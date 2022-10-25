Prep girls’ volleyball: Southern Section playoff results and updated pairings
GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
SOUTHERN SECTION
DIVISION 1
POOL PLAY
Tuesday
POOL A
Mira Costa d. Palos Verdes, 25-15, 25-21, 25-17
Mater Dei d. Lakewood, 25-20, 25-15, 25-22
POOL B
Sierra Canyon d. Huntington Beach, 25-18, 25-17, 25-14
Newport Harbor d. Marymount, 25-22, 23-25, 25-22, 16-25, 15-12
Saturday, 6 p.m.
POOL A-- #4 Mater Dei (2-0) at #1 Mira Costa (2-0); #8 Palos Verdes (0-2) at #5 Lakewood (0-2)
POOL B-- #3 Marymount (1-1) at #2 Sierra Canyon (2-0); #7 Huntington Beach (0-2) at #6 Newport Harbor (1-1)
NOTE: Championship, Nov. 5 at Cerritos College.
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.