Marcus Adams Jr. leads Narbonne to victory with 40-point, four-dunk performance

Four dunks. Five threes. A 40-point performance. Just another night of basketball success for 6-foot-8 senior Marcus Adams Jr. of Narbonne High as he tries to make the Gauchos the No. 1 seed for the City Section Open Division playoffs.

The Gauchos (15-8, 8-0) clinched the Marine League championship with a 77-67 victory over host San Pedro on Friday night. It was senior night for the Pirates (15-10, 5-2), but the Adams brothers spoiled the celebration. Besides Marcus’ 40 points, freshman Maximo Adams finished with 19 points. He was benched in first quarter after coach Kumase Demesma didn’t like what he saw. Maximo got the message, and all his points came in the final three quarters.

Marcus Adams Jr. is up to 32 points and five three. Narbonne 61, San Pedro 50. pic.twitter.com/WFdBBcO6L3 — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) January 28, 2023

Anthony Hrboka of San Pedro did his best to keep the Pirates competitive, especially in the the third quarter when a 10-0 run tied the game. Hrboka finished with 29 points and made seven threes.

King/Drew 52, Washington Prep 48: Josahn Webster, Donald Thompson and JayShawn Kibble each scored 11 points in a big Coliseum League win for King/Drew.

Crenshaw 88, View Park Prep 42: The Cougars improved to 21-2.

Venice 63, Palisades 54: Tyler Hunt finished with 19 points and Jacob Gill had 16 for Venice.

Fairfax 105, University 66: Darius Carr had 36 points, Isaiah Burton 23 and Donald Bluitt 22 to lead the Lions.

Birmingham 89, Chatsworth 43: Naseef Lubowa led West Valley League leader Birmingham with 20 points and Alex Dupree added 15 points.

Taft 72, Granada Hills 54: Keyon Kensie had 31 points for Taft, which is 6-1 in the West Valley League.

Cleveland 51, El Camino Real 48: Kamari King led Cleveland with 18 points and 10 assists.

Grant 86, Sun Valley Poly 29: DJ Gains had 17 points for Grant.

Harvard-Westlake 68, St. Francis 55: Brady Dunlap finished with 17 points for the Wolverines (25-1), who will receive the No. 1 seed for next week’s Mission League tournament. Jackson Mosley had 25 points for St. Francis, which finished in fourth place.

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 66, Sierra Canyon 62: Freshman Zachary White made a shot with seven seconds left to clinch the Mission League victory before 7,846 at Pauley Pavilion. Dusty Stromer scored 22 points for Notre Dame, which claimed second place in the Mission League. Noah Williams had 16 points for Sierra Canyon.

Crespi 60, Bishop Alemany 49: Peyton White scored 24 points for Crespi.

Loyola 63, Chaminade 60: The Cubs pulled out the overtime win behind Jonas de Krassel, who scored 23 points. The Mission League tournament begins Monday with No. 5 Loyola hosting No. 8 Bishop Alemany and No. 6 Chaminade hosting No. 7 Crespi.

JSerra 58, St. John Bosco 53: The Lions handed St. John Bosco its first loss in the Trinity League.

Santa Margarita 67, Servite 36: Brayden Kyman had 18 points and made four threes for Santa Margarita.

Villa Park 57, Yorba Linda 52: The Spartans won in overtime, giving Kevin Reynolds his 600th career coaching victory.

Calabasas 75, Newbury Park 68: Gavin Murphy’s 28 points led the Coyotes.

Valencia 73, Golden Valley 40: Bryce Bedgood had 21 points for Valencia.

St. Bernard 73, Gardena Serra 61: St. Bernard kept its Del Rey League title path alive heading into its showdown next week with Bishop Montgomery.

Bishop Montgomery 78, St. Anthony 55: Will Smith scored 21 points, Xavier Edmonds 20, Kelcy Phipps 17 and Christian Jones 10 to lead Bishop Montgomery.

Westlake 68, Thousand Oaks 56: Austin Maziasz came through with 27 points for Westlake.

Dominguez 45, La Mirada 44: Isaac Sowell contributed 13 points and 20 rebounds in the upset for Dominguez.

Tesoro 73, San Clemente 44: Carson Brown scored 27 points for Tesoro.

Crossroads 62, Windward 60: Crossroads pulled out the win in overtime and took over sole possession of first place in the Gold Coast League and only needs to beat Viewpoint next week to win the title.

Brentwood 85, Campbell Hall 83: James Olofson had 35 points and 21 rebounds for Brentwood.

Damien 53, Los Osos 32: Xavier Clinton made five threes and had 21 points for Damien.

Etiwanda 70, Upland 48: Christian Harris led the Eagles with 21 points.

Agoura 58, Oaks Christian 42: Nasir Meyer finished with 26 points for Agoura.

Girls’ basketball

San Pedro 49, Narbonne 47: The Pirates won for the first time since 1991 at Narbonne. Noelani Raigans made two free throws for the victory.

Granada Hills 63, Taft 34: The Highlanders (20-4, 7-0) stayed unbeaten in the West Valley League. Marianne Boco had 19 points.

Girls’ soccer

West Valley league champions! Congratulations ladies! pic.twitter.com/TWUrGWeYrI — ECR Athletics 1 (@ecr_athletics) January 28, 2023

El Camino Real 2, Birmingham 0: The Royals won the West Valley League title. Sharon Alcocer scored both goals.