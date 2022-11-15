Joe McNab announces retirement as football coach at Sherman Oaks Notre Dame

Joe McNab, who spent 39 years as an assistant football coach at Sherman Oaks Notre Dame High before taking over as head coach during the COVID-19 season in 2020-21, told his team on Tuesday he will retire from coaching football.

McNab will continue to be a Notre Dame faculty member and coach the track team, which has won 10 Southern Section championships.

The Knights went 5-7 this football season.

Announcement from Sherman Oaks Notre Dame. pic.twitter.com/2RYTJ5O0mV — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) November 15, 2022

McNab was an instrumental part of a football program run by Hall of Fame coach Kevin Rooney for decades, serving as his defensive coordinator. McNab’s wife, Neezer, is an assistant principal at Taft.

Now the Knights will launch a search for his successor. One possible candidate is offensive coordinator Jake Goossen-Brown, who returned to Notre Dame after being a successful head coach at Morro Bay.

Notre Dame’s opening makes it a rare four Catholic schools looking for head coaches, joining Santa Ana Mater Dei, Anaheim Servite and Encino Crespi.

Another coach opening was announced at Vista Murrieta, where Eric Peterson has stepped down.