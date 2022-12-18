The Times’ boys’ basketball rankings: Corona Centennial stays on top

25. FOOTHILL (9-1); Nine wins in 10 games is good start (NR)

20. MIRA COSTA (12-0); Showdown with Mater Dei on Dec. 27 (22)

17. OXNARD (11-0); Good test vs. Oak Park on Dec. 23 (20)

16. VILLAGE CHRISTIAN (10-2); Only losses to West Ranch, Bishop Montgomery (22)

15. RANCHO CUCAMONGA (12-1); Next game on Dec. 27 (16)

12. ETIWANDA (9-1); Off until Dec. 27 tournament (13)

8. ST. JOHN BOSCO (10-0); Playing in Oregon this week (8)

7. SIERRA CANYON (7-2); Isaiah Elohim is stepping up (6)

6. SANTA ANA MATER DEI (5-1); Playing in Las Vegas this week (7)

5. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (7-2); at San Ysidro on Tuesday (5)

3. BISHOP MONTGOMERY (9-0); Playing at Mission Prep tourney this week (3)

1. CORONA CENTENNIAL (7-1); Opening win at City of Palms tourney (1)

A look at the Los Angeles Times’ top 25 high school boys’ basketball rankings for the Southland:

