High School Sports

High school wrestling: City and Southern Section dual-meet championship pairings

Corona del Mar's Antonio Aramburu and Fountain Valley's Hercules Windwrath square off.
(Don Leach / Daily Pilot)
By Los Angeles Times staff
WRESTLING DUAL-MEET CHAMPIONSHIPS

CITY

BOYS

Quarterfinals, Wednesday

#8 Maywood CES at #1 Birmingham

#5 Palisades at #4 Canoga Park

#6 El Camino Real at #3 Franklin

#7 Fremont at #2 Wilmington Banning.

NOTES: Semifinals, Friday at higher seeds. Championship, Jan. 31 at higher seed.

GIRLS

Semifinal, Friday

#3 Eagle Rock at #2 Bell

Championship, Jan. 31

Bell/Eagle Rock winner at #1 Birmingham

SOUTHERN SECTION

Pairings to be posted Thursday, Jan. 26.

