High school basketball: Southern Section boys and girls wild-card results and updated pairings
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
SOUTHERN SECTION
DIVISION 4AA
Wild-card games, Tuesday
Eisenhower 62, Muir 49
Costa Mesa 84, Heritage 47
Trinity Classical 62, Villanova Prep 55
First round, Wednesday, 7 p.m.
#1 Valencia at Don Lugo
Warren at Workman
Santa Barbara at Santa Maria Valley Christian
Quartz Hill at Gabrielino
Keppel at Bethel Christian
Fontana at Esperanza
San Jacinto at Beaumont
#4 Troy at Garden Grove Santiago
Eisenhower at #3 St. Margaret’s
Western Christian at Nordhoff
Edgewood at St. Monica
Long Beach Wilson at Jurupa Hills
Winner wild-card B at St. Bonaventure
Eastside at Indian Springs
Hacienda Heights Wilson at Santa Rosa Academy
Trinity Classical at #2 Flintridge Prep
DIVISION 5AA
Wild-card game, Tuesday
Anaheim 79, Bassett 47
First round, Wednesday, 7 p.m.
Anaheim at #1 Lynwood
Westminster La Quinta at CAMS
Apple Valley at Calvary Baptist
Katella at Foothill Tech
Whitney at Savanna
Bloomington at Rim of the World
Compton Early College at Mesrobian
Beacon Hill at #4 de Toledo
Pasadena Marshall at #3 Bosco Tech
Temecula Prep at Downey Calvary Chapel
Perris at Loma Linda Academy
St. Monica Academy at Hillcrest Christian
Mary Star at Fillmore
Discovery Christian at Loara
Mountain View at United Christian
New Roads at #2 North Torrance
DIVISION 5A
Wild-card games, Tuesday
Channel Islands 61, Duarte 47
Coast Union 56, La Verne Lutheran 36
Desert Hot Springs 46, Victor Valley Christian 27
Vasquez 52, Academy of Academic Excellence 50
Santa Barbara Providence 47, Cuyama Valley 40
California Lutheran 63, Westmark 35
Geffen 82, Liberty Christian 25
Norte Vista 73, California Military 36
First round, Wednesday, 7 p.m.
Channel Islands at #1 Blair
Coast Union at Oak Grove
Desert Hot Springs at Palm Valley
Samueli at Hesperia Christian
Vasquez at Silver Valley
International School of Los Angeles at Newbury Park Adventist
Santa Barbara Providence at Southlands Christian
#4 Tarbut V'Torah at Mesa Grande
Cornerstone Christian at #3 San Gorgonio
California Lutheran at Desert Chapel
Acaciawood Academy at Academy for Careers & Exploration
Redlands Adventist at Bermuda Dunes Desert Christian
San Luis Obispo Classical at Santa Paula
Ojai Valley at Midland
Geffen at Dunn
Norte Vista at #2 CSDR
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.