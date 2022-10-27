Advertisement
High School Sports

Prep girls’ volleyball: City playoff results and updated pairings

Volleyball ball on hardwood volleyball court
(Augustas Cetkauskas/Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Times staff
GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL

CITY

OPEN DIVISION

Semifinals, Tuesday, 4 p.m.

#5 Venice at #1 Granada Hills

#3 Taft at #2 El Camino Real

NOTES: Championship, Nov. 4, 7:30 p.m. at Cal State Northridge.

DIVISION I

Quarterfinals, Thursday

Birmingham d. North Hollywood, 25-15, 25-12, 25-18

Eagle Rock d. Bell, 25-22, 29-27, 24-26, 25-21

San Pedro d. Carson, 25-17, 23-25, 25-8, 25-12

Los Angeles Marshall d. Cleveland, 25-18, 25-14, 25-14

Semifinals, Tuesday, 4 p.m.

#5 Eagle Rock at #1 Birmingham

#3 San Pedro at #2 Los Angeles Marshall

NOTES: Championship, Nov. 4, 5 p.m. at Cal State Northridge.

DIVISION II

Second round, Thursday

Legacy d. Los Angeles Roosevelt, 25-13, 25-14, 25-19

Sherman Oaks CES d. Narbonne, 17-25, 25-23, 25-22, 25-18

King/Drew d. Van Nuys, 27-25, 25-16, 22-25, 26-24

Granada Hills Kennedy d. Fairfax, 25-19, 23-25, 25-17, 25-22

Marquez d. Contreras, 25-9, 25-18, 25-20

Bravo d. Canoga Park, 25-18, 19-25, 25-17, 25-20

Franklin d. Chavez, 25-17, 25-15, 15-25, 25-15

Los Angeles University d. Los Angeles Kennedy, 25-8, 25-13, 25-21

Quarterfinals, Monday, 4 p.m.

#9 Sherman Oaks CES at #1 Legacy

#12 King/Drew at #4 Granada Hills Kennedy

#6 Bravo at #3 Marquez

#7 Franklin at #2 Los Angeles University

NOTES: Semifinals, Wednesday, 4 p.m.; championship, Nov. 5, 6 p.m. at Birmingham.

DIVISION III

Second round, Thursday

Girls Leadership d. Valley Arts/Sciences, 25-11, 25-6, 25-17

Arleta d. Mendez, 25-12, 25-8, 20-25, 28-26

Los Angeles d. Orthopaedic, 3 games to 1 (scores not reported)

#13 South Gate at #4 WISH, result not reported

Foshay d. Manual Arts, 25-17, 25-18. 25-8

Vaughn d. North Valley Military, 25-9, 25-6, 25-9

Triumph d. Reseda, 3 games to 2 (scores not reported)

Los Angeles CES d. Northridge, 25-17, 25-17, 26-16

Quarterfinals, Monday, 4 p.m.

#9 Arleta at #1 Girls Leadership

#13 South Gate at #5 Los Angeles OR #5 Los Angeles at #4 WISH

#6 Vaughn at #3 Foshay

#7 Triumph at #2 Los Angeles CES

NOTES: Semifinals, Wednesday, 4 p.m.; championship, Nov. 5, 3:15 p.m. at Birmingham.

DIVISION IV

Second round, Thursday

Rancho Dominguez d. Alliance Smidt Tech, 25-13, 25-10, 25-15

Lakeview d. Central City Value, 3 games to 1 (scores not reported)

University Prep Value d. USC-Media Arts/Engineering, 25-20, 25-14, 25-17

Elizabeth d. Animo De La Hoya, 25-22, 25-20, 25-20

Larchmont d. Camino Nuevo, 25-0, 25-12, 25-16

East Valley d. Episcopal, 25-15, 25-17, 18-25, 25-19

Downtown Magnets d. Lake Balboa, 25-18, 25-14, 25-22

New West d. Middle College, 25-14, 25-16, 25-20

Quarterfinals, Monday, 4 p.m.

#8 Lakeview at #1 Rancho Dominguez

#5 University Prep Value at #4 Elizabeth

#6 East Valley at #3 Larchmont

#7 Downtown Magnets at #2 New West

NOTES: Semifinals, Wednesday, 4 p.m.; championship, Nov. 5, 12:30 p.m. at Birmingham.

DIVISION V

Second round, Thursday unless noted

Belmont d. Community Charter, 3 games to 0 (scores not reported)

Collins d. Los Angeles Leadership, 25-17, 25-16, 22-25, 25-19

Dymally d. Aspire Ollin, 27-25, 25-14, 18-25, 25-19

Math/Science d. East College Prep, 25-5, 25-27, 25-14

Fulton d. Harbor Teacher Prep, 25-12, 25-15, 25-15

Magnolia Science d. Animo Bunche, 25-23, 25-11, 25-19

Animo Venice d. Alliance Marine, 25-11, 25-17, 25-7

Sun Valley Magnet d. Environmental Science/Tech, 25-15, 25-6, 21-25, 25-20

Quarterfinals, Monday, 4 p.m.

#9 Collins at #1 Belmont

#5 Dymally at #4 Math/Science

#6 Magnolia Science at #3 Fulton

#7 Animo Venice at #2 Sun Valley Magnet

NOTES: Semifinals, Wednesday, 4 p.m.; championship, Nov. 5, 10 a.m. at Birmingham.

