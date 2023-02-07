Advertisement
High School Sports

High school basketball: Southern Section boys and girls wild-card results and updated pairings

By Los Angeles Time staff
BOYS’ BASKETBALL

SOUTHERN SECTION

DIVISION 4AA

Wild-card games, Tuesday

Eisenhower 62, Muir 49

Costa Mesa 84, Heritage 47

Trinity Classical 62, Villanova Prep 55

First round, Wednesday, 7 p.m.

#1 Valencia at Don Lugo

Warren at Workman

Santa Barbara at Santa Maria Valley Christian

Quartz Hill at Gabrielino

Keppel at Bethel Christian

Fontana at Esperanza

San Jacinto at Beaumont

#4 Troy at Garden Grove Santiago

Eisenhower at #3 St. Margaret’s

Western Christian at Nordhoff

Edgewood at St. Monica

Long Beach Wilson at Jurupa Hills

Winner wild-card B at St. Bonaventure

Eastside at Indian Springs

Hacienda Heights Wilson at Santa Rosa Academy

Trinity Classical at #2 Flintridge Prep

DIVISION 5AA

Wild-card game, Tuesday

Anaheim 79, Bassett 47

First round, Wednesday, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at #1 Lynwood

Westminster La Quinta at CAMS

Apple Valley at Calvary Baptist

Katella at Foothill Tech

Whitney at Savanna

Bloomington at Rim of the World

Compton Early College at Mesrobian

Beacon Hill at #4 de Toledo

Pasadena Marshall at #3 Bosco Tech

Temecula Prep at Downey Calvary Chapel

Perris at Loma Linda Academy

St. Monica Academy at Hillcrest Christian

Mary Star at Fillmore

Discovery Christian at Loara

Mountain View at United Christian

New Roads at #2 North Torrance

DIVISION 5A

Wild-card games, Tuesday

Channel Islands 61, Duarte 47

Coast Union 56, La Verne Lutheran 36

Desert Hot Springs 46, Victor Valley Christian 27

Vasquez 52, Academy of Academic Excellence 50

Santa Barbara Providence 47, Cuyama Valley 40

California Lutheran 63, Westmark 35

Geffen 82, Liberty Christian 25

Norte Vista 73, California Military 36

First round, Wednesday, 7 p.m.

Channel Islands at #1 Blair

Coast Union at Oak Grove

Desert Hot Springs at Palm Valley

Samueli at Hesperia Christian

Vasquez at Silver Valley

International School of Los Angeles at Newbury Park Adventist

Santa Barbara Providence at Southlands Christian

#4 Tarbut V'Torah at Mesa Grande

Cornerstone Christian at #3 San Gorgonio

California Lutheran at Desert Chapel

Acaciawood Academy at Academy for Careers & Exploration

Redlands Adventist at Bermuda Dunes Desert Christian

San Luis Obispo Classical at Santa Paula

Ojai Valley at Midland

Geffen at Dunn

Norte Vista at #2 CSDR

