High school girls’ tennis: Southern California Regional pairings
GIRLS’ TENNIS
SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA REGIONAL
at Claremont Club
Quarterfinals, Friday
San Diego Canyon Crest vs. Portola, 11:15 a.m.
Palos Verdes vs. Bakersfield Garces, 11:15 a.m.
San Diego Del Norte vs. Peninsula, 12:45 p.m.
Mater Dei vs. Palisades, 12:45 p.m.
NOTES: Semifinals, Friday, 2:15 and 3:45 p.m. Championship, Saturday, 1:30 p.m.
