Prep basketball roundup: Sherman Oaks Notre Dame is finally at full strength
Sherman Oaks Notre Dame High was finally at full strength on Friday night after transfer students Mercy Miller and Caleb Foster were cleared to play. It resulted in a 59-46 win over Oak Park in the Providence tournament game.
Miller finished with 20 points, Dusty Stromer had 15 and Foster added 11.
Corona Centennial 95, San Ysidro 70: Mike Price scored 25 points for the No. 1-ranked Huskies.
Beverly Hills 79, Windward 65: Jameson Caruso finished with 29 points and Lior Baradarian added 17 points for Beverly Hills.
Village Christian 64, St. Francis 63: Thomas Luczak made a tip-in at the buzzer for the Village Christian victory. Jackson Mosley had 21 points for St. Francis.
Mater Dei 106, Dos Pueblos 44: Zack Davidson finished with 22 points while freshman Che Brogan had 13 points and eight rebounds in the win.
La Mirada 76, St. Anthony 68: Sophomore guard Julien Gomez scored 44 points for La Mirada.
Calabasas 71, Granada Hills 49: Gavin Murphy scored 38 points in the win for the Coyotes.
Northridge Academy 95, Sun Valley 23: Collin Herreria had 24 points for Northridge.
University 69, Hollywood 36: University improved to 2-0 as Josh Sanders had 13 points.
Anaheim Canyon 52, Rolling Hills Prep 40: The Comanches stayed unbeaten.
St. Paul 71, Taft 68: Keyon Kensie had 43 points for Taft. Maurice Wright had 36 points for St. Paul.
Girls’ basketball
Sierra Canyon 79, Duncanville (Texas) 62: Juju Watkins began her senior season with a 33-point performance.
