach Jordan.

• Jack Hurst, Laguna Beach: Completed eight of 11 passes for 208 yards and three touchdowns in win over Fountain Valley.

RECEIVING

• Ryder Brownstein, Brentwood: Caught nine passes for 205 yards and two touchdowns in win over Grace Brethren.

• Shane Rosenthal, Newbury Park: Caught six passes for 165 yards and two touchdowns in win over Calabasas.

• Quentin Hale, Cathedral: Caught seven passes for 202 yards and two touchdowns in win over Paraclete.

• Markus Kier, Loyola: Caught nine passes for 134 yards and two touchdowns in win over Bishop Amat.

• Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, Mater Dei: Caught five passes for 113 yards and one touchdown against Servite.

DEFENSE

• George Hastings, Agoura: Recorded 16 tackles, blocked a punt, passed for a touchdown and caught a touchdown in win over Dos Pueblos.

• Matthew Mondragon, Cleveland: Had four sacks and 10 total tackles in win over Chatsworth.

• Jimmy Renteria, Birmingham: Made three interceptions in win over El Camino Real.

• Jae’on Young, Sierra Canyon: Made two interceptions, returning one for a touchdown, in win over Sherman Oaks Notre Dame.

SPECIAL TEAMS

• George Mann, St. Bonaventure: Made game-winning 36-yard field goal as time expired against Oxnard Pacifica.

• Christian Ramirez, La Habra: Made a 40-yard field goal as time expired to defeat Huntington Beach.

• Manuel Maganda, San Juan Hills: Kicked a 45-yard field goal in win over Yorba Linda.

An incredible kickoff return by sophomore Stafon "Deuce" Johnson of Dorsey. He has five punt returns for TDs and three kickoff returns for TDs. pic.twitter.com/ltQTEBiqqQ — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) October 12, 2024

• Stafon “Deuce” Johnson, Dorsey: Returned his third kickoff for a touchdown this season in win over Crenshaw.