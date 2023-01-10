Prep basketball roundup: Brentwood (17-2) keeps rolling in the Gold Coast League

Point guard MJ Coleman of Brentwood made a sudden, swift move to the basket Tuesday night similar to the way he raced toward the end zone en route to scoring 12 touchdowns in the fall as a receiver. It took him a month to lose 10 pounds from football season and regain his basketball speed and agility, and what a player he is for 17-2 Brentwood.

“When he’s out there, he’s my security blanket,” coach Ryan Bailey said.

Coleman scored 11 points in the first quarter and set the tone for Brentwood, which improved to 3-0 in the Gold Coast League after an 88-77 victory over host Campbell Hall. Parker Turner led Brentwood with 23 points. Jordan Houegban made five threes and had 17 points, Coleman scored 15 points and James Olofson added 12 points and 10 rebounds.

With the blink of an eye, it’s the football player MJ Coleman of Brentwood going past everyone. pic.twitter.com/FbziuVk9E5 — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) January 11, 2023

Tanner Jones scored 18 points for Campbell Hall, which fell behind 27-7 and trailed by as many as 20 points in the third quarter before getting as close as eight points in the fourth quarter.

Advertisement

Asked about Brentwood’s success, Coleman said, “I think it’s because we play together. We know our roles and love each other.”

It also helps to have Bailey as coach. He used 11 players in the first half, called timeouts when needed and somehow has his team winning without much size.

“No, I’m not surprised,” Bailey said. “I know what my guys can do. We embrace the underdog role.”

Jordan Houegban makes his fifth three. pic.twitter.com/lwfvOfgtsx — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) January 11, 2023

Crossroads kept pace with Brentwood by securing a 62-57 victory over Windward. Isaiah Chappell led Crossroads with 22 points. Nasir Luna had 14 points for Windward.

Foothill 65, Villa Park 56: The Knights (18-1) picked up their 13th consecutive victory. Isaiah Bernard finished with 23 points and 11 rebounds.

For only the 2nd time in school history the Lancers have knocked off Mater Dei! OLu downed the Monarchs 80-72. What a night! What a win! @SteveFryer @ocvarsityguy @ocvarsity @latsondheimer #OLuOn2 /// #WeAreOLu pic.twitter.com/9UVCLKy9BK — OLu Athletics (@OLu_Athletics) January 11, 2023

Orange Lutheran 80, Mater Dei 72: The Lancers pulled off the Trinity League upset.

Colony 57, Glendora 47: Jaidyn Simpson scored 21 points and Denzel Hines 20 points for Colony.

Thousand Oaks 69, Westlake 60: Elias Chin scored 32 points for Thousand Oaks. Trent MacLean contributed 14 rebounds and five blocks. Kayden Elsokary had 22 points for Westlake.

Agoura 33, Oaks Christian 23: Nasir Meyer led Agoura (3-0) with 16 points in the Marmonte League win.

Heritage Christian 69, Village Christian 65: Giovanni Goree finished with 23 points and Tae Simmons 19 for Heritage Christian in an Olympic League showdown.

Rancho Christian 64, Riverside Poly 55: Chris Holland led Poly with 18 points.

Valencia 71, Hart 68: Mikah Ballew led Valencia with 21 points.

Saugus 72, Canyon 57: Max Tengan contributed 29 points for Saugus.

West Ranch 85, Castaic 45: The Wildcats (19-1) received 19 points from Jaqari Miles.

Corona Centennial 80, Norco 27: The Huskies improved to 15-3.

Girls’ basketball

La Salle 44, Bishop Montgomery 43: Kaden Cortes scored 11 points in La Salle’s upset of Del Rey League power Bishop Montgomery.

Sierra Canyon 71, Alemany 32: Juju Watkins finished with 30 points and 12 rebounds.

Brentwood 83, Campbell Hall 52: Payton Sugar had 28 points for Brentwood.

Mater Dei 88, Orange Lutheran 61: Addie Deal scored 19 points and Kaeli Wynn added 16 points in the Trinity League victory.