High school football: Thursday’s City and Southern Section results and updated playoff pairings
FOOTBALL
CITY
OPEN DIVISION
Quarterfinals, Thursday
Eagle Rock 38, San Pedro 31 (OT)
Garfield 50, Franklin 29
Wilmington Banning 25, Los Angeles Roosevelt 24
Birmingham 28, Venice 27 (2OT)
DIVISION I
Quarterfinals, Thursday
Granada Hills 64, South Gate 28
Cleveland 7, Fairfax 6
Palisades 42, Dymally 14
Narbonne 34, Carson 32
DIVISION II
Quarterfinals, Thursday
Granada Hills Kennedy 50, Taft 20
Marquez 45, North Hollywood 42
Panorama 31, King/Drew 14
Bell 16, Santee 0
DIVISION III
Quarterfinals, Thursday
Chatsworth 35, Fremont 20
Los Angeles Wilson 35, Los Angeles Jordan 18
Manual Arts 50, Bernstein 8
Crenshaw 43, Verdugo Hills 3
8 MAN
Semifinals, Thursday
Sotomayor at Fulton, late
North Valley Military Institute 42, Animo Robinson 28
NEXT WEEK
FOOTBALL
CITY
OPEN DIVISION
Semifinals, Nov. 18, 7:30 p.m.
#8 Eagle Rock (10-1) at #4 Garfield (9-2)
#7 Birmingham (7-4) at #3 Wilmington Banning (6-5)
DIVISION I
Semifinals, Nov. 18, 7:30 p.m.
#5 Cleveland (8-4) at #1 Granada Hills (9-2)
#10 Narbonne (6-6) at #3 Palisades (9-3)
DIVISION II
Semifinals, Nov. 18, 7:30 p.m.
#8 Granada Hills Kennedy (7-5) at #4 Marquez (8-2-1)
#3 Panorama (11-1) at #2 Bell (5-7)
DIVISION III
Semifinals, Nov. 18, 7:30 p.m.
#5 Los Angeles Wilson (6-5) at #1 Chatsworth (4-8)
#3 Manual Arts (7-4) at #2 Crenshaw (4-7)
NOTES: Championships, Nov. 25-26.
8 MAN
Championship, Nov. 19, 6 p.m. at Birmingham.
#2 North Valley Military Institute (6-5) vs. Fulton/Sotomayor winner
