High school football: City and Southern Section playoff results and updated pairings

Division 1: #1 Mater Dei (12-0) vs. #2 St. John Bosco (11-1) at Rose Bowl, Nov. 25, 7:30 p.m.

Walnut 28, Rim of the World 3

Championships, Nov. 25-26 at Birmingham and Los Angeles Valley College; schedule tba

Newsletter Get our high school sports newsletter

Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.

Enter email address Sign Me Up

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.