Prep girls’ volleyball: City playoff results and updated pairings
GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
CITY
OPEN DIVISION
Semifinals, Tuesday, 4 p.m.
#5 Venice at #1 Granada Hills
#3 Taft at #2 El Camino Real
NOTES: Championship, Nov. 4, 7:30 p.m. at Cal State Northridge.
DIVISION I
Quarterfinals, Thursday
Birmingham d. North Hollywood, 25-15, 25-12, 25-18
Eagle Rock d. Bell, 25-22, 29-27, 24-26, 25-21
San Pedro d. Carson, 25-17, 23-25, 25-8, 25-12
Los Angeles Marshall d. Cleveland, 25-18, 25-14, 25-14
Semifinals, Tuesday, 4 p.m.
#5 Eagle Rock at #1 Birmingham
#3 San Pedro at #2 Los Angeles Marshall
NOTES: Championship, Nov. 4, 5 p.m. at Cal State Northridge.
DIVISION II
Second round, Thursday
Legacy d. Los Angeles Roosevelt, 25-13, 25-14, 25-19
Sherman Oaks CES d. Narbonne, 17-25, 25-23, 25-22, 25-18
King/Drew d. Van Nuys, 27-25, 25-16, 22-25, 26-24
Granada Hills Kennedy d. Fairfax, 25-19, 23-25, 25-17, 25-22
Marquez d. Contreras, 25-9, 25-18, 25-20
Bravo d. Canoga Park, 25-18, 19-25, 25-17, 25-20
Franklin d. Chavez, 25-17, 25-15, 15-25, 25-15
Los Angeles University d. Los Angeles Kennedy, 25-8, 25-13, 25-21
Quarterfinals, Monday, 4 p.m.
#9 Sherman Oaks CES at #1 Legacy
#12 King/Drew at #4 Granada Hills Kennedy
#6 Bravo at #3 Marquez
#7 Franklin at #2 Los Angeles University
NOTES: Semifinals, Wednesday, 4 p.m.; championship, Nov. 5, 6 p.m. at Birmingham.
DIVISION III
Second round, Thursday
Girls Leadership d. Valley Arts/Sciences, 25-11, 25-6, 25-17
Arleta d. Mendez, 25-12, 25-8, 20-25, 28-26
Los Angeles d. Orthopaedic, 3 games to 1 (scores not reported)
#13 South Gate at #4 WISH, result not reported
Foshay d. Manual Arts, 25-17, 25-18. 25-8
Vaughn d. North Valley Military, 25-9, 25-6, 25-9
Triumph d. Reseda, 3 games to 2 (scores not reported)
Los Angeles CES d. Northridge, 25-17, 25-17, 26-16
Quarterfinals, Monday, 4 p.m.
#9 Arleta at #1 Girls Leadership
#13 South Gate at #5 Los Angeles OR #5 Los Angeles at #4 WISH
#6 Vaughn at #3 Foshay
#7 Triumph at #2 Los Angeles CES
NOTES: Semifinals, Wednesday, 4 p.m.; championship, Nov. 5, 3:15 p.m. at Birmingham.
DIVISION IV
Second round, Thursday
Rancho Dominguez d. Alliance Smidt Tech, 25-13, 25-10, 25-15
Lakeview d. Central City Value, 3 games to 1 (scores not reported)
University Prep Value d. USC-Media Arts/Engineering, 25-20, 25-14, 25-17
Elizabeth d. Animo De La Hoya, 25-22, 25-20, 25-20
Larchmont d. Camino Nuevo, 25-0, 25-12, 25-16
East Valley d. Episcopal, 25-15, 25-17, 18-25, 25-19
Downtown Magnets d. Lake Balboa, 25-18, 25-14, 25-22
New West d. Middle College, 25-14, 25-16, 25-20
Quarterfinals, Monday, 4 p.m.
#8 Lakeview at #1 Rancho Dominguez
#5 University Prep Value at #4 Elizabeth
#6 East Valley at #3 Larchmont
#7 Downtown Magnets at #2 New West
NOTES: Semifinals, Wednesday, 4 p.m.; championship, Nov. 5, 12:30 p.m. at Birmingham.
DIVISION V
Second round, Thursday unless noted
Belmont d. Community Charter, 3 games to 0 (scores not reported)
Collins d. Los Angeles Leadership, 25-17, 25-16, 22-25, 25-19
Dymally d. Aspire Ollin, 27-25, 25-14, 18-25, 25-19
Math/Science d. East College Prep, 25-5, 25-27, 25-14
Fulton d. Harbor Teacher Prep, 25-12, 25-15, 25-15
Magnolia Science d. Animo Bunche, 25-23, 25-11, 25-19
Animo Venice d. Alliance Marine, 25-11, 25-17, 25-7
Sun Valley Magnet d. Environmental Science/Tech, 25-15, 25-6, 21-25, 25-20
Quarterfinals, Monday, 4 p.m.
#9 Collins at #1 Belmont
#5 Dymally at #4 Math/Science
#6 Magnolia Science at #3 Fulton
#7 Animo Venice at #2 Sun Valley Magnet
NOTES: Semifinals, Wednesday, 4 p.m.; championship, Nov. 5, 10 a.m. at Birmingham.
