High school boys’ water polo: Southern Section playoff results and updated pairings
BOYS’ WATER POLO
SOUTHERN SECTION
OPEN DIVISION
Quarterfinals, Thursday
JSerra 13, Los Alamitos 5
Mater Dei 11, Loyola 9
Harvard-Westlake 13, Oaks Christian 8
Newport Harbor 14, Huntington Beach 12
Semifinals, Wednesday at Heritage Park (Irvine), times tba
#4 Mater Dei vs. #1 JSerra
#3 Harvard-Westlake vs. at #2 Newport Harbor
DIVISION 1
Quarterfinals, Saturday
Servite at #1 Laguna Beach
#4 Foothill at Mira Costa
Palos Verdes at #3 Orange Lutheran
#2 Corona del Mar at Long Beach Wilson
DIVISION 2
Second round, Thursday
San Clemente 16, Irvine University 8
Palm Desert 19, Carpinteria 11
Westlake 14, Crespi 4
San Marcos 12, Rancho Cucamonga 6
La Serna 18, Chadwick 12
Beckman 12, Ventura 8
Dos Pueblos 9, Brea Olinda 8
Redondo 7, Dana Hills 6
Quarterfinals, Saturday
Palm Desert at #1 San Clemente
#4 San Marcos at Westlake
#3 La Serna at Beckman
Redondo at Dos Pueblos
DIVISION 3
Second round, Thursday
Portola 13, Elsinore 10
Costa Mesa 11, El Segundo 9
Irvine 12, Crescenta Valley 9
Claremont 18, Chaparral 8
Northwood 17, Glendora 15
Capistrano Valley 13, Flintridge Prep 8
Temple City 7, Buena 6
Damien 15, Fullerton 4
Quarterfinals, Saturday
#1 Portola at Costa Mesa
#4 Claremont at Irvine
#3 Northwood at Capistrano Valley
#2 Damien at Temple City
DIVISION 4
Second round, Thursday
Crean Lutheran 10, Malibu 4
Downey 15, Arcadia 10
Anaheim Canyon 7, Redlands 6
Schurr 16, San Marino 8
Yucaipa 11, Glendale 9
Vista Murrieta 10, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 7
Arlington 14, South Torrance 4
Etiwanda 9, Tesoro 8
Quarterfinals, Saturday
#1 Crean Lutheran at Downey
Anaheim Canyon at #4 Schurr
#3 Yucaipa at Vista Murrieta
Arlington at #2 Etiwanda
DIVISION 5
Second round, Thursday
Corona 21, Lakeside 8
Don Lugo 9, El Modena 5
Royal 11, Sunny Hills 10
Westminster 13, West Torrance 12
Xavier Prep 14, Fontana 7
Buena Park 8, Cate 5
Oxnard 19, Whittier 14
San Dimas 15, Saddleback 5
Quarterfinals, Saturday
Don Lugo at #1 Corona
#4 Westminster at Royal
#3 Xavier Prep at Buena Park
#2 San Dimas at Oxnard
DIVISION 6
Quarterfinals, Saturday
Whitney at #1 Hemet
#4 Tahquitz at Savanna
#3 Paramount at Summit
Gahr at #2 Muir
NOTES: Matches generally begin at 5 p.m., but check with the host school. Semifinals, Wednesday. Championships, Nov. 12 at Heritage Park (Irvine).
