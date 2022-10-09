The Times’ high school football rankings
A look at the top 25 high school football teams in the Southland:
Rk. SCHOOL (W-L); last game; next game; rk. last week
1. MATER DEI (7-0); def. St. John Bosco, 17-7; vs. Orange Lutheran (at Santa Ana Stadium), Friday; 1
2. ST. JOHN BOSCO (6-1); lost to Mater Dei, 17-7; vs. JSerra, Friday; 2
3. CORONA CENTENNIAL (6-1); def. Eastvale Roosevelt, 62-14; at Vista Murrieta, Friday; 3
4. LOS ALAMITOS (5-2); def. Corona del Mar, 49-14; at Edison, Thursday; 4
5. LONG BEACH POLY (7-0); def. Long Beach Wilson, 70-0; vs. Cabrillo (at Veterans Stadium), Friday; 5
6. MISSION VIEJO (6-1); def. La Mesa Helix, 58-27; at San Clemente, Friday; 6
7. EDISON (7-0); def. Newport Harbor, 47-14; vs. Los Alamitos (at Huntington Beach), Thursday; 7
8. CHAMINADE (7-0); def. Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, 65-34; at Bishop Amat, Friday; 8
9. ORANGE LUTHERAN (6-1); def. Servite, 35-14; at Mater Dei, Friday; 9
10. GARDENA SERRA (4-3); def. Bishop Amat, 27-21; vs. Sierra Canyon, Friday; 10
In a showdown of the state’s top two high school football powerhouse programs, the Monarchs score twice in the fourth quarter to beat the Braves.
11. SANTA MARGARITA (4-2); def. JSerra, 29-28; vs. Servite (at Saddleback College), Friday; 11
12. JSERRA (3-4); lost to Santa Margarita, 29-28; at St. John Bosco, Friday; 12
13. BISHOP AMAT (5-2); lost to Gardena Serra, 27-21; vs. Chaminade, Friday; 13
14. INGLEWOOD (7-0); def. Compton Centennial, 63-0; vs. Leuzinger (at El Camino College), Friday; 14
15. WARREN (5-1); def. Paramount, 62-0 (Thursday); vs. Downey, Friday; 15
16. YORBA LINDA (7-0); def. Esperanza, 48-7; vs. Villa Park, Friday; 16
17. OAK HILLS (7-0); def. Hesperia, 49-16 (Thursday); vs . Serrano, Friday; 17
18. CYPRESS (7-0); def. Garden Grove Pacifica, 50-7; vs. La Palma Kennedy (at Western), Thursday; 18
19. APPLE VALLEY (6-1); def. Sultana, 49-12 (Thursday); vs. Hesperia, Friday; 19
20. OXNARD PACIFICA (6-1); idle; vs. Rio Mesa, Friday; 20
21. NORCO (5-2); def. Murrieta Valley, 77-76 (OT); vs. Eastvale Roosevelt, Friday; 22
22. RANCHO CUCAMONGA (5-2); def. Etiwanda, 21-6; at Chino Hills, Friday; 23
23. CAJON (6-1); def. Citrus Valley, 28-7; vs. Yucaipa, Friday; NR
24. WEST RANCH (8-0); def. Valencia, 23-16; vs. Golden Valley (at Valencia), Friday; 25
25. OAKS CHRISTIAN (5-2); def. Bishop Diego, 24-21; vs. Westlake, Friday; NR
