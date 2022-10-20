Advertisement
High School Sports

This week’s top high school football games in the Southland

Roosevelt linebacker Carlos Velasquez celebrates after making a game-sealing interception.
Roosevelt linebacker Carlos Velasquez celebrates after making a game-sealing interception during a 22-19 victory over rival Garfield in the East L.A. Classic at East Los Angeles College on Oct. 29, 2021.
(Luca Evans / For The Times)
By Eric Sondheimer
A look at two of the top high school football games in the Southland this week:

Friday’s games

Garfield (6-2) vs. Roosevelt (8-0) at Coliseum, 7:30 p.m.: The East L.A. Classic will include a halftime concert by the Black Eyed Peas and an expected crowd of more than 30,000. Roosevelt ended a 10-game losing streak to the Bulldogs last season and will try to prove it was no fluke. The Rough Riders’ double-wing attack has been rolling. Garfield has had two weeks to prepare and needs a strong performance from running back Damian Cornejo, who has rushed for 1,097 yards and scored 17 touchdowns. The pick: Roosevelt.

Hesperia Oak Hills (8-0) at Apple Valley (7-1), 7 p.m.: The Mojave River League title is on the line in this battle of top High Desert teams. There’s some big dudes on the line for both teams, including Alabama-bound Raymond Pulido of Apple Valley. Diego Lopez of Oak Hills has passed for 1,790 yards and 22 touchdowns. Apple Valley’s Dustin Reynolds is a relentless running back/linebacker. The pick: Oak Hills.

Players for Roosevelt and Garfield meet at midfield before the start of Friday's East L.A. Classic.

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

