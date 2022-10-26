This week’s top high school football games in the Southland

A look at some of the top high school football games in the Southland during the final week of the regular season.

Westlake Village Oaks Christian (7-2) at Ventura St. Bonaventure (6-3), 7 p.m. Thursday

The Marmonte League championship will be decided. Oaks Christian has improved immensely since losing to the Seraphs 34-13 last season. Dylan Hampsten has four sacks in four games at defensive end. Oaks Christian’s Johnny Thompson has rushed for 798 yards behind a stellar offensive line. St. Bonaventure relies on running back Delon Thompson, who has rushed for 2,001 yards and scored 22 touchdowns. The pick: Oaks Christian.

San Pedro (9-0) at Wilmington Banning (5-4), 7 p.m. Friday

With the Marine League title on the line, unbeaten San Pedro has a chance to wrap up the No. 1 seed for the City Section Open Division playoffs. The Pirates rely on their defense, led by tackle Jerry Witty and end Nick Fernandez. Banning is hoping its improvement in recent weeks will be enough to pull off the upset. Caleb Nuhi-Yandall has rushed for nearly 1,000 yards. The pick: San Pedro.

Venice (7-2) at Palisades (7-2), 7 p.m. Friday

This game will decide the Western League title. Venice has the balance on offense needed to win, but Palisades has enough big-play weapons to cause trouble. Running back Christopher Washington of Palisades has rushed for 863 yards. The pick: Venice.