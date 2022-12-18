The Times’ All-Star football team
A look at The Times’ All-Star football team for the 2022 season:
Offense
Quarterback: Elijah Brown, Santa Ana Mater Dei, 6-2, 185, Jr. — Brown completed 68.1% of his passes for 2,785 yards and 31 touchdowns, with four interceptions, and is 29-1 as a starting quarterback the last three seasons.
Running back: Damian Henderson, Los Alamitos, 6-3, 190, Sr. — The Colorado State commit was almost unstoppable carrying the ball, using his size, strength and speed to rush for 1,744 yards and 23 touchdowns while averaging 9.1 yards a carry.
Running back: Dijon Stanley, Granada Hills, 6-1, 175, Sr. — The Utah commit with the eye-catching 400-meter track speed didn’t get caught by many, rushing for nearly 2,800 yards for the City Section Division I champions.
Wide receiver: Xavier Jordan, L.A. Cathedral, 6-0, 160, Jr. — He averaged 19.6 yards per catch on 83 receptions for 1,626 yards and 20 touchdowns.
Wide receiver: Makai Lemon, Los Alamitos, 6-0, 180, Sr. — The USC commit caught 69 passes for 1,044 yards and 12 touchdowns as one of the most elusive and explosive offensive players.
Wide receiver: Peyton Waters, Birmingham, 6-2, 170, Jr. — He caught 60 passes, including 11 for touchdowns while averaging 18 yards a reception for the City champions and also started at cornerback (four interceptions).
Offensive lineman: Brandon Baker, Mater Dei, 6-5, 285, Jr. — The dominant offensive tackle proved himself to be one of the best blockers in the state.
Offensive lineman: Raymond Pulido, Apple Valley, 6-6, 330, Sr. — The Alabama commit controlled, pushed and punished defenders with his size, strength and agility.
Offensive lineman: Elishah Jackett, El Modena, 6-6, 265, Sr. — The Washington commit helped El Modena go 11-1 as a dominant blocker.
Offensive lineman: Luke Baklenko, Oaks Christian, 6-6, 300, Sr. — The Stanford commit was a punishing blocker at offensive tackle and Marmoset League offensive lineman of the year.
Offensive lineman: Eugene Brooks, Sierra Canyon, 6-5, 375, Jr. — The co-Mission League lineman of the year helped the Trailblazers win the Southern Section Division 2 championship.
Kicker: Ryon Sayeri, Chaminade, 6-1, 150, Jr. — He made 13 of 16 field goals and all 50 conversion kicks while also averaging 49 yards on punts.
Defense
Defensive lineman: Sinn Brennan, Los Alamitos, 6-5, 235, Sr. — The San Diego State commit recorded seven sacks as a dependable pass rusher.
Defensive lineman: Matayo Uiagalelei, St. John Bosco, 6-5, 265, Sr. — An edge rusher and dependable tight end, Uiagalelei’s athleticism made him a marked man for the No. 1 Braves.
Defensive lineman: Jaggar Tavai, Gardena Serra, 6-0, 285, Sr. — The co-Mission League lineman of the year had 40 tackles, including three sacks.
Linebacker: Leviticus Su’a, Mater Dei, 6-1, 220, Sr. — The leader for Mater Dei’s outstanding defense, Su’a was an imposing figure in the middle, leading the team in tackles while earning Trinity League MVP honors.
Linebacker: Chase Martin, Thousand Oaks, 6-1, 210, Sr. — Martin finished with a team-leading 131 tackles and was considered the best player in the Canyon League for the 10-1 Lancers.
Linebacker: Nasir Wyatt, Mater Dei, 6-2, 200, So. — Wyatt recorded 13 sacks for the 12-1 Monarchs and had 27 tackles for losses.
Linebacker: Deven Bryant, St. John Bosco, 6-0, 210, Sr. — The Washington commit ran around the field like a free safety in disrupting offenses and leading the Braves in tackles.
Defensive back: Rodrick Pleasant, Gardena Serra, 5-11, 185, Sr. — The fastest player in the state lived up to expectations, recording four interceptions and three kickoffs returned for touchdowns.
Defensive back: Ty Lee, St. John Bosco, 6-3, 190, Sr. — The UCLA commit was a model of consistency, whether coming up to make tackles, covering receivers or blitzing to pressure quarterbacks.
Defensive back: Marquis Gallegos, Chaminade, Jr. — The free safety finished as his team’s second-leading tackler with 86 while making seven interceptions.
Defensive back: Daylen Austin, Long Beach Poly, 6-2, 180, Sr. — The Louisiana State commit had three interceptions for the 10-1 Jackrabbits playing cornerback.
Punter: Dieter Kelly, Orange Lutheran, 5-10, 195, Sr. — Kelly averaged 37.6 yards per punt and also made eight of 12 field goals and 30 of 30 on PATs.
