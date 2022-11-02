Advertisement
High School Sports

High school girls’ tennis: Southern Section playoff results and updated pairings

A black tennis racket and yellow tennis ball laying on the ground at a tennis court in early morning light.
(Brycia James/Getty Images)
By Times staff
GIRLS’ TENNIS

SOUTHERN SECTION

OPEN DIVISION

Quarterfinals, Friday, 2 p.m.

#8 Arcadia at #1 San Marino

#5 Portola at #4 Peninsula

#6 Corona del Mar at #3 Palos Verdes

#7 Westlake at #2 Mater Dei

DIVISION 1

First round, Wednesday

Camarillo 14, Burbank 4

Santa Margarita 12, Villa Park 6

Mira Costa 10, Campbell Hall 8

Marlborough 10, Redondo 8

La Canada 10, King 8

Santa Barbara 10, Claremont 8

Aliso Niguel 12, Beckman 6

Foothill 14, Brentwood 4

San Marcos 11, Calabasas 7

Harvard-Westlake 13, Valencia 5

Tesoro 13, South Torrance 5

JSerra 14, Temescal Canyon 4

Yorba Linda 16, Great Oak 2

Second round, Friday, 2 p.m.

Camarillo at #1 Los Osos

Santa Margarita at Mira Costa

Marlborough at La Canada

#4 Aliso Niguel at Santa Barbara

Foothill at #3 Huntington Beach

San Marcos at Harvard-Westlake

Tesoro at JSerra

Yorba Linda at #2 Irvine University

DIVISION 2

First round, Wednesday unless noted

Troy 12, Murrieta Valley 6

Corona Santiago 10, Cypress 8

Foothill Tech 13, Simi Valley 5

Crescenta Valley 10, West Ranch 8

San Juan Hills 10, Temecula Valley 8

Archer 11, Windward 7

Fountain Valley 17, Dana Hills 1

Los Alamitos 17, Westridge 1

Long Beach Wilson 11, Hemet 7

Sunny Hills 9, Rancho Cucamonga 9 (Sunny Hills wins on games, 69-62)

Oak Park 11, Cate 7

Dos Pueblos at Placentia Valencia, THURSDAY, 2 p.m.

Hart at Mayfield at Occidental College, THURSDAY, 2 p.m.

Whitney 12, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 6

Beverly Hills 13, Edison 5

Second round, Friday, 2 p.m.

Troy at #1 Palm Desert

Corona Santiago at Foothill Tech

Crescenta Valley at San Juan Hills

Archer at #4 Fountain Valley

#3 Los Alamitos at Long Beach Wilson

Oak Park at Sunny Hills

Mayfield at Dos Pueblos/Valencia winner OR Dos Pueblos/Valencia winner at Hart

Whitney at #2 Beverly Hills

DIVISION 3

First round, Wednesday unless noted

Sage Hill 17, Warren 1

Oxford Academy at Marymount, THURSDAY, 2 p.m.

Eastvale Roosevelt at Redlands, THURSDAY, 2 p.m.

Chadwick 13, Malibu 5

Hacienda Heights Wilson 11, Saugus 7

Arroyo 12, Torrance 6

Cerritos 14, Bishop Montgomery 4

St. Margaret’s 15, Esperanza 3

Capistrano Valley 10, Buckley 8

Vista Murrieta 15, Chino 3

Agoura 13, San Dimas 5

Walnut 13, Sierra Canyon 5

Rowland at Westminster La Quinta, THURSDAY, 2 p.m.

Flintridge Prep at La Salle, THURSDAY, 2 p.m.

South Pasadena 15, Garden Grove 3

Northwood 16, El Dorado 2

Second round, Friday, 2 p.m.

Marymount/Oxford Academy winner at #1 Sage Hill

Redlands at Chadwick OR Chadwick at Eastvale Roosevelt

Arroyo at Hacienda Heights Wilson

#4 St. Margaret’s at Cerritos

#3 Capistrano Valley at Vista Murrieta

Walnut at Agoura

Westminster La Quinta at La Salle/Flintridge Prep winner OR La Salle/Flintridge Prep winner at Rowland

#2 Northwood at South Pasadena

DIVISION 4

First round, Wednesday unless noted

Oakwood at #1 Keppel, THURSDAY, 2 p.m.

Ridgecrest Burroughs at Rim of the World, THURSDAY, 2 p.m.

Chaffey 10, St. Joseph 8

La Quinta at Webb, THURSDAY, 2 p.m.

Redlands East Valley 14, Adelanto 4

Quartz Hill at Maranatha, THURSDAY, 2 p.m.

Paloma Valley 9, Arlington 9 (Paloma Valley wins on games, 85-77)

Ontario Christian 9, Norwalk 9 (Ontario Christian wins on games, 90-83)

Carpinteria 14, Northview 4

Serrano at Xavier Prep, THURSDAY, 1 p.m.

Katella 10, Tahquitz 8

Louisville 9, Mayfair 9 (Louisville wins on games, 84-70)

Upland 17, Jurupa Valley 1

Newport Beach Pacifica Christian 15, Century 3

Valley View 12, Coachella Valley 6

Santa Barbara Providence 10, Downey 8

Second round, Friday, 2 p.m.

#1 Keppel/Oakwood winner vs. Rim of the World/Burroughs winner

Chaffey at Webb/La Quinta winner

Redlands East Valley at Maranatha/Quartz Hill winner

Paloma Valley at #4 Ontario Christian

#3 Carpinteria at Serrano/Xavier Prep winner

Louisville at Katella

Upland at Newport Beach Pacifica Christian

Valley View at #2 Santa Barbara Providence

DIVISION 5

First round, Wednesday unless noted

California 15, de Toledo 3

Western Christian 10, Indio 8

Canyon Springs 12, Academy for Academic Excellence 6

Sierra Vista 13, Knight 5

Villanova Prep 11, Cerritos Valley Christian 7

Arroyo Valley 11, Jurupa Hills 7

Western at Schurr, THURSDAY, 2 p.m.

Citrus Hill 14, Woodcrest Christian 4

Segerstrom 17, Rancho Verde 1

Colton at Granite Hills, THURSDAY, 2 p.m.

Pasadena Marshall 13, Milken 5

Bolsa Grande 17, Paramount 1

Lancaster 14, West Covina 4

Hueneme at Edgewood, THURSDAY, 2 p.m.

Summit at Nogales, THURSDAY, 2 p.m.

Hillcrest 14, La Mirada 4

Second round, Friday, 2 p.m.

#1 California at Western Christian

Sierra Vista at Canyon Springs

Villanova Prep at Arroyo Valley

Schurr at #4 Citrus Hill OR #4 Citrus Hill at Western

#3 Segerstrom at Granite Hills/Colton winner

Bolsa Grande at Pasadena Marshall

Edgewood at Lancaster OR Lancaster at Hueneme

#2 Hillcrest at Nogales/Summit winner

NOTES: Quarterfinals (Div. 1-5), Monday, 2 p.m.; semifinals, Nov. 9, 2 p.m. Championships, Nov. 11 at Claremont Club

