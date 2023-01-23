High school wrestling: City and Southern Section dual-meet championship pairings
WRESTLING DUAL-MEET CHAMPIONSHIPS
CITY
BOYS
Quarterfinals, Wednesday
#8 Maywood CES at #1 Birmingham
#5 Palisades at #4 Canoga Park
#6 El Camino Real at #3 Franklin
#7 Fremont at #2 Wilmington Banning.
NOTES: Semifinals, Friday at higher seeds. Championship, Jan. 31 at higher seed.
GIRLS
Semifinal, Friday
#3 Eagle Rock at #2 Bell
Championship, Jan. 31
Bell/Eagle Rock winner at #1 Birmingham
SOUTHERN SECTION
Pairings to be posted Thursday, Jan. 26.
