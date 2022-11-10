Advertisement
High School Sports

High school football: Thursday’s City and Southern Section results and updated playoff pairings

By Times staff
FOOTBALL

CITY

OPEN DIVISION

Quarterfinals, Thursday

Eagle Rock 38, San Pedro 31 (OT)

Garfield 50, Franklin 29

Wilmington Banning 25, Los Angeles Roosevelt 24

Birmingham 28, Venice 27 (2OT)

DIVISION I

Quarterfinals, Thursday

Granada Hills 64, South Gate 28

Cleveland 7, Fairfax 6

Palisades 42, Dymally 14

Narbonne 34, Carson 32

DIVISION II

Quarterfinals, Thursday

Granada Hills Kennedy 50, Taft 20

Marquez 45, North Hollywood 42

Panorama 31, King/Drew 14

Bell 16, Santee 0

DIVISION III

Quarterfinals, Thursday

Chatsworth 35, Fremont 20

Los Angeles Wilson 35, Los Angeles Jordan 18

Manual Arts 50, Bernstein 8

Crenshaw 43, Verdugo Hills 3

8 MAN

Semifinals, Thursday

Sotomayor at Fulton, late

North Valley Military Institute 42, Animo Robinson 28

NEXT WEEK

FOOTBALL

CITY

OPEN DIVISION

Semifinals, Nov. 18, 7:30 p.m.

#8 Eagle Rock (10-1) at #4 Garfield (9-2)

#7 Birmingham (7-4) at #3 Wilmington Banning (6-5)

DIVISION I

Semifinals, Nov. 18, 7:30 p.m.

#5 Cleveland (8-4) at #1 Granada Hills (9-2)

#10 Narbonne (6-6) at #3 Palisades (9-3)

DIVISION II

Semifinals, Nov. 18, 7:30 p.m.

#8 Granada Hills Kennedy (7-5) at #4 Marquez (8-2-1)

#3 Panorama (11-1) at #2 Bell (5-7)

DIVISION III

Semifinals, Nov. 18, 7:30 p.m.

#5 Los Angeles Wilson (6-5) at #1 Chatsworth (4-8)

#3 Manual Arts (7-4) at #2 Crenshaw (4-7)

NOTES: Championships, Nov. 25-26.

8 MAN

Championship, Nov. 19, 6 p.m. at Birmingham.

#2 North Valley Military Institute (6-5) vs. Fulton/Sotomayor winner

