Prep football: City and Southern Section playoff schedule

#4 Santa Paula (7-4) vs. #12 Arrowhead Christian (7-4) at Redlands

#2 Westminster (10-1) at #7 Rim of the World (6-5)

#15 Baldwin Park (9-2) vs. #10 Covina (7-4) at Covina District Field

#13 Salesian (8-3) vs. #12 Sunny Hills (4-7) at Buena Park

#3 Grand Terrace (8-3) vs. #11 Northwood (10-1) at Irvine

#2 Etiwanda (6-5) vs. #10 Anaheim Canyon (9-2) at El Modena

#7 Upland (7-4) vs. #2 West Ranch (11-0) at Valencia

#3 El Modena (11-0) vs. #6 Bishop Diego (8-3) at Santa Barbara CC, SATURDAY

#4 Yorba Linda (11-0) vs. #12 Palos Verdes (8-3) at South Torrance

#8 Chaparral (7-4) vs. #1 Corona del Mar (8-3) at Newport Harbor

#5 Long Beach Poly (10-0) vs. #4 Los Alamitos (8-2) at Veterans Stadium (Long Beach), 7:30 p.m.

#9 JSerra (6-5) vs. #1 Mater Dei (10-0) at Santa Ana Stadium

#10 Narbonne (5-6) vs. #2 Carson (6-5) at Los Angeles Harbor College

