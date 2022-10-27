Prep girls’ volleyball: City playoff results and updated pairings

NOTES: Semifinals, Wednesday, 4 p.m.; championship, Nov. 5, 10 a.m. at Birmingham.

Belmont d. Community Charter, 3 games to 0 (scores not reported)

Second round, Thursday unless noted

#7 Downtown Magnets at #2 New West

#5 University Prep Value at #4 Elizabeth

Lakeview d. Central City Value, 3 games to 1 (scores not reported)

#13 South Gate at #5 Los Angeles OR #5 Los Angeles at #4 WISH

Triumph d. Reseda, 3 games to 2 (scores not reported)

#13 South Gate at #4 WISH, result not reported

Los Angeles d. Orthopaedic, 3 games to 1 (scores not reported)

Newsletter Get our high school sports newsletter

Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.

Enter email address Sign Me Up

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.