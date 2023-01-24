Advertisement
High School Sports

High school basketball: Monday’s scores

By Los Angeles Times staff
BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Academy for Careers and Exploration 50, Summit Leadership 40

Alliance Smidt Tech 54, Camino Nuevo 24

Anaheim 70, Century 36

Animo Venice 56, WISH 39

Aspire Ollin 53, Animo Bunche 40

Bassett 67, Garey 60

Bethel Christian 73, Lake Arrowhead Christian 28

Blair 74, South Pasadena 69

Canoga Park 46, Valley Arts/Sciences 43

Cate 61, Carpinteria 55

Chaffey 67, Ontario 34

Diamond Ranch 58, Charter Oak 45

Eastside 76, Palmdale 59

Edgewood 57, La Puente 43

Eisenhower 73, Grand Terrace 55

Etiwanda 86, Chino Hills 53

Fairfax 67, Los Angeles Hamilton 49

Fairmont Prep 52, La Serna 49

Gabrielino 62, Pasadena Marshall 53

Granada Hills 49, El Camino Real 37

Grant 98, Chavez 22

Highland 67, Lancaster 48

Hillcrest Christian 66, Summit View 37

Hollywood 82, University Pathways Public Service 60

International School of Los Angeles 52, Mesrobian 48

Knight 64, Littlerock 55

Lake Balboa 71, Magnolia Science 2 13

Lakeview 56, Community Charter 46

Legacy 54, Garfield 52

Los Angeles Leadership 38, New Designs University Park 32

Mann 58, Middle College 54

Manual Arts 77, West Adams 44

Mesa Grande 52, Leadership Military 46

Mountain View 71, Rosemead 32

Newport Beach Pacifica Christian 72, San Gabriel Academy 65

North Hollywood 57, Verdugo Hills 55

Northview 55, Covina 38

Ocean View 65, Garden Grove 45

Palm Springs 73, La Quinta 43

Quartz Hill 78, Antelope Valley 41

Rancho Cucamonga 57, Los Osos 48

Rio Mesa 55, Ventura 38

San Marcos 55, Dos Pueblos 54

Savanna 54, Santa Ana Valley 33

Segerstrom 62, Westminster 55

South El Monte 57, Arroyo 42

South Gate 58, Bell 40

Sun Valley Poly 60, Arleta 57

Taft 110, Chatsworth 75

Tesoro 73, San Juan Hills 50

Valor 46, Alliance Marine 38

Venice 55, Los Angeles University 32

Western 48, Magnolia 46

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Anaheim 107, Century 37

Angelou 46, Rivera 31

Animo Bunche 36, Aspire Ollin 27

Apple Valley 48, Serrano 23

Arrowhead Christian 57, Linfield Christian 42

Arroyo 39, South El Monte 22

Avalon 41, San Gabriel Academy 30

Bermuda Dunes Desert Christian 38, San Jacinto Valley Academy 32

California Lutheran 45, La Sierra Academy 29

Carpinteria 40, Malibu 34

Carter 43, San Gorgonio 32

Chaparral 46, Temecula Valley 32

Chavez 30, Grant 28

Chino 53, Montclair 31

East Valley 51, Fulton 13

Etiwanda 70, Chino Hills 30

Fountain Valley 49, Laguna Beach 38

Gabrielino 56, Pasadena Marshall 45

Ganesha 45, Pomona 27

Godinez 52, Katella 22

Granada Hills 60, El Camino Real 44

Hawthorne 56, Beverly Hills 48

Hillcrest Christian 31, La Reina 20

Huntington Park 54, Los Angeles Roosevelt 51

Lake Arrowhead Christian 35, Bethel Christian 14

Lakeview 34, Community Charter 30

Los Angeles Hamilton 64, Fairfax 17

Los Osos 65, Rancho Cucamonga 31

Middle College 21, Mann 17

Milken 55, Sacred Heart of Jesus 51

Riverside Prep 53, Barstow 32

Rosemead 38, Mountain View 17

San Dimas 61, West Covina 12

San Fernando 67, Simi Valley 24

Sherman Oaks CES 47, Valley Arts/Sciences 37

Silverado 72, Adelanto 44

Sun Valley Poly 49, Arleta 32

Taft 63, Chatsworth 47

Torrance 67, Da Vinci 32

Vaughn 46, Northridge 35

Venice 48, Los Angeles University 35

Verdugo Hills 40, North Hollywood 38

West Torrance 58, Lawndale 18

Westchester 61, Palisades 57

Western 48, Magnolia 45

