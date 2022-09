Prep football: Week 5 schedule

St. Augustine (Fla.) Florida School for the Deaf and Blind at CSDR, 4 p.m.

Santa Maria Valley Christian vs. Monterey Trinity Christian at Pacific Grove, 12:30 p.m.

Windward vs. Hillcrest Christian at Oaks Christian, 6 p.m.

Cuyama Valley vs. Calvary Baptist at Damien, 6 p.m.

Santa Paula vs. Trinity Classical Academy at Valencia, 7:30 p.m.

Webb vs. Temecula Prep at Heritage, 7 p.m.

Malibu vs. USC Hybrid at Los Angeles Southwest College, 6:30 p.m.

University Careers and Sports Academy vs. Southlands Christian at Nogales, 7 p.m.

Hesperia Christian vs. Avalon at Machado Field (Avalon), 5 p.m.

Downey Calvary Chapel vs. Academy of Careers & Exploration at Helendale Community Park (Helendale), 7 p.m.

New Designs University Park vs. North Valley Military Institute at Valley Oaks CES, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles vs. Morningside at Coleman Stadium (Inglewood), 7 p.m.

Bishop at Rim of the World, 7 p.m.

Whittier Christian vs. Arrowhead Christian at Yucaipa, 7 p.m.

Sunny Hills vs. Northview at Covina District Field (Covina), 7 p.m.

Sultana vs. Riverside Poly at King, 7 p.m.

South Torrance vs. Santa Monica at Santa Monica College, 7 p.m.

Ocean View vs. Rancho Alamitos at Bolsa Grande, 7 p.m.

Mira Costa vs. Villa Park at El Modena, 7 p.m.

Marina vs. St. Anthony at St. Pius X-St. Matthias, 7 p.m.

Laguna Hills vs. Woodbridge at Irvine University, 7 p.m.

La Palma Kennedy vs. Katella at Glover Stadium, 7 p.m.

Hesperia vs. Granite Hills at Apple Valley, 7 p.m.

Culver City vs. La Serna at California, 7 p.m.

Chino Hills vs. Foothill at Tustin, 7 p.m.

Capistrano Valley vs. Cypress at Western, 7 p.m.

Bolsa Grande vs. Godinez at Santa Ana Valley, 7 p.m.

Artesia vs. Los Amigos at Garden Grove, 7 p.m.

Aliso Niguel vs. Fountain Valley at Huntington Beach, 7 p.m.

Estancia vs. Santa Ana at Santa Ana Stadium, 7 p.m.

Long Beach Wilson vs. Compton at Compton College, 7 p.m.

Workman vs. Gladstone at Citrus College, 7 p.m.

West Ranch vs. Saugus at College of Canyons, 7 p.m.

Hart vs. Golden Valley at Canyon Country Canyon, 7 p.m.

Jefferson vs. Dorsey at Rancho Cienega Park, 7:30 p.m.

Gardena vs. King/Drew at Los Angeles Harbor College, 7:30 p.m.

Wilmington Banning vs. Garden Grove Pacifica at Bolsa Grande, 7 p.m.

Sierra Vista vs. Covina at Covina District Field (Covina), 7 p.m.

Rio Hondo Prep vs. Savanna at Glover Stadium, 7 p.m.

Colton vs. Big Bear at Big Bear MS (Big Bear Lake), 7 p.m.

Calabasas vs. Crescenta Valley at Glendale HS, 7 p.m.

Aquinas vs. Riverside Notre Dame at San Bernardino Valley College, 7 p.m.

Anaheim vs. Garden Grove Santiago at Garden Grove, 7 p.m.

Saddleback vs. Santa Ana Calvary Chapel at Segerstrom, 7:30 p.m.

