The Times’ boys’ basketball rankings: Corona Centennial stays on top
A look at the Los Angeles Times’ top 25 high school boys’ basketball rankings for the Southland:
Rk. SCHOOL (W-L); Comment (rk. last week)
1. CORONA CENTENNIAL (7-1); Opening win at City of Palms tourney (1)
2. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (13-0); Sophomore Nikolas Khamenia played great in Arkansas (2)
3. BISHOP MONTGOMERY (9-0); Playing at Mission Prep tourney this week (3)
4. WEST RANCH (8-0); Survived overtime game at Village Christian (4)
5. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (7-2); at San Ysidro on Tuesday (5)
6. SANTA ANA MATER DEI (5-1); Playing in Las Vegas this week (7)
7. SIERRA CANYON (7-2); Isaiah Elohim is stepping up (6)
8. ST. JOHN BOSCO (10-0); Playing in Oregon this week (8)
9. ST. BERNARD (9-0); Playing at Tarkanian Classic (9)
10. JSERRA (8-0); Headed for Las Vegas (11)
11. ANAHEIM CANYON (11-1); Good win over Cypress (10)
12. ETIWANDA (9-1); Off until Dec. 27 tournament (13)
13. SANTA MARGARITA (9-1); Rockwell Reynolds scored 39 points in win (13)
14. RANCHO CHRISTIAN (4-3); Tough schedule continues (14)
15. RANCHO CUCAMONGA (12-1); Next game on Dec. 27 (16)
16. VILLAGE CHRISTIAN (10-2); Only losses to West Ranch, Bishop Montgomery (22)
17. OXNARD (11-0); Good test vs. Oak Park on Dec. 23 (20)
18. WALNUT (11-1); Malik Khouzam averaging 22.4 points (21)
19. NARBONNE (4-2); Key transfers eligible on Dec. 23 (19)
20. MIRA COSTA (12-0); Showdown with Mater Dei on Dec. 27 (22)
21. BEVERLY HILLS (8-1); Play Palos Verdes on Dec. 27 (19)
22. ST. FRANCIS (11-2); Jackson Mosley keeps thriving (22)
23. OAKS CHRISTIAN (11-0); Face Faith Baptist on Monday (24)
24. ST. PIUS X-ST. MATTHIAS (8-2); Making steady progress (NR)
25. FOOTHILL (9-1); Nine wins in 10 games is good start (NR)
