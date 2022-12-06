Advertisement
High School Sports

Girls’ basketball top 20: Sierra Canyon remains No. 1

By Eric Sondheimer
Sierra Canyon and Etiwanda remain unbeaten and are Nos. 1 and 2 in this week’s top 20 high school girls’ basketball rankings compiled for The Los Angeles Times by CalHiSports.com

Rk. (last rank) Team, record

1. (1) Sierra Canyon, 3-0

2. (2) Etiwanda, 5-0

3. (3) Mater Dei, 3-1

4. (14) Corona Santiago, 4-3

5. (13) Sage Hill, 6-2

6. (NR) Ontario Christian, 4-1

7. (16) Westlake, 4-0

8. (NR) Esperanza, 5-0

9. (NR) Brentwood, 6-3

10. (NR) Lynwood, 2-2

11. (5) Windward, 6-2

12. (8) Bishop Montgomery, 5-2

13. (10) Chaminade, 5-3

14. (NR) Canyon Country Canyon, 4-0

15. (14) Westchester, 4-0

16. (17) Long Beach Poly, 0-0

17. (NR) Hart, 7-0

18. (6) Orangewood Academy, 6-0

19. (NR) North Torrance, 1-2

20. (NR) San Juan Hills, 8-0

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

