The Times’ top 25 high school football rankings

By Eric Sondheimer
A look at the top 25 high school football teams in the Southland ahead of the final week of the regular season.

Rk. SCHOOL (W-L); Last week; Next game; rk. last week

1. MATER DEI (9-0); def. Santa Margarita, 52-7; vs. Servite at Cerritos College, Friday; 1

2. ST. JOHN BOSCO (8-1); def. Orange Lutheran, 48-7; vs. Santa Margarita, Friday; 2

3. CORONA CENTENNIAL (8-1); def. Murrieta Valley, 50-7; vs. Norco, Thursday; 3

4. LOS ALAMITOS (7-2); def. Huntington Beach, 48-7; vs. Fountain Valley at Veterans Stadium, Thursday; 4

5. LONG BEACH POLY (9-0); def. Compton, 56-0; vs. Long Beach Jordan at Veterans Stadium, Friday; 5

6. MISSION VIEJO (8-1); def. Tesoro, 71-0; vs. Capistrano Valley, Friday; 6

7. EDISON (8-1); def. Fountain Valley, 50-0; at Corona del Mar, Friday; 8

8. ORANGE LUTHERAN (6-3); lost to St. John Bosco, 48-7; vs. JSerra at Orange Coast College, Friday; 9

9. SANTA MARGARITA (5-3); lost to Mater Dei, 52-7; at St. John Bosco, Friday; 10

10. SIERRA CANYON (5-4); def. Chaminade, 49-14; at Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, Friday; 25

11. CHAMINADE (8-1); lost to Sierra Canyon, 49-14; vs. Gardena Serra, Friday; 7

12. INGLEWOOD (9-0); def. Beverly Hills, 49-0; vs. Morningside at El Camino College, Friday; 11

13. WARREN (7-1); def. La Mirada, 37-8; at Dominguez, Friday; 12

14. GARDENA SERRA (5-4); def. Alemany, 28-12; at Chaminade, Friday; 13

15. JSERRA (4-5); def. Servite, 24-0; vs. Orange Lutheran at Orange Coast College, Friday; 14

16. BISHOP AMAT (6-3); def. Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, 42-21; vs. Alemany, Friday; 15

17. YORBA LINDA (9-0); def. Foothill, 41-16; at Brea Olinda, Friday; 16

18. OAK HILLS (9-0); def. Apple Valley, 41-27; at Sultana, Friday; 17

19. CYPRESS (9-0); def. Placentia Valencia, 41-20 (Thursday); at Crean Lutheran, Thursday; 18

20. RANCHO CUCAMONGA (7-2); def. Damien, 42-13; vs. Upland, Friday; 21

21. CAJON (8-1); def. Beaumont, 38-7 (Thursday); vs. Redlands East Valley, Thursday; 22

22. WEST RANCH (10-0); def. Castaic, 63-6; CIF-SS playoffs TBD; 23

23. OAKS CHRISTIAN (7-2); def. Simi Valley, 42-14; at St. Bonaventure, Thursday; 24

24. APPLE VALLEY (7-2); lost to Oak Hills, 41-27; vs. Ridgecrest Burroughs, Friday; 19

25. CHARTER OAK (9-0); def. Bonita, 45-42; vs. Alta Loma, Thursday; NR

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

