High school boys’ basketball: Southern Section playoff results and updated pairings
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
SOUTHERN SECTION
DIVISION 1
First round, Wednesday
Oak Park 53, St. Francis 41
Los Alamitos 55, Santa Margarita 50
St. Paul 51, Village Christian 49
Crossroads 52, Loyola 47
Rolling Hills Prep 62, Cajon 35
JSerra 64, Great Oak 53
Brentwood 57, Anaheim Fairmont 46
Colony 77, Los Altos 55
Damien 69, St. Anthony 57
Heritage Christian 59, Foothill 51
Eastvale Roosevelt 63, Dominguez 43
Crean Lutheran 76, San Juan Hills 66
Mater Dei 78, Long Beach Poly 51
Second round, Friday, 7 p.m.
Oak Park at #1 Etiwanda
Los Alamitos at St. Paul
Crossroads at Anaheim Canyon
Rolling Hills Prep at #4 JSerra
Brentwood at #3 Mira Costa
Colony at Damien
Eastvale Roosevelt at Heritage Christian
Crean Lutheran at #2 Mater Dei
DIVISION 2AA
First round, Wednesday
Oxnard 71, Westlake 58
Vista Murrieta 55, Crespi 44
Oak Hills 77, Campbell Hall 76
King 81, Capistrano Valley 77
Orange Lutheran 69, Aliso Niguel 52
Edison 68, Villa Park 48
Beverly Hills 58, Calabasas 52
Rancho Cucamonga 72, Saugus 56
Tesoro 70, Marina 37
Crescenta Valley 72, Lakewood 54
Linfield Christian 57, Murrieta Valley 54
Rancho Verde 64, Shadow Hills 39
Culver City 92, Thousand Oaks 80
Simi Valley 65, Fountain Valley 59
Chaminade 85, Knight 71
Windward 76, Trabuco Hills 63
Second round, Friday, 7 p.m.
Vista Murrieta at #1 Oxnard
Oak Hills at King
Edison at Orange Lutheran
Beverly Hills at #4 Rancho Cucamonga
Crescenta Valley at #3 Tesoro
Linfield Christian at Rancho Verde
Simi Valley at Culver City
#2 Windward at Chaminade
DIVISION 2A
First round, Wednesday
Rancho Christian 59, Norco 42
Palm Desert 49, Glendora 48
Aquinas 59, Summit 54
Downey 67, Cypress 58
Redondo 67, Bishop Diego 47
Adelanto 68, Riverside North 57
AGBU 45, Pasadena 44
Diamond Bar 78, El Dorado 41
La Mirada 66, Bishop Amat 46
Shalhevet 67, Arcadia 65
Palos Verdes 66, Burbank Providence 47
Walnut 72, Silverado 54
Sonora 72, Ayala 46
Agoura 88, San Marcos 51
Dana Hills 70, Cerritos Valley Christian 67
Newport Beach Pacifica Christian 64, Portola 52
Second round, Friday, 7 p.m.
#1 Rancho Christian at Palm Desert
Aquinas at Downey
Redondo at Adelanto
#4 Diamond Bar at AGBU
#3 La Mirada at Shalhevet
Walnut at Palos Verdes
Agoura at Sonora
#2 Newport Beach Pacifica Christian at Dana Hills
DIVISION 3AA
First round, Wednesday
St. Pius X-St. Matthias 90, Alemany 57
Canyon Country Canyon 66, Price 46
Santa Monica 59, Santa Ana Calvary Chapel 58
Hesperia 60, Citrus Valley 52
Maranatha 70, San Marino 30
Palm Springs 66, Sunny Hills 60
Artesia 64, Newbury Park 48
Buena 59, Pasadena Poly 47
La Serna 63, Rio Mesa 53
Corona del Mar 57, Pilibos 54
Hillcrest 69, Highland 47
Northwood 64, La Canada 60
Camarillo 61, South Pasadena 57
Tustin 29, Gahr 18
Redlands East Valley 64, Beckman 55
Orangewood Academy 72, West Torrance 51
Second round, Friday, 7 p.m.
#1 St. Pius X-St. Matthias at Canyon Country Canyon
Hesperia at Santa Monica
Maranatha at Palm Springs
Artesia at #4 Buena
Corona del Mar at #3 La Serna
Hillcrest at Northwood
Tustin at Camarillo
Redlands East Valley at #2 Orangewood Academy
DIVISION 3A
First round, Wednesday
Paraclete 89, Lawndale 82
Bonita 71, Indio 44
Woodbridge 67, Alhambra 51
San Dimas 73, Hemet 47
Temescal Canyon 55, Yorba Linda 45
San Gabriel Academy 63, Rialto 60
Chino 55, Arlington 53
Valley Torah 75, Murrieta Mesa 59
Valley View 77, Da Vinci 54
Cerritos 51, Ocean View 40
Newport Harbor 56, Laguna Hills 41
Ontario Christian 72, Moreno Valley 59
Mission Viejo 61, Western 32
Schurr 71, Hart 63
Inglewood 60, La Habra 54
Second round, Friday, 7 p.m.
#1 Paraclete at Bonita
San Dimas at Woodbridge
Temescal Canyon at San Gabriel Academy
#4 Valley Torah at Chino
Valley View at #3 Oakwood
Newport Harbor at Cerritos
Mission Viejo at Ontario Christian
Schurr at Inglewood
DIVISION 4AA
First round, Wednesday
Valencia 81, Don Lugo 57
Warren 70, Workman 48
Santa Barbara 71, Santa Maria Valley Christian 46
Gabrielino 52, Quartz Hill 50
Keppel 83, Bethel Christian 39
Esperanza 51, Fontana 37
Beaumont 73, San Jacinto 25
Troy 68, Garden Grove Santiago 56
Eisenhower 68, St. Margaret’s 64
Nordhoff 62, Western Christian 50
St. Monica 95, Edgewood 37
Long Beach Wilson 63, Jurupa Hills 55
St. Bonaventure 62. Costa Mesa 40
Indian Springs 60, Eastside 57
Hacienda Heights Wilson 59, Santa Rosa Academy 55
Flintridge Prep 69, Trinity Classical 32
Second round, Friday, 7 p.m.
Warren at #1 Valencia
Gabrielino at Santa Barbara
Esperanza at Keppel
Beaumont at #4 Troy
Nordhoff at Eisenhower
St. Monica at Long Beach Wilson
Indian Springs at St. Bonaventure
#2 Flintridge Prep at Hacienda Heights Wilson
DIVISION 4A
First round, Wednesday
Leuzinger 142, Crossroads Christian 26
Twentynine Palms 58, Jurupa Valley 51
Littlerock 61, Pomona 35
Riverside Prep 54, Barstow 52
El Modena 56, Diamond Ranch 55
Yucca Valley 71, Lakeside 65
Holy Martyrs at San Juan Capistrano Fairmont, score not reported
Sage Hill 59, Whittier 37
Santa Monica Pacifica Christian 76, Waverly 36
Sierra Vista 61, South El Monte 46
Faith Baptist 56, California 41
Canyon Springs 82, Big Bear 36
Cate 57, Northview 40
Santa Ana 78, Segerstrom 73
Liberty 83, San Bernardino 53
Long Beach Jordan 79, Montclair 30
Second round, Friday, 7 p.m.
#1 Leuzinger at Twentynine Palms
Riverside Prep at Littlerock
El Modena at Yucca Valley
#4 Sage Hill at San Juan Capistrano Fairmont/Holy Martyrs winner
#3 Santa Monica Pacifica Christian at Sierra Vista
Canyon Springs at Faith Baptist
Cate at Santa Ana
#2 Long Beach Jordan at Liberty
DIVISION 5AA
First round, Wednesday
Lynwood 107, Anaheim 32
Westminster La Quinta 50, CAMS 43
Apple Valley 95, Calvary Baptist 40
Katella 53, Foothill Tech 50
Whitney 60, Savanna 31
Rim of the World 56, Bloomington 36
Compton Early College 69, Mesrobian 46
de Toledo 82, Beacon Hill 31
Bosco Tech 90, Pasadena Marshall 48
Temecula Prep 63, Downey Calvary Chapel 24
Perris 66, Loma Linda Academy 49
Hillcrest Christian 71, St. Monica Academy 62
Fillmore 54, Mary Star 49
Loara 74, Discovery Christian 47
United Christian 69, Mountain View 63
North Torrance 77, New Roads 36
Second round, Friday, 7 p.m.
#1 Lynwood at Westminster La Quinta
Katella at Apple Valley
Rim of the World at Whitney
#4 de Toledo at Compton Early College
#3 Bosco Tech at Temecula Prep
Hillcrest Christian at Perris
Fillmore at Loara
United Christian at #2 North Torrance
DIVISION 5A
First round, Wednesday
Blair 95, Channel Islands 58
Oak Grove 46, Coast Union 39
Desert Hot Springs 66, Palm Valley 22
Hesperia Christian 72, Samueli 33
Vasquez 59, Silver Valley 55
Newbury Park Adventist 61, International School of Los Angeles 40
Southlands Christian 85, Santa Barbara Providence 39
Tarbut V'Torah 52, Mesa Grande 44
San Gorgonio 101, Cornerstone Christian 44
California Lutheran at Desert Chapel, score not reported
Acaciawood Academy 58, Academy for Careers & Exploration 48
Bermuda Dunes Desert Christian 76, Redlands Adventist 61
Santa Paula 71, San Luis Obispo Classical 45
Ojai Valley at Midland, score not reported
Dunn 71, Geffen 40
Norte Vista 67, CSDR 65
Second round, Friday, 7 p.m.
#1 Blair at Oak Grove
Hesperia Christian at Desert Hot Springs
Newbury Park Adventist at Vasquez
Southlands Christian at #4 Tarbut V'Torah
#3 San Gorgonio at California Lutheran/Desert Chapel winner
Bermuda Dunes Desert Christian at Acaciawood Academy
Santa Paula at Ojai Valley/Midland winner
Dunn at Norte Vista
NOTES: Quarterfinals (Div. 1-5A), Tuesday, 7 p.m.; semifinals (Div. 1-5A), Feb. 17, 7 p.m. Championships, Feb. 24-25.
