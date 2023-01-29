High school basketball: Saturday’s scores
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Aliso Niguel 54, Santa Ana Calvary Chapel 50
Ayala 61, Marquez 44
Bosco Tech 60, Sotomayor 31
California 62, Oxford Academy 46
Capistrano Valley 57, Oak Hills 53
Capistrano Valley Christian 58, Price 52
Cathedral 77, Dymally 43
Crenshaw 63, Westchester 62
Crespi 43, Grant 41
Crossroads 61, Oakwood 60
Discovery Christian 49, Acaciawood 45
Golden Valley 54, Lancaster 36
Heritage Christian 85, Dunn 25
JSerra 61, Crean Lutheran 56
La Canada 72, Los Angeles Marshall 46
La Palma Kennedy 46, Placentia Valencia 32
Los Alamitos 64, Servite 57
Rancho Christian 80, Chula Vista Victory Christian 65
Rio Mesa 51, Oxnard Pacifica 27
San Gabriel Academy 60, Richardson (Texas) North Dallas Adventist Academy 29
San Pedro 75, Rancho Dominguez 70
Santa Clara 67, San Fernando 60
Santa Clarita Christian 47, Trinity Classical 44
Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 84, San Diego St. Augustine 72
Simi Valley 72, Agoura 62
Temecula Prep 67, Cornerstone Christian 52
Tustin 56, Garden Grove Pacifica 27
Verdugo Hills 73, Whittier Christian 44
West Ranch 78, Arlington (Va.) Bishop O'Connell 68
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Adelanto 46, Quartz Hill 44
Angelou 49, Geffen 42
Aquinas 70, Linfield Christian 24
Avalon 43, Webb 28
Beverly Hills 42, South Gate 36
Cantwell-Sacred Heart 62, University Pathways Medical Magnet 10
Carpinteria 46, Hueneme 20
Eagle Rock 53, Lancaster 34
Fresno San Joaquin Memorial 48, Brentwood 31
Garden Grove Pacifica 47, Tustin 36
La Jolla Country Day 70, Etiwanda 64
Long Beach Poly 52, King/Drew 25
Lynwood 57, Leuzinger 53
Mira Costa 31, Louisville 27
New West 31, New Roads 25
Orangewood Academy 40, Redondo 37
Oxnard Pacifica 61, Newbury Park 33
San Fernando 54, Los Angeles CES 40
Shadow Hills 49, Palm Springs 20
Village Christian 40, Palisades 32
