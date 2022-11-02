High school girls’ tennis: Southern Section playoff results and updated pairings

Edgewood at Lancaster OR Lancaster at Hueneme

Schurr at #4 Citrus Hill OR #4 Citrus Hill at Western

First round, Wednesday unless noted

#1 Keppel/Oakwood winner vs. Rim of the World/Burroughs winner

Ridgecrest Burroughs at Rim of the World, THURSDAY, 2 p.m.

Westminster La Quinta at La Salle/Flintridge Prep winner OR La Salle/Flintridge Prep winner at Rowland

Redlands at Chadwick OR Chadwick at Eastvale Roosevelt

Mayfield at Dos Pueblos/Valencia winner OR Dos Pueblos/Valencia winner at Hart

Hart at Mayfield at Occidental College, THURSDAY, 2 p.m.

