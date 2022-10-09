Advertisement
High School Sports

The Times’ high school football rankings

Mater Dei and St. John Bosco players meet on the football field.
Mater Dei running back Nathaniel Frazier tries to elude St. John Bosco defensive back Peyton Woodyard during the top-ranked Monarchs’ 17-7 victory on Friday night against the second-ranked Braves.
(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
ColumnistFollow
A look at the top 25 high school football teams in the Southland:

Rk. SCHOOL (W-L); last game; next game; rk. last week

1. MATER DEI (7-0); def. St. John Bosco, 17-7; vs. Orange Lutheran (at Santa Ana Stadium), Friday; 1

2. ST. JOHN BOSCO (6-1); lost to Mater Dei, 17-7; vs. JSerra, Friday; 2

3. CORONA CENTENNIAL (6-1); def. Eastvale Roosevelt, 62-14; at Vista Murrieta, Friday; 3

4. LOS ALAMITOS (5-2); def. Corona del Mar, 49-14; at Edison, Thursday; 4

5. LONG BEACH POLY (7-0); def. Long Beach Wilson, 70-0; vs. Cabrillo (at Veterans Stadium), Friday; 5

6. MISSION VIEJO (6-1); def. La Mesa Helix, 58-27; at San Clemente, Friday; 6

7. EDISON (7-0); def. Newport Harbor, 47-14; vs. Los Alamitos (at Huntington Beach), Thursday; 7

8. CHAMINADE (7-0); def. Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, 65-34; at Bishop Amat, Friday; 8

9. ORANGE LUTHERAN (6-1); def. Servite, 35-14; at Mater Dei, Friday; 9

10. GARDENA SERRA (4-3); def. Bishop Amat, 27-21; vs. Sierra Canyon, Friday; 10

11. SANTA MARGARITA (4-2); def. JSerra, 29-28; vs. Servite (at Saddleback College), Friday; 11

12. JSERRA (3-4); lost to Santa Margarita, 29-28; at St. John Bosco, Friday; 12

13. BISHOP AMAT (5-2); lost to Gardena Serra, 27-21; vs. Chaminade, Friday; 13

14. INGLEWOOD (7-0); def. Compton Centennial, 63-0; vs. Leuzinger (at El Camino College), Friday; 14

15. WARREN (5-1); def. Paramount, 62-0 (Thursday); vs. Downey, Friday; 15

16. YORBA LINDA (7-0); def. Esperanza, 48-7; vs. Villa Park, Friday; 16

17. OAK HILLS (7-0); def. Hesperia, 49-16 (Thursday); vs . Serrano, Friday; 17

18. CYPRESS (7-0); def. Garden Grove Pacifica, 50-7; vs. La Palma Kennedy (at Western), Thursday; 18

19. APPLE VALLEY (6-1); def. Sultana, 49-12 (Thursday); vs. Hesperia, Friday; 19

20. OXNARD PACIFICA (6-1); idle; vs. Rio Mesa, Friday; 20

21. NORCO (5-2); def. Murrieta Valley, 77-76 (OT); vs. Eastvale Roosevelt, Friday; 22

22. RANCHO CUCAMONGA (5-2); def. Etiwanda, 21-6; at Chino Hills, Friday; 23

23. CAJON (6-1); def. Citrus Valley, 28-7; vs. Yucaipa, Friday; NR

24. WEST RANCH (8-0); def. Valencia, 23-16; vs. Golden Valley (at Valencia), Friday; 25

25. OAKS CHRISTIAN (5-2); def. Bishop Diego, 24-21; vs. Westlake, Friday; NR

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

