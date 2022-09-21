Advertisement
High School Sports

Corona Centennial’s Jared McCain signs multiyear NIL deal with Champs Sports

Corona Centennial High's Jared McCain posing at a Champs photoshoot.
(Courtesy of Champs Sports)
By Luca Evans
Jared McCain‘s name, image and likeness endorsement empire continues to grow.

The Corona Centennial High senior guard, the fourth-ranked player in California, 247Sports.com reports, inked a multiyear deal with Champs Sports, according to a source close to McCain not authorized to speak about the deal.

McCain, who is committed to Duke, will be featured in the Eastbay Performance “Field Day’ Collection alongside Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.

McCain will model and promote apparel and shoes, including Champs collections still in development.

McCain also has partnerships with Crocs and Lemon Perfect. McCain’s become one of the most recognizable faces in prep basketball, amassing 1.7 million followers on TikTok and more than 500,000 on Instagram thanks to frequent dance videos and an unfiltered look into his basketball journey.

“Certain brands, for Crocs and Champs, it all falls into my personality,” McCain told The Times. "[Lemon] Perfect — bright, fun personality. Crocs same thing, Champs the basketball side of it.”

