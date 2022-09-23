How The Times’ top 25 high school football teams fared Friday
A look at how The Times’ top 25 high school football teams in the Southland fared Friday.
Rk. SCHOOL (W-L) Result | Next game
1. MATER DEI (5-0) idle | at JSerra, Friday
2. ST. JOHN BOSCO (5-0) def. Modesto Central Catholic, 65-0 | at Servite, Friday
3. CORONA CENTENNIAL (4-1) idle | at Chaparral, Friday
4. LOS ALAMITOS (3-2) idle | at Newport Harbor, Friday
5. LONG BEACH POLY (5-0) idle | at Millikan, Friday
6. MISSION VIEJO (5-1) def. Leuzinger, 49-20 | vs. La Mesa Helix, Oct. 7
7. EDISON (5-0) idle | at Huntington Beach, Friday
8. CHAMINADE (5-0) idle | at Alemany, Friday
9. SANTA MARGARITA (3-1) idle | at Orange Lutheran, Friday
10. ORANGE LUTHERAN (4-1) idle | vs. Santa Margarita (at Orange Coast College), Friday
11. GARDENA SERRA (3-2) idle | at Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, Friday
12. JSERRA (3-2) idle | vs. Mater Dei, Friday
13. BISHOP AMAT (4-1) def. Damien, 35-7 | at Sierra Canyon, Friday
14. INGLEWOOD (5-0) idle | at Hawthorne, Friday
15. WARREN (3-1) idle | vs. Mayfair, Friday
16. YORBA LINDA (5-0) idle | at El Dorado, Friday
17. OAK HILLS (5-0) idle | at Ridgecrest Burroughs, Friday
18. CYPRESS (5-0) def. Capistrano Valley, 41-38 | vs. Tustin (at Western), Thursday
19. AYALA (6-0) def. Citrus Valley, 28-7 | vs. Glendora, Thursday
20. APPLE VALLEY (4-1) idle | at Serrano, Thursday
21. OXNARD PACIFICA (5-1) def. Ventura, 49-0 | at Channel Islands, Friday
22. CITRUS VALLEY (3-2) lost to Ayala, 28-7 | at Beaumont, Friday
23. SAN CLEMENTE (4-2) lost to Murrieta Valley, 48-31 | at Spring Valley Steele Canyon, Friday
24. NORCO (3-2) def. Corona Santiago, 47-7 (Thursday) | vs. Vista Murrieta, Thursday
25. CORONA DEL MAR (4-1) idle | at Fountain Valley, Thursday
