This week’s top high school football games in the Southland

A look at two of the top high school football games in the Southland this week:

Friday’s games

Garfield (6-2) vs. Roosevelt (8-0) at Coliseum, 7:30 p.m.: The East L.A. Classic will include a halftime concert by the Black Eyed Peas and an expected crowd of more than 30,000. Roosevelt ended a 10-game losing streak to the Bulldogs last season and will try to prove it was no fluke. The Rough Riders’ double-wing attack has been rolling. Garfield has had two weeks to prepare and needs a strong performance from running back Damian Cornejo, who has rushed for 1,097 yards and scored 17 touchdowns. The pick: Roosevelt.

East LA Classic media day at the Los Angeles Coliseum! pic.twitter.com/DYFm5KHVgY — Luca Evans (@bylucaevans) October 19, 2022

Hesperia Oak Hills (8-0) at Apple Valley (7-1), 7 p.m.: The Mojave River League title is on the line in this battle of top High Desert teams. There’s some big dudes on the line for both teams, including Alabama-bound Raymond Pulido of Apple Valley. Diego Lopez of Oak Hills has passed for 1,790 yards and 22 touchdowns. Apple Valley’s Dustin Reynolds is a relentless running back/linebacker. The pick: Oak Hills.