10 JSerra High baseball players to sign college letters of intent on Wednesday

JSerra High baseball coach Brett Kay has assembled a group of players that college recruiters have judged among the best ever in the Southland.

Ten players from the Class of 2023 are set to sign letters of intent with colleges this week. The first day of the early signing period is Wednesday. Another nine players in the program are committed to colleges. That makes 19 players who have been recruited as future college players.

Class of 2023 players set to sign and their future college homes are: Trent Caraway, Oregon State; Brandon Chang, Brown; JJ Hollis, UC Santa Barbara; Lou Fujiwara, Washington; Andrew Lamb, USC; Dillon Martin, Claremont McKenna; Jonathan Mendez, UC Santa Barbara; Brodie Purcell, USC; Ben Reimers, Stanford; Dominic Smaldino, Cal.

JSerra won the Southern Section Division 1 championship last season and is favored for 2023.