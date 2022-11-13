Advertisement
High School Sports

High school boys’ water polo: Southern California Regional pairings

Water polo ball on water
(Getty Images)
By Times staff
BOYS’ WATER POLO

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA REGIONAL

DIVISION I

Quarterfinals, Tuesday, 5 p.m.

#8 Foothill at #1 Newport Harbor

#5 La Jolla Bishop’s at #4 Mater Dei

#6 Orange Lutheran at #3 Harvard-Westlake

#7 La Jolla at #2 JSerra

DIVISION II

Quarterfinals, Tuesday, 5 p.m. unless noted

#8 Downey at #1 San Diego Cathedral

#5 San Clemente vs. #4 Poway at San Diego Rancho Bernardo, 6:30 p.m.

#6 Damien vs. #3 La Serna at Whittier

#7 San Diego Mt. Carmel vs. #2 Vista at Wagner Aquatics Center (Oceanside)

DIVISION III

Quarterfinals, Tuesday, 5 p.m.

#8 Muir at #1 Palisades

#5 Birmingham vs. #4 San Diego County Ramona at Coggan Aquatic Complex (La Jolla)

#6 Cleveland vs.#3 San Dimas at Charter Oak

#7 San Pedro at #2 San Diego Rancho Bernardo

NOTES: Semifinals, Thursday, 5 p.m. at higher seeds. Championships, Saturday, 5 p.m. at higher seeds.

