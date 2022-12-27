The Classic at Damien: Dedan Thomas Jr. reminds many of father in Southland debut

Like father, like son. It really is true that kids can be just like their fathers. Look at junior point guard Dedan Thomas Jr., the son of former Taft High All-City point guard Dedan Thomas Sr., who went on to star at UNLV after graduating in 1988.

Thomas never left Las Vegas, and Dedan Jr. plays for Liberty High in Henderson. He made his Southland debut Tuesday in the Platinum Division of The Classic at Damien, scoring 23 points in an 85-68 win over Anaheim Canyon.

It’s Thomas’ passing that reminds many of his father.

“It’s absolutely come full circle,” Dedan Sr. said sitting in the bleachers Tuesday. His other son, named Tyus after former UCLA point guard Tyus Edney, is a freshman at Liberty.

Like father, like son. Dedan Thomas Jr. from Nevada Liberty is son of former Taft point guard Dedan Thomas.

Dedan is considered among the top guard prospects in the West, with UCLA, Arizona and Gonzaga among the schools pursuing him. He’s taller than his dad at 6 feet 1 compared to 5-11 and stronger, being able to dunk. His father stopped playing him one on one four years ago. “He’s too old and slow,” the son said jokingly.

Dedan Jr. makes it clear he owes everything to his father and mother. His father taught him the fundamentals and insights about playing point guard. And his mother made it clear that being a good person and doing well in the classroom were top priorities.

“Without him, I would be nowhere near where I am now,” Dedan Jr. said of his father.

About his grades, he said, “That’s more important than basketball for me.”

Said Dedan Sr.: “He’s a better scorer than I was, probably a better defender. He has a chance to be real good.”

Jacob Huggins of Harvard-Westlake with one of his several dunks against Narbonne. (Craig Weston)

Harvard-Westlake 79, Narbonne 34: With Narbonne missing Marcus Adams Jr. and his brother, Maximo (both illness), No. 1 Harvard-Westlake (14-0) cruised to victory. Brady Dunlap scored 16 points and Jacob Huggins had 14 at Damien.

West Ranch 63, Dublin (Calif.) 53: Andrew Meadow scored 19 points for unbeaten West Ranch at Damien.

Mater Dei 64, Mira Costa 54: The Monarchs handed Mira Costa its first defeat behind Zack Davidson, who finished with 36 points and 10 rebounds.

Crenshaw 56, Fullerton 44: AJ Robinson scored 22 points for the 15-0 Cougars.

Eastvale Roosevelt 56, Birmingham 48: Wyatt Studer had 17 points and Nate Simon 16 for Roosevelt in the Damien tournament.

Oxnard 59, Otay Ranch 50: The Yellowjackets improved to 13-1 as Reese Widerburg scored 21 points.

It’s 4 AM. We are somewhere between San Fransisco and Los Angeles. Been on the bus now almost 16 hours with @OdeaBasketball Will be quite the story to tell. Good luck at Torrey Pines. Trojans will be there soon @ClassicAtDamien — Auburn Hoops (@auburnhoops) December 27, 2022

Heritage Christian 73, Auburn (Wash.) 47: Auburn took a charter bus from Washington after flights were unavailable, made it to Southern California and did its best in a loss. Seven Bahati had 19 points for Heritage Christian.

Providence 64, Thousand Oaks 59: Sophomore Trent MacLean made an impressive debut for Thousand Oaks, scoring 32 points.

Taft 69, Dominguez 52: Keyon Kensie scored 24 points for Taft.

St. John Bosco 68, Torrey Pines 67: The Braves improved to 13-1 with the win at Torrey Pines. Delyle Williams made the game-winning basket.

Grant 70, West Torrance 59: Jayleen Jones led Grant with 22 points and 13 rebounds.

Valencia 63, St. Pius X-St. Matthias 57: Mikah Ballew scored 26 points for Valencia.