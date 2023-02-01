Advertisement
High School Sports

High school girls’ water polo: City playoff pairings and results

Water polo ball in pool.
(Getty Images)
By Los Angeles Times staff
GIRLS’ WATER POLO

CITY

First round, Friday, 3 p.m. unless noted

#1 Birmingham, bye

#9 Venice vs. #8 Granada Hills Kennedy at Panorama

#12 El Camino Real at #5 San Pedro

#13 Los Angeles University at #4 Cleveland

#14 Wilmington Banning at #3 Eagle Rock

#11 Marquez vs. #6 Granada Hills at Birmingham, 5 p.m.

#10 Santee vs. #7 Van Nuys at Panorama, 4:30 p.m.

#2 Palisades, bye

NOTES: Quarterfinals, Feb. 8, 3 p.m.; semifinals, Feb. 14, 3 p.m. Championship, Feb, 16, 6 p.m. at Los Angeles Valley College

