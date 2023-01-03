Prep sports roundup: Birmingham transfers star in 8-0 soccer win over Granada Hills

Wearing a gray hoodie during a cool, drizzly afternoon, newly turned professional soccer player David Diaz sat on the Birmingham High bench Tuesday during an 8-0 win over Granada Hills and probably wondered if the record-breaking 33 goals he scored for the Patriots last season might be challenged by the team’s newest stars, Jerry Ramos and Oscar Vargas.

G-O-A-L. Oscar Vargas. Birmingham 1, Granada Hills 0. pic.twitter.com/91NxEjJa8e — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) January 3, 2023

Ramos scored four goals, giving him 13 since he became eligible Dec. 23. Vargas scored three goals, giving him nine since he became eligible on the same day. Both are transfer students from Moorpark, where they helped the team go 17-2 last season. Another transfer, Dieja Ceja from Sun Valley Poly, also scored. It’s no wonder that coach EB Madha was laying low until his transfer students became eligible.

“I knew we were going to be good this year,” Madha said after the Patriots (6-1-1) handed the Highlanders (6-1-3) their first defeat in a West Valley League opener.

Former Birmingham soccer star David Diaz has left CSUN for the pros. Fresno pro team. pic.twitter.com/ny0FkFXijF — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) January 3, 2023

Diaz has been the team’s exceptional scorer and passer for three years. He played at Cal State Northridge this fall but has since signed a pro contract to join Fuego FC in Fresno. The Patriots have spread around the scoring and have two standout defenders in sophomore Steven Ramos and senior Joseph Barcenas.

Diego Ceja makes it Birmingham 8, Granada Hills 0. pic.twitter.com/9ZINt9d8tF — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) January 3, 2023

Birmingham (6-1-1) has ambitions to challenge the best in the Southern Section, including Servite and Mira Costa, and will play in a tournament in Oceanside this week. Then comes the first of its two annual showdown games with rival El Camino Real on Jan. 9.

Boys’ basketball

San Pedro 60, Birmingham 58: Anthony Hrboka made a shot at the buzzer and finished with 24 points for San Pedro in the Huntington Park tournament game.