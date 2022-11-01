Prep girls’ volleyball: City playoff results and updated pairings

NOTES: Championship, Saturday, 10 a.m. at Birmingham.

#3 Larchmont at #2 New West

#4 WISH at #1 Girls Leadership

Newsletter Get our high school sports newsletter

Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.

Enter email address Sign Me Up

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.