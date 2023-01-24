High school basketball: Monday’s scores
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Academy for Careers and Exploration 50, Summit Leadership 40
Alliance Smidt Tech 54, Camino Nuevo 24
Anaheim 70, Century 36
Animo Venice 56, WISH 39
Aspire Ollin 53, Animo Bunche 40
Bassett 67, Garey 60
Bethel Christian 73, Lake Arrowhead Christian 28
Blair 74, South Pasadena 69
Canoga Park 46, Valley Arts/Sciences 43
Cate 61, Carpinteria 55
Chaffey 67, Ontario 34
Diamond Ranch 58, Charter Oak 45
Eastside 76, Palmdale 59
Edgewood 57, La Puente 43
Eisenhower 73, Grand Terrace 55
Etiwanda 86, Chino Hills 53
Fairfax 67, Los Angeles Hamilton 49
Fairmont Prep 52, La Serna 49
Gabrielino 62, Pasadena Marshall 53
Granada Hills 49, El Camino Real 37
Grant 98, Chavez 22
Highland 67, Lancaster 48
Hillcrest Christian 66, Summit View 37
Hollywood 82, University Pathways Public Service 60
International School of Los Angeles 52, Mesrobian 48
Knight 64, Littlerock 55
Lake Balboa 71, Magnolia Science 2 13
Lakeview 56, Community Charter 46
Legacy 54, Garfield 52
Los Angeles Leadership 38, New Designs University Park 32
Mann 58, Middle College 54
Manual Arts 77, West Adams 44
Mesa Grande 52, Leadership Military 46
Mountain View 71, Rosemead 32
Newport Beach Pacifica Christian 72, San Gabriel Academy 65
North Hollywood 57, Verdugo Hills 55
Northview 55, Covina 38
Ocean View 65, Garden Grove 45
Palm Springs 73, La Quinta 43
Quartz Hill 78, Antelope Valley 41
Rancho Cucamonga 57, Los Osos 48
Rio Mesa 55, Ventura 38
San Marcos 55, Dos Pueblos 54
Savanna 54, Santa Ana Valley 33
Segerstrom 62, Westminster 55
South El Monte 57, Arroyo 42
South Gate 58, Bell 40
Sun Valley Poly 60, Arleta 57
Taft 110, Chatsworth 75
Tesoro 73, San Juan Hills 50
Valor 46, Alliance Marine 38
Venice 55, Los Angeles University 32
Western 48, Magnolia 46
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Anaheim 107, Century 37
Angelou 46, Rivera 31
Animo Bunche 36, Aspire Ollin 27
Apple Valley 48, Serrano 23
Arrowhead Christian 57, Linfield Christian 42
Arroyo 39, South El Monte 22
Avalon 41, San Gabriel Academy 30
Bermuda Dunes Desert Christian 38, San Jacinto Valley Academy 32
California Lutheran 45, La Sierra Academy 29
Carpinteria 40, Malibu 34
Carter 43, San Gorgonio 32
Chaparral 46, Temecula Valley 32
Chavez 30, Grant 28
Chino 53, Montclair 31
East Valley 51, Fulton 13
Etiwanda 70, Chino Hills 30
Fountain Valley 49, Laguna Beach 38
Gabrielino 56, Pasadena Marshall 45
Ganesha 45, Pomona 27
Godinez 52, Katella 22
Granada Hills 60, El Camino Real 44
Hawthorne 56, Beverly Hills 48
Hillcrest Christian 31, La Reina 20
Huntington Park 54, Los Angeles Roosevelt 51
Lake Arrowhead Christian 35, Bethel Christian 14
Lakeview 34, Community Charter 30
Los Angeles Hamilton 64, Fairfax 17
Los Osos 65, Rancho Cucamonga 31
Middle College 21, Mann 17
Milken 55, Sacred Heart of Jesus 51
Riverside Prep 53, Barstow 32
Rosemead 38, Mountain View 17
San Dimas 61, West Covina 12
San Fernando 67, Simi Valley 24
Sherman Oaks CES 47, Valley Arts/Sciences 37
Silverado 72, Adelanto 44
Sun Valley Poly 49, Arleta 32
Taft 63, Chatsworth 47
Torrance 67, Da Vinci 32
Vaughn 46, Northridge 35
Venice 48, Los Angeles University 35
Verdugo Hills 40, North Hollywood 38
West Torrance 58, Lawndale 18
Westchester 61, Palisades 57
Western 48, Magnolia 45
