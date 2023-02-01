Discipline handed down to Burbank boys’ JV soccer for profane banner

It was a crosstown rivalry that went too far.

On Jan. 13, after Burbank High’s junior varsity boys’ soccer team beat Burroughs 4-1, players unveiled and posed by a banner that read “F— Burroughs.”

“It’s completely inappropriate,” Burbank Unified School District superintendent Matt Hill said, “and unacceptable.”

A member of the Burbank coaching staff appeared in a photo of the incident, which has circulated among the teams and within the district, and an assistant has been suspended, Hill said, clarifying that the coach was not involved. Discipline also was handed down to players involved, he said, that “may have included suspensions.”

Burroughs athletic director Jose Valle said Burbank’s coach and principal had apologized. Burbank varsity coach Robert Romero called the incident “regrettable” and confirmed that the team will make a public apology to Burroughs before a rematch Thursday.

Kids at Burroughs and Burbank have grown up playing against each other, Valle said, and the rivalry can get “pretty heated at times.”

He’d just never seen that before.

“Hopefully, everyone’s learned something and we can all move on,” Valle said.