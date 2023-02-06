Advertisement
High school soccer: City playoff pairings

BOYS’ SOCCER

CITY

DIVISION I

First round, Thursday, 3 p.m.

#17 Los Angeles Marshall at #16 Wilmington Banning

#20 Foshay at #13 Alliance Neuwirth

#19 Taft at #14 Sylmar

#18 Marquez at #15 South East

Second round, Feb. 15, 3 p.m.

Banning/Marshall winner at #1 Birmingham

#9 Granada Hills at #8 Bell

#12 Narbonne at #5 Fremont

Alliance Neuwirth/Foshay winner at #4 Canoga Park

Sylmar/Taft winner at #3 El Camino Real

#11 Locke at #6 Cleveland

#10 San Fernando at #7 Palisades

South East/Marquez winner at #2 Chavez

DIVISION II

First round, Thursday, 3 p.m.

#17 Hollywood at #16 Huntington Park

#20 Vaughn at #13 South Gate

#19 Fulton at #14 Grant

#18 Northridge at #15 Rivera

Second round, Feb. 15, 3 p.m.

Huntington Park/Hollywood winner at #1 Sun Valley Poly

#9 Monroe at #8 Granada Hills Kennedy

#12 Los Angeles Roosevelt at #5 Arleta

South Gate/Vaughn winner at #4 San Pedro

Grant/Fulton winner at #3 Santee

#11 King/Drew at #6 Carson

#10 Los Angeles Kennedy at #7 Gardena

Rivera/Northridge winner at #2 Garfield

DIVISION III

First round, Thursday, 3 p.m.

#17 Animo South Los Angeles at #16 Verdugo Hills

#20 Central City Value at #13 Elizabeth

#19 Academia Avance at #14 Mendez

#18 Aspire Ollin at #15 North Hollywood

Second round, Feb. 15, 3 p.m.

Verdugo Hills/Animo South Los Angeles winner at #1 Eagle Rock

#9 Alliance Stern at #8 Manual Arts

#12 Franklin at #5 Animo Robinson

Elizabeth/Central City Value winner at #4 Triumph

Mendez/Academia Avance winner at #3 Los Angeles Wilson

#11 Stella at #6 Venice

#10 Los Angeles CES at #7 Van Nuys

North Hollywood/Aspire Ollin winner at #2 Belmont

DIVISION IV

First round, Thursday, 3 p.m.

#17 Orthopaedic at #16 Middle College

#20 Los Angeles Jordan at #13 Animo De La Hoya

#19 Rancho Dominguez at #14 Port of Los Angeles

#18 Camino Nuevo at #15 Annenberg

Second round, Feb. 15, 3 p.m.

Middle College/Orthopaedic winner at #1 Sun Valley Magnet

#9 Gertz-Ressler at #8 Maywood CES

#12 Bravo at #5 Valor

Animo De La Hoya/Jordan winner at #4 Angelou

Port of Los Angeles/Rancho Dominguez winner at #3 Rise Kohyang

#11 Sherman Oaks CES at #6 Animo Bunche

#10 Reseda at #7 Collins

Annenberg/Camino Nuevo winner at #2 University Prep Value

DIVISION V

First round, Thursday, 3 p.m.

#17 Larchmont at #16 New Designs University Park

#20 University Pathways Public Service at #13 Dorsey

#19 Math/Science at #14 Alliance Simon Tech

#18 Animo Venice at #15 Magnolia Science 2

Second round, Feb. 15, 3 p.m.

New Designs University Park/Larchmont winner at #1 New West

#9 Valley Arts/Sciences at #8 Roybal

#12 Alliance Bloomfield at #5 Alliance Burton

Dorsey/University Pathways Public Service winner at #4 Lakeview

Alliance Simon Tech/Math/Science winner at #3 Alliance Marine

#11 Animo Watts at #6 Contreras

#10 WISH at #7 Dymally

Magnolia Science 2/Animo Venice winner at #2 North Valley Military

NOTES: Quarterfinals, Feb. 17, 3 p.m. at higher seeds; semifinals, Feb. 22, 3 p.m. at higher seeds. Championships, Feb 24-25 at Los Angeles Valley College and Birmingham.

GIRLS’ SOCCER

CITY

DIVISION I

First round, Wednesday, 3 p.m.

#17 Taft at #16 Bell

#20 Granada Hills Kennedy at #13 Marquez

#19 Sherman Oaks CES at #14 New West

#18 Northridge at #15 North Hollywood

Second round, Feb. 14, 3 p.m.

Bell/Taft winner at #1 San Pedro

#9 Angelou at #8 Granada Hills

#12 Birmingham at #5 Fremont

Marquez/Kennedy winner at #4 Cleveland

New West/Sherman Oaks CES winner at #3 Palisades

#11 Bravo at #6 Venice

#10 Los Angeles CES at #7 Huntington Park

North Hollywood/Northridge winner at #2 El Camino Real

DIVISION II

First round, Wednesday, 3 p.m.

#17 Monroe at #16 Van Nuys

#20 Valley Arts/Sciences at #13 Legacy

#19 Chavez at #14 Hollywood

#18 Port of Los Angeles at #15 Sun Valley Poly

Second round, Feb. 14, 3 p.m.

Van Nuys/Monroe winner at #1 Canoga Park

#9 San Fernando at #8 Maywood CES

#12 Animo Robinson at #5 Los Angeles Marshall

Legacy/Valley Arts/Sciences winner at #4 Verdugo Hills

Hollywood/Chavez winner at #3 Sylmar

#11 Mendez at #6 South Gate

#10 Grant at #7 Academia Avance

Poly/Port of Los Angeles winner at #2 Foshay

DIVISION III

First round, Wednesday, 3 p.m.

#17 Orthopaedic at #16 Franklin

#20 Animo De La Hoya at #13 Los Angeles Wilson

#19 USC-Media Arts/Engineering at #14 Sotomayor

#18 Alliance Neuwirth at #15 Arleta

Second round, Feb. 14, 3 p.m.

Franklin/Orthopaedic winner at #1 Girls Leadership

#9 Central City Value at #8 Jefferson

#12 Alliance Smidt Tech at #5 Aspire Ollin

Wilson/Animo De La Hoya winner at #4 King/Drew

Sotomayor/USC-Media Arts/Engineering winner at #3 Gardena

#11 Los Angeles Kennedy at #6 Stella

#10 Locke at #7 Santee

Arleta/Alliance Neuwirth winner at #2 Sun Valley Magnet

DIVISION IV

First round, Wednesday, 3 p.m.

#17 Alliance Burton at #16 Dorsey

#20 Lakeview at #13 Fulton

#19 Lincoln at #14 Rancho Dominguez

#18 Hawkins at #15 Westchester

Second round, Feb. 14, 3 p.m.

Dorsey/Alliance Burton winner at #1 Larchmont

#9 Middle College at #8 Los Angeles Jordan

#12 Fairfax at #5 University Prep Value

Fulton/Lakeview winner at #4 Triumph

Rancho Dominguez/Lincoln winner at #3 North Valley Military

#11 Harbor Teacher at #6 East Valley

#10 Valor at #7 Manual Arts

Westchester/Hawkins winner at #2 Roybal

DIVISION V

First round, Wednesday, 3 p.m.

#17 Alliance Simon Tech at #16 Reseda

#20 Gertz-Ressler at #13 CALS Early College

#19 Environmental Science/Tech at #14 Camino Nuevo

#18 Animo South Los Angeles at #15 Crenshaw

Second round, Feb. 14, 3 p.m.

Reseda/Alliance Simon Tech winner at #1 Alliance Stern

#9 Animo Bunche at #8 University Pathways Public Service

#12 Discovery at #5 Alliance Bloomfield

CALS Early College/Gertz-Ressler winner at #4 New Designs University Park

Camino Nuevo/Environmental Science/Tech winner at #3 Collins

#11 Los Angeles Arts/Enterprise at #6 Rise Kohyang

#10 Los Angeles at #7 East College Prep

Crenshaw/Animo South Los Angeles winner at #2 Alliance Marine

NOTES: Quarterfinals, Feb. 16, 3 p.m. at higher seeds; semifinals, Feb. 21, 3 p.m. at higher seeds. Championships, Feb 24-25 at Los Angeles Valley College and Birmingham.

