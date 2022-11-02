High school girls’ tennis: Southern Section playoff results and updated pairings
GIRLS’ TENNIS
SOUTHERN SECTION
OPEN DIVISION
Quarterfinals, Friday, 2 p.m.
#8 Arcadia at #1 San Marino
#5 Portola at #4 Peninsula
#6 Corona del Mar at #3 Palos Verdes
#7 Westlake at #2 Mater Dei
DIVISION 1
First round, Wednesday
Camarillo 14, Burbank 4
Santa Margarita 12, Villa Park 6
Mira Costa 10, Campbell Hall 8
Marlborough 10, Redondo 8
La Canada 10, King 8
Santa Barbara 10, Claremont 8
Aliso Niguel 12, Beckman 6
Foothill 14, Brentwood 4
San Marcos 11, Calabasas 7
Harvard-Westlake 13, Valencia 5
Tesoro 13, South Torrance 5
JSerra 14, Temescal Canyon 4
Yorba Linda 16, Great Oak 2
Second round, Friday, 2 p.m.
Camarillo at #1 Los Osos
Santa Margarita at Mira Costa
Marlborough at La Canada
#4 Aliso Niguel at Santa Barbara
Foothill at #3 Huntington Beach
San Marcos at Harvard-Westlake
Tesoro at JSerra
Yorba Linda at #2 Irvine University
DIVISION 2
First round, Wednesday unless noted
Troy 12, Murrieta Valley 6
Corona Santiago 10, Cypress 8
Foothill Tech 13, Simi Valley 5
Crescenta Valley 10, West Ranch 8
San Juan Hills 10, Temecula Valley 8
Archer 11, Windward 7
Fountain Valley 17, Dana Hills 1
Los Alamitos 17, Westridge 1
Long Beach Wilson 11, Hemet 7
Sunny Hills 9, Rancho Cucamonga 9 (Sunny Hills wins on games, 69-62)
Oak Park 11, Cate 7
Dos Pueblos at Placentia Valencia, THURSDAY, 2 p.m.
Hart at Mayfield at Occidental College, THURSDAY, 2 p.m.
Whitney 12, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 6
Beverly Hills 13, Edison 5
Second round, Friday, 2 p.m.
Troy at #1 Palm Desert
Corona Santiago at Foothill Tech
Crescenta Valley at San Juan Hills
Archer at #4 Fountain Valley
#3 Los Alamitos at Long Beach Wilson
Oak Park at Sunny Hills
Mayfield at Dos Pueblos/Valencia winner OR Dos Pueblos/Valencia winner at Hart
Whitney at #2 Beverly Hills
DIVISION 3
First round, Wednesday unless noted
Sage Hill 17, Warren 1
Oxford Academy at Marymount, THURSDAY, 2 p.m.
Eastvale Roosevelt at Redlands, THURSDAY, 2 p.m.
Chadwick 13, Malibu 5
Hacienda Heights Wilson 11, Saugus 7
Arroyo 12, Torrance 6
Cerritos 14, Bishop Montgomery 4
St. Margaret’s 15, Esperanza 3
Capistrano Valley 10, Buckley 8
Vista Murrieta 15, Chino 3
Agoura 13, San Dimas 5
Walnut 13, Sierra Canyon 5
Rowland at Westminster La Quinta, THURSDAY, 2 p.m.
Flintridge Prep at La Salle, THURSDAY, 2 p.m.
South Pasadena 15, Garden Grove 3
Northwood 16, El Dorado 2
Second round, Friday, 2 p.m.
Marymount/Oxford Academy winner at #1 Sage Hill
Redlands at Chadwick OR Chadwick at Eastvale Roosevelt
Arroyo at Hacienda Heights Wilson
#4 St. Margaret’s at Cerritos
#3 Capistrano Valley at Vista Murrieta
Walnut at Agoura
Westminster La Quinta at La Salle/Flintridge Prep winner OR La Salle/Flintridge Prep winner at Rowland
#2 Northwood at South Pasadena
DIVISION 4
First round, Wednesday unless noted
Oakwood at #1 Keppel, THURSDAY, 2 p.m.
Ridgecrest Burroughs at Rim of the World, THURSDAY, 2 p.m.
Chaffey 10, St. Joseph 8
La Quinta at Webb, THURSDAY, 2 p.m.
Redlands East Valley 14, Adelanto 4
Quartz Hill at Maranatha, THURSDAY, 2 p.m.
Paloma Valley 9, Arlington 9 (Paloma Valley wins on games, 85-77)
Ontario Christian 9, Norwalk 9 (Ontario Christian wins on games, 90-83)
Carpinteria 14, Northview 4
Serrano at Xavier Prep, THURSDAY, 1 p.m.
Katella 10, Tahquitz 8
Louisville 9, Mayfair 9 (Louisville wins on games, 84-70)
Upland 17, Jurupa Valley 1
Newport Beach Pacifica Christian 15, Century 3
Valley View 12, Coachella Valley 6
Santa Barbara Providence 10, Downey 8
Second round, Friday, 2 p.m.
#1 Keppel/Oakwood winner vs. Rim of the World/Burroughs winner
Chaffey at Webb/La Quinta winner
Redlands East Valley at Maranatha/Quartz Hill winner
Paloma Valley at #4 Ontario Christian
#3 Carpinteria at Serrano/Xavier Prep winner
Louisville at Katella
Upland at Newport Beach Pacifica Christian
Valley View at #2 Santa Barbara Providence
DIVISION 5
First round, Wednesday unless noted
California 15, de Toledo 3
Western Christian 10, Indio 8
Canyon Springs 12, Academy for Academic Excellence 6
Sierra Vista 13, Knight 5
Villanova Prep 11, Cerritos Valley Christian 7
Arroyo Valley 11, Jurupa Hills 7
Western at Schurr, THURSDAY, 2 p.m.
Citrus Hill 14, Woodcrest Christian 4
Segerstrom 17, Rancho Verde 1
Colton at Granite Hills, THURSDAY, 2 p.m.
Pasadena Marshall 13, Milken 5
Bolsa Grande 17, Paramount 1
Lancaster 14, West Covina 4
Hueneme at Edgewood, THURSDAY, 2 p.m.
Summit at Nogales, THURSDAY, 2 p.m.
Hillcrest 14, La Mirada 4
Second round, Friday, 2 p.m.
#1 California at Western Christian
Sierra Vista at Canyon Springs
Villanova Prep at Arroyo Valley
Schurr at #4 Citrus Hill OR #4 Citrus Hill at Western
#3 Segerstrom at Granite Hills/Colton winner
Bolsa Grande at Pasadena Marshall
Edgewood at Lancaster OR Lancaster at Hueneme
#2 Hillcrest at Nogales/Summit winner
NOTES: Quarterfinals (Div. 1-5), Monday, 2 p.m.; semifinals, Nov. 9, 2 p.m. Championships, Nov. 11 at Claremont Club
