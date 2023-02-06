High school soccer: City playoff pairings
BOYS’ SOCCER
CITY
DIVISION I
First round, Thursday, 3 p.m.
#17 Los Angeles Marshall at #16 Wilmington Banning
#20 Foshay at #13 Alliance Neuwirth
#19 Taft at #14 Sylmar
#18 Marquez at #15 South East
Second round, Feb. 15, 3 p.m.
Banning/Marshall winner at #1 Birmingham
#9 Granada Hills at #8 Bell
#12 Narbonne at #5 Fremont
Alliance Neuwirth/Foshay winner at #4 Canoga Park
Sylmar/Taft winner at #3 El Camino Real
#11 Locke at #6 Cleveland
#10 San Fernando at #7 Palisades
South East/Marquez winner at #2 Chavez
DIVISION II
First round, Thursday, 3 p.m.
#17 Hollywood at #16 Huntington Park
#20 Vaughn at #13 South Gate
#19 Fulton at #14 Grant
#18 Northridge at #15 Rivera
Second round, Feb. 15, 3 p.m.
Huntington Park/Hollywood winner at #1 Sun Valley Poly
#9 Monroe at #8 Granada Hills Kennedy
#12 Los Angeles Roosevelt at #5 Arleta
South Gate/Vaughn winner at #4 San Pedro
Grant/Fulton winner at #3 Santee
#11 King/Drew at #6 Carson
#10 Los Angeles Kennedy at #7 Gardena
Rivera/Northridge winner at #2 Garfield
DIVISION III
First round, Thursday, 3 p.m.
#17 Animo South Los Angeles at #16 Verdugo Hills
#20 Central City Value at #13 Elizabeth
#19 Academia Avance at #14 Mendez
#18 Aspire Ollin at #15 North Hollywood
Second round, Feb. 15, 3 p.m.
Verdugo Hills/Animo South Los Angeles winner at #1 Eagle Rock
#9 Alliance Stern at #8 Manual Arts
#12 Franklin at #5 Animo Robinson
Elizabeth/Central City Value winner at #4 Triumph
Mendez/Academia Avance winner at #3 Los Angeles Wilson
#11 Stella at #6 Venice
#10 Los Angeles CES at #7 Van Nuys
North Hollywood/Aspire Ollin winner at #2 Belmont
DIVISION IV
First round, Thursday, 3 p.m.
#17 Orthopaedic at #16 Middle College
#20 Los Angeles Jordan at #13 Animo De La Hoya
#19 Rancho Dominguez at #14 Port of Los Angeles
#18 Camino Nuevo at #15 Annenberg
Second round, Feb. 15, 3 p.m.
Middle College/Orthopaedic winner at #1 Sun Valley Magnet
#9 Gertz-Ressler at #8 Maywood CES
#12 Bravo at #5 Valor
Animo De La Hoya/Jordan winner at #4 Angelou
Port of Los Angeles/Rancho Dominguez winner at #3 Rise Kohyang
#11 Sherman Oaks CES at #6 Animo Bunche
#10 Reseda at #7 Collins
Annenberg/Camino Nuevo winner at #2 University Prep Value
DIVISION V
First round, Thursday, 3 p.m.
#17 Larchmont at #16 New Designs University Park
#20 University Pathways Public Service at #13 Dorsey
#19 Math/Science at #14 Alliance Simon Tech
#18 Animo Venice at #15 Magnolia Science 2
Second round, Feb. 15, 3 p.m.
New Designs University Park/Larchmont winner at #1 New West
#9 Valley Arts/Sciences at #8 Roybal
#12 Alliance Bloomfield at #5 Alliance Burton
Dorsey/University Pathways Public Service winner at #4 Lakeview
Alliance Simon Tech/Math/Science winner at #3 Alliance Marine
#11 Animo Watts at #6 Contreras
#10 WISH at #7 Dymally
Magnolia Science 2/Animo Venice winner at #2 North Valley Military
NOTES: Quarterfinals, Feb. 17, 3 p.m. at higher seeds; semifinals, Feb. 22, 3 p.m. at higher seeds. Championships, Feb 24-25 at Los Angeles Valley College and Birmingham.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
CITY
DIVISION I
First round, Wednesday, 3 p.m.
#17 Taft at #16 Bell
#20 Granada Hills Kennedy at #13 Marquez
#19 Sherman Oaks CES at #14 New West
#18 Northridge at #15 North Hollywood
Second round, Feb. 14, 3 p.m.
Bell/Taft winner at #1 San Pedro
#9 Angelou at #8 Granada Hills
#12 Birmingham at #5 Fremont
Marquez/Kennedy winner at #4 Cleveland
New West/Sherman Oaks CES winner at #3 Palisades
#11 Bravo at #6 Venice
#10 Los Angeles CES at #7 Huntington Park
North Hollywood/Northridge winner at #2 El Camino Real
DIVISION II
First round, Wednesday, 3 p.m.
#17 Monroe at #16 Van Nuys
#20 Valley Arts/Sciences at #13 Legacy
#19 Chavez at #14 Hollywood
#18 Port of Los Angeles at #15 Sun Valley Poly
Second round, Feb. 14, 3 p.m.
Van Nuys/Monroe winner at #1 Canoga Park
#9 San Fernando at #8 Maywood CES
#12 Animo Robinson at #5 Los Angeles Marshall
Legacy/Valley Arts/Sciences winner at #4 Verdugo Hills
Hollywood/Chavez winner at #3 Sylmar
#11 Mendez at #6 South Gate
#10 Grant at #7 Academia Avance
Poly/Port of Los Angeles winner at #2 Foshay
DIVISION III
First round, Wednesday, 3 p.m.
#17 Orthopaedic at #16 Franklin
#20 Animo De La Hoya at #13 Los Angeles Wilson
#19 USC-Media Arts/Engineering at #14 Sotomayor
#18 Alliance Neuwirth at #15 Arleta
Second round, Feb. 14, 3 p.m.
Franklin/Orthopaedic winner at #1 Girls Leadership
#9 Central City Value at #8 Jefferson
#12 Alliance Smidt Tech at #5 Aspire Ollin
Wilson/Animo De La Hoya winner at #4 King/Drew
Sotomayor/USC-Media Arts/Engineering winner at #3 Gardena
#11 Los Angeles Kennedy at #6 Stella
#10 Locke at #7 Santee
Arleta/Alliance Neuwirth winner at #2 Sun Valley Magnet
DIVISION IV
First round, Wednesday, 3 p.m.
#17 Alliance Burton at #16 Dorsey
#20 Lakeview at #13 Fulton
#19 Lincoln at #14 Rancho Dominguez
#18 Hawkins at #15 Westchester
Second round, Feb. 14, 3 p.m.
Dorsey/Alliance Burton winner at #1 Larchmont
#9 Middle College at #8 Los Angeles Jordan
#12 Fairfax at #5 University Prep Value
Fulton/Lakeview winner at #4 Triumph
Rancho Dominguez/Lincoln winner at #3 North Valley Military
#11 Harbor Teacher at #6 East Valley
#10 Valor at #7 Manual Arts
Westchester/Hawkins winner at #2 Roybal
DIVISION V
First round, Wednesday, 3 p.m.
#17 Alliance Simon Tech at #16 Reseda
#20 Gertz-Ressler at #13 CALS Early College
#19 Environmental Science/Tech at #14 Camino Nuevo
#18 Animo South Los Angeles at #15 Crenshaw
Second round, Feb. 14, 3 p.m.
Reseda/Alliance Simon Tech winner at #1 Alliance Stern
#9 Animo Bunche at #8 University Pathways Public Service
#12 Discovery at #5 Alliance Bloomfield
CALS Early College/Gertz-Ressler winner at #4 New Designs University Park
Camino Nuevo/Environmental Science/Tech winner at #3 Collins
#11 Los Angeles Arts/Enterprise at #6 Rise Kohyang
#10 Los Angeles at #7 East College Prep
Crenshaw/Animo South Los Angeles winner at #2 Alliance Marine
NOTES: Quarterfinals, Feb. 16, 3 p.m. at higher seeds; semifinals, Feb. 21, 3 p.m. at higher seeds. Championships, Feb 24-25 at Los Angeles Valley College and Birmingham.
