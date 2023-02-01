High school girls’ water polo: City playoff pairings and results
GIRLS’ WATER POLO
CITY
First round, Friday, 3 p.m. unless noted
#1 Birmingham, bye
#9 Venice vs. #8 Granada Hills Kennedy at Panorama
#12 El Camino Real at #5 San Pedro
#13 Los Angeles University at #4 Cleveland
#14 Wilmington Banning at #3 Eagle Rock
#11 Marquez vs. #6 Granada Hills at Birmingham, 5 p.m.
#10 Santee vs. #7 Van Nuys at Panorama, 4:30 p.m.
#2 Palisades, bye
NOTES: Quarterfinals, Feb. 8, 3 p.m.; semifinals, Feb. 14, 3 p.m. Championship, Feb, 16, 6 p.m. at Los Angeles Valley College
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.