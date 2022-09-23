Advertisement
High School Sports

How The Times’ top 25 high school football teams fared Friday

By Times staff
A look at how The Times’ top 25 high school football teams in the Southland fared Friday.

Rk. SCHOOL (W-L) Result | Next game

1. MATER DEI (5-0) idle | at JSerra, Friday

2. ST. JOHN BOSCO (5-0) def. Modesto Central Catholic, 65-0 | at Servite, Friday

3. CORONA CENTENNIAL (4-1) idle | at Chaparral, Friday

4. LOS ALAMITOS (3-2) idle | at Newport Harbor, Friday

5. LONG BEACH POLY (5-0) idle | at Millikan, Friday

6. MISSION VIEJO (5-1) def. Leuzinger, 49-20 | vs. La Mesa Helix, Oct. 7

7. EDISON (5-0) idle | at Huntington Beach, Friday

8. CHAMINADE (5-0) idle | at Alemany, Friday

9. SANTA MARGARITA (3-1) idle | at Orange Lutheran, Friday

10. ORANGE LUTHERAN (4-1) idle | vs. Santa Margarita (at Orange Coast College), Friday

11. GARDENA SERRA (3-2) idle | at Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, Friday

12. JSERRA (3-2) idle | vs. Mater Dei, Friday

13. BISHOP AMAT (4-1) def. Damien, 35-7 | at Sierra Canyon, Friday

14. INGLEWOOD (5-0) idle | at Hawthorne, Friday

15. WARREN (3-1) idle | vs. Mayfair, Friday

16. YORBA LINDA (5-0) idle | at El Dorado, Friday

17. OAK HILLS (5-0) idle | at Ridgecrest Burroughs, Friday

18. CYPRESS (5-0) def. Capistrano Valley, 41-38 | vs. Tustin (at Western), Thursday

19. AYALA (6-0) def. Citrus Valley, 28-7 | vs. Glendora, Thursday

20. APPLE VALLEY (4-1) idle | at Serrano, Thursday

21. OXNARD PACIFICA (5-1) def. Ventura, 49-0 | at Channel Islands, Friday

22. CITRUS VALLEY (3-2) lost to Ayala, 28-7 | at Beaumont, Friday

23. SAN CLEMENTE (4-2) lost to Murrieta Valley, 48-31 | at Spring Valley Steele Canyon, Friday

24. NORCO (3-2) def. Corona Santiago, 47-7 (Thursday) | vs. Vista Murrieta, Thursday

25. CORONA DEL MAR (4-1) idle | at Fountain Valley, Thursday

