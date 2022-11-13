High school boys’ water polo: Southern California Regional pairings
BOYS’ WATER POLO
SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA REGIONAL
DIVISION I
Quarterfinals, Tuesday, 5 p.m.
#8 Foothill at #1 Newport Harbor
#5 La Jolla Bishop’s at #4 Mater Dei
#6 Orange Lutheran at #3 Harvard-Westlake
#7 La Jolla at #2 JSerra
DIVISION II
Quarterfinals, Tuesday, 5 p.m. unless noted
#8 Downey at #1 San Diego Cathedral
#5 San Clemente vs. #4 Poway at San Diego Rancho Bernardo, 6:30 p.m.
#6 Damien vs. #3 La Serna at Whittier
#7 San Diego Mt. Carmel vs. #2 Vista at Wagner Aquatics Center (Oceanside)
DIVISION III
Quarterfinals, Tuesday, 5 p.m.
#8 Muir at #1 Palisades
#5 Birmingham vs. #4 San Diego County Ramona at Coggan Aquatic Complex (La Jolla)
#6 Cleveland vs.#3 San Dimas at Charter Oak
#7 San Pedro at #2 San Diego Rancho Bernardo
NOTES: Semifinals, Thursday, 5 p.m. at higher seeds. Championships, Saturday, 5 p.m. at higher seeds.
