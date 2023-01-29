Advertisement
High School Sports

High school basketball: Saturday’s scores

By Los Angeles Times staff
BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Aliso Niguel 54, Santa Ana Calvary Chapel 50

Ayala 61, Marquez 44

Bosco Tech 60, Sotomayor 31

California 62, Oxford Academy 46

Capistrano Valley 57, Oak Hills 53

Capistrano Valley Christian 58, Price 52

Cathedral 77, Dymally 43

Crenshaw 63, Westchester 62

Crespi 43, Grant 41

Crossroads 61, Oakwood 60

Discovery Christian 49, Acaciawood 45

Golden Valley 54, Lancaster 36

Heritage Christian 85, Dunn 25

JSerra 61, Crean Lutheran 56

La Canada 72, Los Angeles Marshall 46

La Palma Kennedy 46, Placentia Valencia 32

Los Alamitos 64, Servite 57

Rancho Christian 80, Chula Vista Victory Christian 65

Rio Mesa 51, Oxnard Pacifica 27

San Gabriel Academy 60, Richardson (Texas) North Dallas Adventist Academy 29

San Pedro 75, Rancho Dominguez 70

Santa Clara 67, San Fernando 60

Santa Clarita Christian 47, Trinity Classical 44

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 84, San Diego St. Augustine 72

Simi Valley 72, Agoura 62

Temecula Prep 67, Cornerstone Christian 52

Tustin 56, Garden Grove Pacifica 27

Verdugo Hills 73, Whittier Christian 44

West Ranch 78, Arlington (Va.) Bishop O'Connell 68

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Adelanto 46, Quartz Hill 44

Angelou 49, Geffen 42

Aquinas 70, Linfield Christian 24

Avalon 43, Webb 28

Beverly Hills 42, South Gate 36

Cantwell-Sacred Heart 62, University Pathways Medical Magnet 10

Carpinteria 46, Hueneme 20

Eagle Rock 53, Lancaster 34

Fresno San Joaquin Memorial 48, Brentwood 31

Garden Grove Pacifica 47, Tustin 36

La Jolla Country Day 70, Etiwanda 64

Long Beach Poly 52, King/Drew 25

Lynwood 57, Leuzinger 53

Mira Costa 31, Louisville 27

New West 31, New Roads 25

Orangewood Academy 40, Redondo 37

Oxnard Pacifica 61, Newbury Park 33

San Fernando 54, Los Angeles CES 40

Shadow Hills 49, Palm Springs 20

Village Christian 40, Palisades 32

