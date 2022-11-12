Advertisement
Share
High School Sports

High school boys’ water polo: Southern California Regional pairings

A water polo ball floats in a pool.
(Getty Images)
By Times staff
Share

BOYS’ WATER POLO

SOUTHERN SECTION CHAMPIONSHIPS

Saturday

Open Division: Newport Harbor 10, JSerra 9

Division 1: Orange Lutheran 11, Foothill 7

Division 2: La Serna 16, San Clemente 9

Division 3: Damien 18, Portola 11

Division 4: Downey 10, Yucaipa 5

Division 5: San Dimas 11, Don Lugo 6

Division 6: Muir 17, Hemet 16

High School Sports

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement