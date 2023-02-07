High school girls’ water polo: Southern Section playoff results and updated pairings
GIRLS’ WATER POLO
SOUTHERN SECTION
Standard start time is 5 p.m.; differing start times as reported by schools are indicated.
DIVISION 2
Wild-card matches, Tuesday
Ventura 11, Glendora 6
Irvine University 9, Westlake 4
First round, Wednesday
#1 Millikan at Camarillo
Beckman at Riverside Poly
Ventura at Arlington
Vista Murrieta at #4 Dana Hills
Corona Centennial at #3 Murrieta Valley
Los Osos at Woodbridge
Bonita at Anaheim Canyon
Irvine University at #2 Downey
DIVISION 3
First round, Tuesday
JSerra 21, Villanova Prep 3
Capistrano Valley 9, Citrus Valley 2
La Serna 14, Claremont 7
Long Beach Poly 15, Brea Olinda 7
La Habra 9, Chino Hills 5
Temple City 14, Burbank Burroughs 6
Irvine 13, Garden Grove 3
El Toro 14, Rancho Cucamonga 5
Costa Mesa 9, Fullerton 8
La Canada 14, Crescenta Valley 2
Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 14, San Dimas 6
Peninsula 19, Yorba Linda 5
California 10, Aliso Niguel 9
Cypress 10, Villa Park 9
Second round, Thursday
Capistrano Valley at #1 JSerra
La Serna at Elsinore
La Habra at Long Beach Poly
Temple City at #4 Irvine
#3 El Toro at Costa Mesa
La Canada at Sherman Oaks Notre Dame
California at Peninsula
Cypress at #2 Sunny Hills
DIVISION 4
First round, Tuesday
Alta Loma 18, Rio Mesa 3
Arcadia 19, Thousand Oaks 8
Palos Verdes 9, Malibu 3
Norco 11, Hillcrest 2
Royal 10, Culver City 7
Valley View 15, Redlands 7
Fountain Valley 11, Segerstrom 1
Xavier Prep 7, Ayala 4
Flintridge Sacred Heart 16, La Salle 7
Buena 6, Carpinteria 3
Temescal Canyon 11, Great Oak 10
Portola 12, Palm Desert 6
Marlborough 20, Fontana 9
West Torrance 15, Newbury Park 7
Eastvale Roosevelt 13, Westminster La Quinta 5
Buena Park 17, Santa Ana 7
Second round, Thursday
Arcadia at #1 Alta Loma
Norco at Palos Verdes
Royal at Valley View
#4 Xavier Prep at Fountain Valley
#3 Flintridge Sacred Heart at Buena
Portola at Temescal Canyon
West Torrance at Marlborough
#2 Buena Park at Eastvale Roosevelt
DIVISION 5
First round, Tuesday
Rosary 15, Western 3
Palm Springs 15, Summit 12
Whittier 10, Los Altos 5
Flintridge Prep 9, Glendale 3
St. Joseph 14, Garden Grove Pacifica 4
West Covina 17, Santa Paula 8
Walnut 13, Torrance 10
South Pasadena 19, Westminster 2
Charter Oak 15, Don Lugo 6
Ramona 15, Cerritos 2
Upland 14, Rancho Alamitos 8
Rowland 9, Muir 3
Warren 10, Nordhoff 5
Lakewood 13, Chino 6
Second round, Thursday
#1 Rosary at Palm Springs
Flintridge Prep at Whittier
St. Joseph at West Covina
#4 South Pasadena at Walnut
Charter Oak at #3 Pasadena Poly
Ramona at Upland
Rowland at Hemet
Warren at #2 Lakewood
DIVISION 6
Wild-card matches, Tuesday
Calabasas 11, Saddleback 6
Paloma Valley 13, Cabrillo 3
Blair 7, Riverside Notre Dame 5
First round, Wednesday
#1 Calabasas at Jurupa Valley
Paloma Valley at Tahquitz
Blair at Los Amigos
Montebello at #4 Savanna
#3 Chadwick at San Bernardino
Montclair at Lakeside
Indio at West Valley
San Gorgonio at #2 Placentia Valencia
NOTES: Quarterfinals (Div. 1-6), Feb. 11; semifinals in all divisions, Feb. 15. Championships, Feb. 18 at Heritage Park (Irvine).
