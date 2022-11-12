High school boys’ water polo: Southern California Regional pairings
BOYS’ WATER POLO
SOUTHERN SECTION CHAMPIONSHIPS
Saturday
Open Division: Newport Harbor 10, JSerra 9
Division 1: Orange Lutheran 11, Foothill 7
Division 2: La Serna 16, San Clemente 9
Division 3: Damien 18, Portola 11
Division 4: Downey 10, Yucaipa 5
Division 5: San Dimas 11, Don Lugo 6
Division 6: Muir 17, Hemet 16
