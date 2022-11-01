Prep girls’ volleyball: City playoff results and updated pairings
GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
CITY
OPEN DIVISION
Semifinals, Tuesday, 4 p.m.
#5 Venice at #1 Granada Hills
#3 Taft at #2 El Camino Real
NOTES: Championship, Friday, 7:30 p.m. at Cal State Northridge.
DIVISION I
Semifinals, Tuesday, 4 p.m.
#5 Eagle Rock at #1 Birmingham
#3 San Pedro at #2 Los Angeles Marshall
NOTES: Championship, Friday, 5 p.m. at Cal State Northridge.
DIVISION II
Quarterfinals, Monday
Legacy d. Sherman Oaks CES, 25-21, 25-13, 25-28
Granada Hills Kennedy d. King/Drew, 25-20, 25-20, 21-25, 21-25, 15-7
Los Angeles University d. Franklin, 25-16, 25-17, 25-20
Quarterfinal, Tuesday, 4 p.m.
#6 Bravo at #3 Marquez
Semifinals, Wednesday, 4 p.m.
#4 Granada Hills Kennedy at #1 Legacy
#3 Marquez/#6 Bravo at #2 Los Angeles University
NOTES: Championship, Saturday, 6 p.m. at Birmingham.
DIVISION III
Quarterfinals, Monday
Girls Leadership d. Arleta, 25-17, 25-19, 25-14
WISH d. Los Angeles, 25-12, 25-23, 25-14
Foshay d. Vaughn, 21-25, 25-21, 9-25, 26-24, 17-15
Los Angeles CES d. Triumph, 25-18, 25-12, 25-9
Semifinals, Wednesday, 4 p.m.
#4 WISH at #1 Girls Leadership
#3 Foshay at #2 Los Angeles CES
NOTES: Championship, Saturday, 3:15 p.m. at Birmingham.
DIVISION IV
Quarterfinals, Monday
Rancho Dominguez d. Lakeview, 25-18, 18-25, 25-22, 25-11
Elizabeth d. University Prep Value, 25-22, 25-23, 25-14
Larchmont d. East Valley, 25-11, 25-18, 25-22
New West d. Downtown Magnets, 25-18, 25-15, 25-19
Semifinals, Wednesday, 4 p.m.
#4 Elizabeth at #1 Rancho Dominguez
#3 Larchmont at #2 New West
NOTES: Championship, Saturday, 12:30 p.m. at Birmingham.
DIVISION V
Quarterfinals, Monday
Belmont d. Collins, 25-6, 25-13, 25-14
Math/Science d. Dymally, 25-21, 19-25, 25-13, 25-8
Fulton d. Magnolia Science, 25-29, 25-18, 25-20
Sun Valley Magnet d. Animo Venice, 16-25, 25-21, 26-24, 25-19
Semifinals, Wednesday, 4 p.m.
#4 Math/Science at #1 Belmont
#3 Fulton at #2 Sun Valley Magnet
NOTES: Championship, Saturday, 10 a.m. at Birmingham.
