The Times’ top 25 high school football rankings

A look at the top 25 high school football teams in the Southland ahead of the final week of the regular season.

Rk. SCHOOL (W-L); Last week; Next game; rk. last week

1. MATER DEI (9-0); def. Santa Margarita, 52-7; vs. Servite at Cerritos College, Friday; 1

2. ST. JOHN BOSCO (8-1); def. Orange Lutheran, 48-7; vs. Santa Margarita, Friday; 2

3. CORONA CENTENNIAL (8-1); def. Murrieta Valley, 50-7; vs. Norco, Thursday; 3

4. LOS ALAMITOS (7-2); def. Huntington Beach, 48-7; vs. Fountain Valley at Veterans Stadium, Thursday; 4

5. LONG BEACH POLY (9-0); def. Compton, 56-0; vs. Long Beach Jordan at Veterans Stadium, Friday; 5

6. MISSION VIEJO (8-1); def. Tesoro, 71-0; vs. Capistrano Valley, Friday; 6

7. EDISON (8-1); def. Fountain Valley, 50-0; at Corona del Mar, Friday; 8

8. ORANGE LUTHERAN (6-3); lost to St. John Bosco, 48-7; vs. JSerra at Orange Coast College, Friday; 9

9. SANTA MARGARITA (5-3); lost to Mater Dei, 52-7; at St. John Bosco, Friday; 10

10. SIERRA CANYON (5-4); def. Chaminade, 49-14; at Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, Friday; 25

11. CHAMINADE (8-1); lost to Sierra Canyon, 49-14; vs. Gardena Serra, Friday; 7

12. INGLEWOOD (9-0); def. Beverly Hills, 49-0; vs. Morningside at El Camino College, Friday; 11

13. WARREN (7-1); def. La Mirada, 37-8; at Dominguez, Friday; 12

14. GARDENA SERRA (5-4); def. Alemany, 28-12; at Chaminade, Friday; 13

15. JSERRA (4-5); def. Servite, 24-0; vs. Orange Lutheran at Orange Coast College, Friday; 14

16. BISHOP AMAT (6-3); def. Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, 42-21; vs. Alemany, Friday; 15

17. YORBA LINDA (9-0); def. Foothill, 41-16; at Brea Olinda, Friday; 16

18. OAK HILLS (9-0); def. Apple Valley, 41-27; at Sultana, Friday; 17

19. CYPRESS (9-0); def. Placentia Valencia, 41-20 (Thursday); at Crean Lutheran, Thursday; 18

20. RANCHO CUCAMONGA (7-2); def. Damien, 42-13; vs. Upland, Friday; 21

21. CAJON (8-1); def. Beaumont, 38-7 (Thursday); vs. Redlands East Valley, Thursday; 22

22. WEST RANCH (10-0); def. Castaic, 63-6; CIF-SS playoffs TBD; 23

23. OAKS CHRISTIAN (7-2); def. Simi Valley, 42-14; at St. Bonaventure, Thursday; 24

24. APPLE VALLEY (7-2); lost to Oak Hills, 41-27; vs. Ridgecrest Burroughs, Friday; 19

25. CHARTER OAK (9-0); def. Bonita, 45-42; vs. Alta Loma, Thursday; NR