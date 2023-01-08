The Times’ boys’ basketball top 25 rankings

24. HERITAGE CHRISTIAN (10-4); Sophomore Tae Simmons is having big season (NR)

23. DOWNEY (17-1); Rivalry game against Warren on Monday (25)

22. OXNARD (16-2); Showdown with Buena on Friday (23)

20. ROLLING HILLS PREP (15-5); JV Brown came through (20)

14. MIRA COSTA (16-1); Only loss has been to Mater Dei (16)

13. ETIWANDA (12-4); Jimmy Baker has been consistent player for Eagles (13)

12. VILLAGE CHRISTIAN (15-3); Crusaders get showdown with Heritage Christian (15)

6. ST. JOHN BOSCO (16-3); Handed Mater Dei first home league defeat since 1998 (9)

5. SIERRA CANYON (15-3); Getting ready for Harvard-Westlake and Notre Dame (6)

4. WEST RANCH (17-1); Wildcats are done losing any games in regulation season (4)

2. CORONA CENTENNIAL (14-3); Huskies are unbeaten vs. SoCal opponents (3)

A look at the L.A. Times’ top 25 high school boys’ basketball teams in the Southland:

Forward Brady Dunlap, right, and top-ranked Harvard-Westlake defeated guard Christian Jones and then-No. 2 Bishop Montgomery in a triple-overtime thriller on Saturday at Redondo Union High.

