High school soccer: City playoff pairings

NOTES: Quarterfinals, Feb. 16, 3 p.m. at higher seeds; semifinals, Feb. 21, 3 p.m. at higher seeds. Championships, Feb 24-25 at Los Angeles Valley College and Birmingham.

CALS Early College/Gertz-Ressler winner at #4 New Designs University Park

#12 Fairfax at #5 University Prep Value

#9 Central City Value at #8 Jefferson

Poly/Port of Los Angeles winner at #2 Foshay

#18 Port of Los Angeles at #15 Sun Valley Poly

New West/Sherman Oaks CES winner at #3 Palisades

#19 Sherman Oaks CES at #14 New West

NOTES: Quarterfinals, Feb. 17, 3 p.m. at higher seeds; semifinals, Feb. 22, 3 p.m. at higher seeds. Championships, Feb 24-25 at Los Angeles Valley College and Birmingham.

#10 WISH at #7 Dymally

New Designs University Park/Larchmont winner at #1 New West

#17 Larchmont at #16 New Designs University Park

Annenberg/Camino Nuevo winner at #2 University Prep Value

Port of Los Angeles/Rancho Dominguez winner at #3 Rise Kohyang

#19 Rancho Dominguez at #14 Port of Los Angeles

Elizabeth/Central City Value winner at #4 Triumph

#20 Central City Value at #13 Elizabeth

Newsletter Get our high school sports newsletter

Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.

Enter email address Sign Me Up

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.