High school boys’ water polo: Southern Section playoff results and updated pairings

NOTES: Matches generally begin at 5 p.m., but check with the host school. Semifinals, Wednesday. Championships, Nov. 12 at Heritage Park (Irvine).

#3 Harvard-Westlake vs. at #2 Newport Harbor

Newsletter Get our high school sports newsletter

Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.

Enter email address Sign Me Up

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.