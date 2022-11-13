High school boys’ water polo: Southern California Regional pairings

NOTES: Semifinals, Thursday, 5 p.m. at higher seeds. Championships, Saturday, 5 p.m. at higher seeds.

#5 Birmingham vs. #4 San Diego County Ramona at Coggan Aquatic Complex (La Jolla)

#7 San Diego Mt. Carmel vs. #2 Vista at Wagner Aquatics Center (Oceanside)

#6 Damien vs. #3 La Serna at Whittier

#5 San Clemente vs. #4 Poway at San Diego Rancho Bernardo, 6:30 p.m.

