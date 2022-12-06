Girls’ basketball top 20: Sierra Canyon remains No. 1
Sierra Canyon and Etiwanda remain unbeaten and are Nos. 1 and 2 in this week’s top 20 high school girls’ basketball rankings compiled for The Los Angeles Times by CalHiSports.com
Rk. (last rank) Team, record
1. (1) Sierra Canyon, 3-0
2. (2) Etiwanda, 5-0
3. (3) Mater Dei, 3-1
4. (14) Corona Santiago, 4-3
5. (13) Sage Hill, 6-2
6. (NR) Ontario Christian, 4-1
7. (16) Westlake, 4-0
8. (NR) Esperanza, 5-0
9. (NR) Brentwood, 6-3
10. (NR) Lynwood, 2-2
11. (5) Windward, 6-2
12. (8) Bishop Montgomery, 5-2
13. (10) Chaminade, 5-3
14. (NR) Canyon Country Canyon, 4-0
15. (14) Westchester, 4-0
16. (17) Long Beach Poly, 0-0
17. (NR) Hart, 7-0
18. (6) Orangewood Academy, 6-0
19. (NR) North Torrance, 1-2
20. (NR) San Juan Hills, 8-0
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.