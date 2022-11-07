Prep football: City and Southern Section playoff schedule
FOOTBALL
CITY
OPEN DIVISION
Quarterfinals, Thursday, 7:30 p.m. unless noted
#8 Eagle Rock (9-1) at #1 San Pedro (10-0), 7 p.m.
#5 Franklin (10-0) at #4 Garfield (8-2)
#6 Los Angeles Roosevelt (9-1) at #3 Wilmington Banning (5-5)
#7 Birmingham (6-4) at #2 Venice (8-2), 7 p.m.
DIVISION I
Quarterfinals, Thursday, 7:30 p.m.
#8 South Gate (7-4) at #1 Granada Hills (8-2)
#13 Fairfax (5-6) at #5 Cleveland (7-4)
#6 Dymally (9-2) at #3 Palisades (8-3)
#10 Narbonne (5-6) vs. #2 Carson (6-5) at Los Angeles Harbor College
DIVISION II
Quarterfinals, Thursday, 7:30 p.m.
#16 Taft (5-6) at #8 Granada Hills Kennedy (6-5)
#5 North Hollywood (8-3) at #4 Marquez (7-2-1)
#6 King/Drew (9-2) at #3 Panorama (10-1)
#10 Santee (6-5) at #2 Bell (4-7)
DIVISION III
Quarterfinals, Thursday, 7:30 p.m.
#8 Fremont (4-5) at #1 Chatsworth (3-8)
#5 Los Angeles Wilson (5-5) at #4 Los Angeles Jordan (8-3)
#6 Bernstein (9-2) at #3 Manual Arts (6-4), 2 p.m.
#10 Verdugo Hills (3-7) at #2 Crenshaw (3-7)
NOTES: Semifinals, Nov. 18. Championships, Nov. 25-26.
8 MAN
Semifinals, Thursday, 7:30 p.m. unless noted
#4 Sotomayor (4-5) at #1 Fulton (8-1)
#3 Animo Robinson (5-3) at #2 North Valley Military Institute (5-5), 2 p.m.
NOTES: Championship, Nov. 19, 6 p.m. at Birmingham.
SOUTHERN SECTION
DIVISION 1
Quarterfinals, Friday, 7 p.m. unless noted
#9 JSerra (6-5) vs. #1 Mater Dei (10-0) at Santa Ana Stadium
#5 Long Beach Poly (10-0) vs. #4 Los Alamitos (8-2) at Veterans Stadium (Long Beach), 7:30 p.m.
#6 Mission Viejo (9-1) at #3 Corona Centennial (9-1)
#10 Orange Lutheran (7-4) at #2 St. John Bosco (9-1)
DIVISION 2
Quarterfinals, Friday, 7 p.m.
#8 Sierra Canyon (7-4) at #1 Serra (7-4)
#4 Bishop Amat (8-3) at #5 Oak Hills (11-0)
#3 Inglewood (11-0) at #6 Rancho Cucamonga (9-2)
#2 Chaminade (9-2) at #10 Citrus Valley (9-2)
DIVISION 3
Quarterfinals, Friday, 7 p.m. unless noted
#8 Chaparral (7-4) vs. #1 Corona del Mar (8-3) at Newport Harbor
#4 Yorba Linda (11-0) vs. #12 Palos Verdes (8-3) at South Torrance
#3 El Modena (11-0) vs. #6 Bishop Diego (8-3) at Santa Barbara CC, SATURDAY
#7 Upland (7-4) vs. #2 West Ranch (11-0) at Valencia
DIVISION 4
Quarterfinals, Friday, 7 p.m.
#1 Camarillo (9-2) at #9 Downey (9-2)
#4 Cathedral (9-2) at #5 Oxnard Pacifica (9-2)
#3 Cypress (11-0) at #11 Millikan (5-6)
#2 Newport Harbor (7-4) at #7 Newbury Park (9-2)
DIVISION 5
Quarterfinals, Friday, 7 p.m.
#1 Villa Park (6-5) at #9 St. Francis (8-3)
#5 Alemany (3-7) at #4 Aquinas (9-2)
#6 Leuzinger (5-6) at #3 Sherman Oaks Notre Dame (5-6)
#2 Etiwanda (6-5) vs. #10 Anaheim Canyon (9-2) at El Modena
DIVISION 6
Quarterfinals, Friday, 7 p.m.
#8 Orange (9-2) at #1 San Juan Hills (4-7)
#4 Loyola (6-5) at #12 Culver City (6-5)
#3 Calabasas (7-4) at #6 Ramona (10-1)
#2 Oak Park (7-4) at #10 San Jacinto (9-2)
DIVISION 7
Quarterfinals, Friday, 7 p.m.
#1 Mayfair (7-4) at #9 Claremont (8-2)
#5 Golden Valley (7-4) at #13 Paloma Valley (9-2)
#6 Ontario Christian (9-2) at #14 Laguna Hills (10-1)
#2 King (6-5) at #7 Western (9-1)
DIVISION 8
Quarterfinals, Friday, 7 p.m.
#8 Elsinore (8-3) at #16 Rancho Verde (4-7)
#5 Lakewood (6-5) at #13 Redondo (8-3)
#3 Grand Terrace (8-3) vs. #11 Northwood (10-1) at Irvine
#2 Vista del Lago (8-3) at #7 Crean Lutheran (10-1)
DIVISION 9
Quarterfinals, Friday, 7 p.m.
#8 Laguna Beach (8-3) at #1 La Quinta (7-4)
#5 Garden Grove (10-1) at #4 Norte Vista (8-3)
#3 Tahquitz (8-3) at #6 San Dimas (7-4)
#7 Hillcrest (7-4) at #15 Diamond Bar (10-1)
DIVISION 10
Quarterfinals, Friday, 7 p.m.
#1 Santa Ana (8-3) at #9 Palmdale (7-4)
#13 Salesian (8-3) vs. #12 Sunny Hills (4-7) at Buena Park
#6 Muir (5-6) at #3 Norwalk (10-1)
#15 Baldwin Park (9-2) vs. #10 Covina (7-4) at Covina District Field
DIVISION 11
Quarterfinals, Friday, 7 p.m.
#8 Bellflower (9-2) at #16 Chino (6-5)
#5 South Pasadena (9-2) at #13 St. Margaret’s (5-6)
#3 Campbell Hall (9-2) at #11 Walnut (8-3)
#2 Westminster (10-1) at #7 Rim of the World (6-5)
DIVISION 12
Quarterfinals, Friday, 7 p.m. unless noted
#1 Lancaster (6-5) at #9 Montebello (6-5)
#4 Arroyo (8-3) at #5 Los Altos (4-7), THURSDAY
#6 Hueneme (5-6) at #14 Santa Ana Valley (9-2)
#2 Cerritos Valley Christian (4-7) at #10 Portola (3-7)
DIVISION 13
Quarterfinals, Friday, 7 p.m.
#1 Bishop Montgomery (8-2-1) at #9 Colton (6-5)
#4 Santa Paula (7-4) vs. #12 Arrowhead Christian (7-4) at Redlands
#6 Jurupa Valley (6-5) at #3 Maranatha (10-0-1)
#2 San Gabriel (7-3) at #7 Miller (5-6)
DIVISION 14
Quarterfinals, Friday, 7 p.m.
#8 Whittier Christian (7-4) at #1 Bolsa Grande (6-5)
#4 St. Monica (6-5) at #12 Garey (6-5)
#6 Fontana (4-7) at #14 Bassett (4-7)
#2 Rosemead (4-7) at #10 Lynwood (7-4)
NOTES: Semifinals, Nov. 8, 7 p.m. Championships, Nov. 25-26.
FOOTBALL
SOUTHERN SECTION
8 MAN
DIVISION 1
Semifinals, Friday/Saturday as nored
#4 Flintridge Prep (6-2) at #1 CSDR (10-0), Friday, 7 p.m.
#2 Faith Baptist (8-0) at Grace Brethren (7-3), Saturday, 1 p.m.
NOTES: Championships, Nov. 18 or 19.
DIVISION 2
Quarterfinals, Friday/Saturday as nored
#1 Lancaster Baptist (8-1) at Cuyama Valley (9-1), TBA
#4 Hesperia Christian (8-2) at Villanova Prep (6-2), Saturday, 12:30 p.m.
Santa Clarita Christian (6-3) at #3 Coast Union (8-2), Friday, 7 p.m.
Avalon (3-5) at #2 Desert Chapel (8-1), Friday, 1 p.m.
NOTES: Semifinals, Nov. 18-19. Championship, Nov. 25 or 26.
