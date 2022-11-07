Advertisement
High School Sports

10 JSerra High baseball players to sign college letters of intent on Wednesday

Andrew Lamb of JSerra High poses in a USC sweatshirt.
Andrew Lamb, who’s headed to USC, is one of 10 JSerra High baseball players set to sign letters of intent with colleges on Wednesday.
(JSerra High School)
By Eric Sondheimer
JSerra High baseball coach Brett Kay has assembled a group of players that college recruiters have judged among the best ever in the Southland.

Ten players from the Class of 2023 are set to sign letters of intent with colleges this week. The first day of the early signing period is Wednesday. Another nine players in the program are committed to colleges. That makes 19 players who have been recruited as future college players.

Class of 2023 players set to sign and their future college homes are: Trent Caraway, Oregon State; Brandon Chang, Brown; JJ Hollis, UC Santa Barbara; Lou Fujiwara, Washington; Andrew Lamb, USC; Dillon Martin, Claremont McKenna; Jonathan Mendez, UC Santa Barbara; Brodie Purcell, USC; Ben Reimers, Stanford; Dominic Smaldino, Cal.

JSerra won the Southern Section Division 1 championship last season and is favored for 2023.

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

