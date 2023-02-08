Advertisement
High School Sports

High school boys’ basketball: Southern Section playoff results and updated pairings

Basketballs on a court.
(Ethan Miller / Getty Images)
By Los Angeles Time staff
Share

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

SOUTHERN SECTION

DIVISION 1

First round, Wednesday

Oak Park 53, St. Francis 41

Los Alamitos 55, Santa Margarita 50

St. Paul 51, Village Christian 49

Crossroads 52, Loyola 47

Rolling Hills Prep 62, Cajon 35

JSerra 64, Great Oak 53

Brentwood 57, Anaheim Fairmont 46

Colony 77, Los Altos 55

Damien 69, St. Anthony 57

Heritage Christian 59, Foothill 51

Eastvale Roosevelt 63, Dominguez 43

Crean Lutheran 76, San Juan Hills 66

Mater Dei 78, Long Beach Poly 51

Second round, Friday, 7 p.m.

Oak Park at #1 Etiwanda

Los Alamitos at St. Paul

Crossroads at Anaheim Canyon

Rolling Hills Prep at #4 JSerra

Brentwood at #3 Mira Costa

Colony at Damien

Eastvale Roosevelt at Heritage Christian

Crean Lutheran at #2 Mater Dei

DIVISION 2AA

First round, Wednesday

Oxnard 71, Westlake 58

Vista Murrieta 55, Crespi 44

Oak Hills 77, Campbell Hall 76

King 81, Capistrano Valley 77

Orange Lutheran 69, Aliso Niguel 52

Edison 68, Villa Park 48

Beverly Hills 58, Calabasas 52

Rancho Cucamonga 72, Saugus 56

Tesoro 70, Marina 37

Crescenta Valley 72, Lakewood 54

Linfield Christian 57, Murrieta Valley 54

Rancho Verde 64, Shadow Hills 39

Culver City 92, Thousand Oaks 80

Simi Valley 65, Fountain Valley 59

Chaminade 85, Knight 71

Windward 76, Trabuco Hills 63

Second round, Friday, 7 p.m.

Vista Murrieta at #1 Oxnard

Oak Hills at King

Edison at Orange Lutheran

Beverly Hills at #4 Rancho Cucamonga

Crescenta Valley at #3 Tesoro

Linfield Christian at Rancho Verde

Simi Valley at Culver City

#2 Windward at Chaminade

DIVISION 2A

First round, Wednesday

Rancho Christian 59, Norco 42

Palm Desert 49, Glendora 48

Aquinas 59, Summit 54

Downey 67, Cypress 58

Redondo 67, Bishop Diego 47

Adelanto 68, Riverside North 57

AGBU 45, Pasadena 44

Diamond Bar 78, El Dorado 41

La Mirada 66, Bishop Amat 46

Shalhevet 67, Arcadia 65

Palos Verdes 66, Burbank Providence 47

Walnut 72, Silverado 54

Sonora 72, Ayala 46

Agoura 88, San Marcos 51

Dana Hills 70, Cerritos Valley Christian 67

Newport Beach Pacifica Christian 64, Portola 52

Second round, Friday, 7 p.m.

#1 Rancho Christian at Palm Desert

Aquinas at Downey

Redondo at Adelanto

#4 Diamond Bar at AGBU

#3 La Mirada at Shalhevet

Walnut at Palos Verdes

Agoura at Sonora

#2 Newport Beach Pacifica Christian at Dana Hills

DIVISION 3AA

First round, Wednesday

St. Pius X-St. Matthias 90, Alemany 57

Canyon Country Canyon 66, Price 46

Santa Monica 59, Santa Ana Calvary Chapel 58

Hesperia 60, Citrus Valley 52

Maranatha 70, San Marino 30

Palm Springs 66, Sunny Hills 60

Artesia 64, Newbury Park 48

Buena 59, Pasadena Poly 47

La Serna 63, Rio Mesa 53

Corona del Mar 57, Pilibos 54

Hillcrest 69, Highland 47

Northwood 64, La Canada 60

Camarillo 61, South Pasadena 57

Tustin 29, Gahr 18

Redlands East Valley 64, Beckman 55

Orangewood Academy 72, West Torrance 51

Second round, Friday, 7 p.m.

#1 St. Pius X-St. Matthias at Canyon Country Canyon

Hesperia at Santa Monica

Maranatha at Palm Springs

Artesia at #4 Buena

Corona del Mar at #3 La Serna

Hillcrest at Northwood

Tustin at Camarillo

Redlands East Valley at #2 Orangewood Academy

DIVISION 3A

First round, Wednesday

Paraclete 89, Lawndale 82

Bonita 71, Indio 44

Woodbridge 67, Alhambra 51

San Dimas 73, Hemet 47

Temescal Canyon 55, Yorba Linda 45

San Gabriel Academy 63, Rialto 60

Chino 55, Arlington 53

Valley Torah 75, Murrieta Mesa 59

Valley View 77, Da Vinci 54

Cerritos 51, Ocean View 40

Newport Harbor 56, Laguna Hills 41

Ontario Christian 72, Moreno Valley 59

Mission Viejo 61, Western 32

Schurr 71, Hart 63

Inglewood 60, La Habra 54

Second round, Friday, 7 p.m.

#1 Paraclete at Bonita

San Dimas at Woodbridge

Temescal Canyon at San Gabriel Academy

#4 Valley Torah at Chino

Valley View at #3 Oakwood

Newport Harbor at Cerritos

Mission Viejo at Ontario Christian

Schurr at Inglewood

DIVISION 4AA

First round, Wednesday

Valencia 81, Don Lugo 57

Warren 70, Workman 48

Santa Barbara 71, Santa Maria Valley Christian 46

Gabrielino 52, Quartz Hill 50

Keppel 83, Bethel Christian 39

Esperanza 51, Fontana 37

Beaumont 73, San Jacinto 25

Troy 68, Garden Grove Santiago 56

Eisenhower 68, St. Margaret’s 64

Nordhoff 62, Western Christian 50

St. Monica 95, Edgewood 37

Long Beach Wilson 63, Jurupa Hills 55

St. Bonaventure 62. Costa Mesa 40

Indian Springs 60, Eastside 57

Hacienda Heights Wilson 59, Santa Rosa Academy 55

Flintridge Prep 69, Trinity Classical 32

Second round, Friday, 7 p.m.

Warren at #1 Valencia

Gabrielino at Santa Barbara

Esperanza at Keppel

Beaumont at #4 Troy

Nordhoff at Eisenhower

St. Monica at Long Beach Wilson

Indian Springs at St. Bonaventure

#2 Flintridge Prep at Hacienda Heights Wilson

DIVISION 4A

First round, Wednesday

Leuzinger 142, Crossroads Christian 26

Twentynine Palms 58, Jurupa Valley 51

Littlerock 61, Pomona 35

Riverside Prep 54, Barstow 52

El Modena 56, Diamond Ranch 55

Yucca Valley 71, Lakeside 65

Holy Martyrs at San Juan Capistrano Fairmont, score not reported

Sage Hill 59, Whittier 37

Santa Monica Pacifica Christian 76, Waverly 36

Sierra Vista 61, South El Monte 46

Faith Baptist 56, California 41

Canyon Springs 82, Big Bear 36

Cate 57, Northview 40

Santa Ana 78, Segerstrom 73

Liberty 83, San Bernardino 53

Long Beach Jordan 79, Montclair 30

Second round, Friday, 7 p.m.

#1 Leuzinger at Twentynine Palms

Riverside Prep at Littlerock

El Modena at Yucca Valley

#4 Sage Hill at San Juan Capistrano Fairmont/Holy Martyrs winner

#3 Santa Monica Pacifica Christian at Sierra Vista

Canyon Springs at Faith Baptist

Cate at Santa Ana

#2 Long Beach Jordan at Liberty

DIVISION 5AA

First round, Wednesday

Lynwood 107, Anaheim 32

Westminster La Quinta 50, CAMS 43

Apple Valley 95, Calvary Baptist 40

Katella 53, Foothill Tech 50

Whitney 60, Savanna 31

Rim of the World 56, Bloomington 36

Compton Early College 69, Mesrobian 46

de Toledo 82, Beacon Hill 31

Bosco Tech 90, Pasadena Marshall 48

Temecula Prep 63, Downey Calvary Chapel 24

Perris 66, Loma Linda Academy 49

Hillcrest Christian 71, St. Monica Academy 62

Fillmore 54, Mary Star 49

Loara 74, Discovery Christian 47

United Christian 69, Mountain View 63

North Torrance 77, New Roads 36

Second round, Friday, 7 p.m.

#1 Lynwood at Westminster La Quinta

Katella at Apple Valley

Rim of the World at Whitney

#4 de Toledo at Compton Early College

#3 Bosco Tech at Temecula Prep

Hillcrest Christian at Perris

Fillmore at Loara

United Christian at #2 North Torrance

DIVISION 5A

First round, Wednesday

Blair 95, Channel Islands 58

Oak Grove 46, Coast Union 39

Desert Hot Springs 66, Palm Valley 22

Hesperia Christian 72, Samueli 33

Vasquez 59, Silver Valley 55

Newbury Park Adventist 61, International School of Los Angeles 40

Advertisement

Southlands Christian 85, Santa Barbara Providence 39

Tarbut V'Torah 52, Mesa Grande 44

San Gorgonio 101, Cornerstone Christian 44

California Lutheran at Desert Chapel, score not reported

Acaciawood Academy 58, Academy for Careers & Exploration 48

Bermuda Dunes Desert Christian 76, Redlands Adventist 61

Santa Paula 71, San Luis Obispo Classical 45

Ojai Valley at Midland, score not reported

Dunn 71, Geffen 40

Norte Vista 67, CSDR 65

Second round, Friday, 7 p.m.

#1 Blair at Oak Grove

Hesperia Christian at Desert Hot Springs

Newbury Park Adventist at Vasquez

Southlands Christian at #4 Tarbut V'Torah

#3 San Gorgonio at California Lutheran/Desert Chapel winner

Bermuda Dunes Desert Christian at Acaciawood Academy

Santa Paula at Ojai Valley/Midland winner

Dunn at Norte Vista

NOTES: Quarterfinals (Div. 1-5A), Tuesday, 7 p.m.; semifinals (Div. 1-5A), Feb. 17, 7 p.m. Championships, Feb. 24-25.

High School Sports

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement