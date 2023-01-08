The Times’ boys’ basketball top 25 rankings
A look at the L.A. Times’ top 25 high school boys’ basketball teams in the Southland:
Rk. SCHOOL (W-L); Comment (rk. last week)
1. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (18-1); Brady Dunlap turned in 38-point performance (1)
2. CORONA CENTENNIAL (14-3); Huskies are unbeaten vs. SoCal opponents (3)
3. BISHOP MONTGOMERY (18-1); Will Smith showed great physicality, toughness (2)
4. WEST RANCH (17-1); Wildcats are done losing any games in regulation season (4)
5. SIERRA CANYON (15-3); Getting ready for Harvard-Westlake and Notre Dame (6)
6. ST. JOHN BOSCO (16-3); Handed Mater Dei first home league defeat since 1998 (9)
7. SANTA ANA MATER DEI (14-3); Big week for freshman Luke Barnett (5)
8. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (11-7); Caleb Foster starting to produce offensively (8)
9. RANCHO CHRISTIAN (9-7); Fighting for Open Division playoff spot (7)
10. FOOTHILL (17-1); Plays Villa Park on Tuesday (11)
11. SANTA MARGARITA (18-3); Big league win over JSerra (14)
12. VILLAGE CHRISTIAN (15-3); Crusaders get showdown with Heritage Christian (15)
13. ETIWANDA (12-4); Jimmy Baker has been consistent player for Eagles (13)
14. MIRA COSTA (16-1); Only loss has been to Mater Dei (16)
15. WALNUT (17-2); Suffered upset loss to Diamond Bar (12)
16. BRENTWOOD (16-2); Ryan Bailey performs coaching magic (NR)
17. JSERRA (13-5); Dropped two Trinity League games (10)
18. ST. BERNARD (15-4); Face Bishop Montgomery on Friday (19)
19. ANAHEIM CANYON (14-5); Close loss to Foothill (18)
20. ROLLING HILLS PREP (15-5); JV Brown came through (20)
21. RANCHO CUCAMONGA (16-3); Shadale Knight keeps delivering (22)
22. OXNARD (16-2); Showdown with Buena on Friday (23)
23. DOWNEY (17-1); Rivalry game against Warren on Monday (25)
24. HERITAGE CHRISTIAN (10-4); Sophomore Tae Simmons is having big season (NR)
25. WINDWARD (14-5); Big league game on Tuesday versus Crossroads (NR)
