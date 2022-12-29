Prep basketball roundup: Harvard-Westlake (16-0) reaches The Classic at Damien championship game

Unbeaten Harvard-Westlake started fast and never looked back Thursday night en route to a semifinal victory in the Platinum Division of The Classic at Damien.

The Wolverines (16-0) opened an 18-point lead in the first half and defeated Washington’s Curtis High 78-51 to earn a spot in Friday’s 8:30 p.m. final against either Rancho Christian or Nevada Liberty.

One night earlier, Harvard-Westlake fell behind 9-0 against Etiwanda before prevailing. This time, the Wolverines made shots, rebounded and played strong defense in the early going. Their lead was cut to eight points at the end of the first half until a three by Trent Perry sent the Wolverines into the locker room up by 11. The second half was all Harvard-Westlake.

Jacob Huggins scored 18 points and had 13 rebounds. Brady Dunlap scored 16 points, Perry 14, Robert Hinton and Nikolas Khamenia 13 apiece.

West Ranch 65, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 61: Down 38-13 at halftime, West Ranch pulled off a memorable comeback win in overtime at Damien. Mercy Miller of Notre Dame sent the game into overtime by making a three late in regulation. Notre Dame dropped to 9-5, with two of the losses to 15-1 West Ranch.

Etiwanda 80, American Fork 68: The Eagles prevailed in triple overtime. Amare Campbell scored 21 points. Etiwanda will play West Ranch on Friday at Damien.

Heritage Christian 73, San Joaquin Memorial 57: Dillan Shaw scored 19 points and Gio Goree had 16 points and 10 assists for Heritage Christian.

Colony 60, Rancho Cucamonga 42: Denzel Hines finished with 21 points for 10-4 Colony.

Lone Peak 68, Windward 57: The Warriors had their win streak snapped at nine. Jeremiah Hampton had 16 points.

Birmingham 55, St. Mary’s 52: The Patriots used balanced scoring to win the Damien tournament game.

Sophomore Trent MacLean has scored 32, 19 and 32 points in three games for Thousand Oaks since gaining eligibility this week. He's 6 feet 9. A sampling from his game today. pic.twitter.com/r4NU9Cxi7H — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) December 30, 2022

Thousand Oaks 73, West Torrance 71: Trent MacLean scored 32 points and had 12 rebounds for the Lancers in the South Pasadena tournament. Justin Tushla broke a 71-71 tie by making two free throws with 11.2 seconds left. Matt De Luna and Jake Winkelman each scored 23 points for West.

New Jersey Don Bosco Prep 65, Corona Centennial 63: The Huskies lost for only the second time all season at the John Wall Holiday Invitational in North Carolina.

Walnut 72, AGBU 61: The Mustangs won the Covina tournament championship. Adrian Triplett finished with 12 points and 11 rebounds.

JSerra 97, San Ysidro 91: Sebastian Rancik recorded 34 points for JSerra.

Campbell Hall 55, St. Francis 52: The Vikings came away with the victory when Aaron Powell made a three at the buzzer, sending them into the Gold Division championship game at Damien. Jackson Mosley scored 14 points for St. Francis.

Bishop Montgomery 78, Long Beach Jordan 58: The Knights improved to 15-0 behind Christian Jones, who scored 23 points.

San Ramon Valley 53, Eastvale Roosevelt 52: Nate Simon scored 22 points for Roosevelt, which fell behind on a three-pointer with five seconds left.

Agoura 70, Santa Clara 32: Nasir Meyer scored 30 points for 9-4 Agoura.

Loyola 52, Valley Christian 45: The Cubs won the Orange tourney title. Quincy Watson and Jonas de Krassel each scored 15 points. Jaedyn Patterson was named tourney MVP. Patterson, a sophomore transfer from St. Anthony, made his season debut this week for the Cubs.

Foothill 60, Mission Hills 57: Isaiah Bernard finished with 17 points and six rebounds for 14-1 Foothill.

Crespi 36, Brentwood Liberty 35: Peyton White had 14 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks for Crespi (14-3).

Mater Dei 91, Gardena Serra 69: Zack Davidson scored 25 points and had 12 rebounds and freshman Luke Barnett added 23 points for the 11-2 Monarchs at Rancho Mirage.

St. Pius X-St. Matthias 75, Oak Park 54: It’s been a rough week for Oak Park, which dropped its third straight game in the Damien tournament. Isaiah Sherrard scored 25 points for Oak Park. Tyrone Riley scored 29 points for St. Pius X.

Edison 58, San Pedro 52: Kaz Hampton made a school-record eight threes and finished with 28 points for Edison.

De La Salle 53, St. John Bosco 52: The Braves trailed by 18 points to start the fourth quarter and came close to pulling off an amazing comeback victory, losing on a three-point basket by Matt Daly at the buzzer in San Diego. Elzie Harrington and Kade Bonam each scored 14 points.

Simi Valley 69, Beverly Hills 59: Ryder Mjoen scored 28 points for Simi Valley.

Rolling Hills Prep 67, Lakewood 59: Kenny Manzi and JV Brown each scored 19 points for Rolling Hills Prep.

Taft 74, South Pasadena 46: The Toreadors advanced to the South Pasadena tournament championship game. Keyon Kensie scored 24 points.

Crenshaw 73, Quartz Hill 49: AJ Robinson and King Peterson each scored 18 points for Crenshaw (16-1).

Chaminade 54, San Marcos 44: Jonas Thurman scored 20 points for the Eagles.

Girls’ basketball

Sierra Canyon 64, Oregon Jesuit 53: Juju Watkins finished with 31 points and 12 rebounds for the 12-0 Trailblazers in Oregon.

Mater Dei 108, Oak Hills 26: The Monarchs won the Ayala tournament championship. Addie Deal finished with 26 points.

Westchester 54, Troy 40: The 10-0 Comets advanced to the championship game of the So Cal Holiday Prep Classic against South Pasadena at Canyon Hills in San Diego. Rylei Waugh scored 19 points.

