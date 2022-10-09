The Times’ high school football rankings

24. WEST RANCH (8-0); def. Valencia, 23-16; vs. Golden Valley (at Valencia), Friday; 25

18. CYPRESS (7-0); def. Garden Grove Pacifica, 50-7; vs. La Palma Kennedy (at Western), Thursday; 18

14. INGLEWOOD (7-0); def. Compton Centennial, 63-0; vs. Leuzinger (at El Camino College), Friday; 14

13. BISHOP AMAT (5-2); lost to Gardena Serra, 27-21; vs. Chaminade, Friday; 13

12. JSERRA (3-4); lost to Santa Margarita, 29-28; at St. John Bosco, Friday; 12

11. SANTA MARGARITA (4-2); def. JSerra, 29-28; vs. Servite (at Saddleback College), Friday; 11

In a showdown of the state’s top two high school football powerhouse programs, the Monarchs score twice in the fourth quarter to beat the Braves.

7. EDISON (7-0); def. Newport Harbor, 47-14; vs. Los Alamitos (at Huntington Beach), Thursday; 7

5. LONG BEACH POLY (7-0); def. Long Beach Wilson, 70-0; vs. Cabrillo (at Veterans Stadium), Friday; 5

2. ST. JOHN BOSCO (6-1); lost to Mater Dei, 17-7; vs. JSerra, Friday; 2

1. MATER DEI (7-0); def. St. John Bosco, 17-7; vs. Orange Lutheran (at Santa Ana Stadium), Friday; 1

Rk. SCHOOL (W-L); last game; next game; rk. last week

A look at the top 25 high school football teams in the Southland:

Mater Dei running back Nathaniel Frazier tries to elude St. John Bosco defensive back Peyton Woodyard during the top-ranked Monarchs’ 17-7 victory on Friday night against the second-ranked Braves.

Newsletter Get our high school sports newsletter

Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.

Enter email address Sign Me Up

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.