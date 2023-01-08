Advertisement
The Times’ boys’ basketball top 25 rankings

By Eric Sondheimer
A look at the L.A. Times’ top 25 high school boys’ basketball teams in the Southland:

Rk. SCHOOL (W-L); Comment (rk. last week)

1. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (18-1); Brady Dunlap turned in 38-point performance (1)

2. CORONA CENTENNIAL (14-3); Huskies are unbeaten vs. SoCal opponents (3)

3. BISHOP MONTGOMERY (18-1); Will Smith showed great physicality, toughness (2)

4. WEST RANCH (17-1); Wildcats are done losing any games in regulation season (4)

5. SIERRA CANYON (15-3); Getting ready for Harvard-Westlake and Notre Dame (6)

6. ST. JOHN BOSCO (16-3); Handed Mater Dei first home league defeat since 1998 (9)

7. SANTA ANA MATER DEI (14-3); Big week for freshman Luke Barnett (5)

8. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (11-7); Caleb Foster starting to produce offensively (8)

9. RANCHO CHRISTIAN (9-7); Fighting for Open Division playoff spot (7)

10. FOOTHILL (17-1); Plays Villa Park on Tuesday (11)

11. SANTA MARGARITA (18-3); Big league win over JSerra (14)

12. VILLAGE CHRISTIAN (15-3); Crusaders get showdown with Heritage Christian (15)

13. ETIWANDA (12-4); Jimmy Baker has been consistent player for Eagles (13)

14. MIRA COSTA (16-1); Only loss has been to Mater Dei (16)

15. WALNUT (17-2); Suffered upset loss to Diamond Bar (12)

16. BRENTWOOD (16-2); Ryan Bailey performs coaching magic (NR)

17. JSERRA (13-5); Dropped two Trinity League games (10)

18. ST. BERNARD (15-4); Face Bishop Montgomery on Friday (19)

19. ANAHEIM CANYON (14-5); Close loss to Foothill (18)

20. ROLLING HILLS PREP (15-5); JV Brown came through (20)

21. RANCHO CUCAMONGA (16-3); Shadale Knight keeps delivering (22)

22. OXNARD (16-2); Showdown with Buena on Friday (23)

23. DOWNEY (17-1); Rivalry game against Warren on Monday (25)

24. HERITAGE CHRISTIAN (10-4); Sophomore Tae Simmons is having big season (NR)

25. WINDWARD (14-5); Big league game on Tuesday versus Crossroads (NR)

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

