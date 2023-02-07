Advertisement
High school girls’ water polo: Southern Section playoff results and updated pairings

By Los Angeles Time staff
GIRLS’ WATER POLO

SOUTHERN SECTION

Standard start time is 5 p.m.; differing start times as reported by schools are indicated.

DIVISION 2

Wild-card matches, Tuesday

Ventura 11, Glendora 6

Irvine University 9, Westlake 4

First round, Wednesday

#1 Millikan at Camarillo

Beckman at Riverside Poly

Ventura at Arlington

Vista Murrieta at #4 Dana Hills

Corona Centennial at #3 Murrieta Valley

Los Osos at Woodbridge

Bonita at Anaheim Canyon

Irvine University at #2 Downey

DIVISION 3

First round, Tuesday

JSerra 21, Villanova Prep 3

Capistrano Valley 9, Citrus Valley 2

La Serna 14, Claremont 7

Long Beach Poly 15, Brea Olinda 7

La Habra 9, Chino Hills 5

Temple City 14, Burbank Burroughs 6

Irvine 13, Garden Grove 3

El Toro 14, Rancho Cucamonga 5

Costa Mesa 9, Fullerton 8

La Canada 14, Crescenta Valley 2

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 14, San Dimas 6

Peninsula 19, Yorba Linda 5

California 10, Aliso Niguel 9

Cypress 10, Villa Park 9

Second round, Thursday

Capistrano Valley at #1 JSerra

La Serna at Elsinore

La Habra at Long Beach Poly

Temple City at #4 Irvine

#3 El Toro at Costa Mesa

La Canada at Sherman Oaks Notre Dame

California at Peninsula

Cypress at #2 Sunny Hills

DIVISION 4

First round, Tuesday

Alta Loma 18, Rio Mesa 3

Arcadia 19, Thousand Oaks 8

Palos Verdes 9, Malibu 3

Norco 11, Hillcrest 2

Royal 10, Culver City 7

Valley View 15, Redlands 7

Fountain Valley 11, Segerstrom 1

Xavier Prep 7, Ayala 4

Flintridge Sacred Heart 16, La Salle 7

Buena 6, Carpinteria 3

Temescal Canyon 11, Great Oak 10

Portola 12, Palm Desert 6

Marlborough 20, Fontana 9

West Torrance 15, Newbury Park 7

Eastvale Roosevelt 13, Westminster La Quinta 5

Buena Park 17, Santa Ana 7

Second round, Thursday

Arcadia at #1 Alta Loma

Norco at Palos Verdes

Royal at Valley View

#4 Xavier Prep at Fountain Valley

#3 Flintridge Sacred Heart at Buena

Portola at Temescal Canyon

West Torrance at Marlborough

#2 Buena Park at Eastvale Roosevelt

DIVISION 5

First round, Tuesday

Rosary 15, Western 3

Palm Springs 15, Summit 12

Whittier 10, Los Altos 5

Flintridge Prep 9, Glendale 3

St. Joseph 14, Garden Grove Pacifica 4

West Covina 17, Santa Paula 8

Walnut 13, Torrance 10

South Pasadena 19, Westminster 2

Charter Oak 15, Don Lugo 6

Ramona 15, Cerritos 2

Upland 14, Rancho Alamitos 8

Rowland 9, Muir 3

Warren 10, Nordhoff 5

Lakewood 13, Chino 6

Second round, Thursday

#1 Rosary at Palm Springs

Flintridge Prep at Whittier

St. Joseph at West Covina

#4 South Pasadena at Walnut

Charter Oak at #3 Pasadena Poly

Ramona at Upland

Rowland at Hemet

Warren at #2 Lakewood

DIVISION 6

Wild-card matches, Tuesday

Calabasas 11, Saddleback 6

Paloma Valley 13, Cabrillo 3

Blair 7, Riverside Notre Dame 5

First round, Wednesday

#1 Calabasas at Jurupa Valley

Paloma Valley at Tahquitz

Blair at Los Amigos

Montebello at #4 Savanna

#3 Chadwick at San Bernardino

Montclair at Lakeside

Indio at West Valley

San Gorgonio at #2 Placentia Valencia

NOTES: Quarterfinals (Div. 1-6), Feb. 11; semifinals in all divisions, Feb. 15. Championships, Feb. 18 at Heritage Park (Irvine).

