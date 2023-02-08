Advertisement
High School Sports

High school girls’ soccer: City playoff results and updated pairings

Soccer balls on the field.
(Adam Hunger / Associated Press)
By Los Angeles Time staff
GIRLS’ SOCCER

CITY

DIVISION I

First round, Wednesday, 3 p.m.

New West 3, Bell 0

Granada Hills Kennedy 8, Marquez 2

#19 Sherman Oaks CES at #14 Birmingham, score not reported

North Hollywood 9, Northridge 0

Second round, Tuesday, 3 p.m.

#17 New West at #1 San Pedro

#9 Angelou at #8 Granada Hills

#12 Taft at #5 Fremont

#20 Granada Hills Kennedy at #4 Cleveland

#19 Sherman Oaks CES at #3 Palisades

#11 Bravo at #6 Venice

#10 Los Angeles CES at #7 Huntington Park

#15 North Hollywood at #2 El Camino Real

DIVISION II

First round, Wednesday

Van Nuys 2, Monroe 1

Legacy 5, Valley Arts/Sciences 1

Hollywood 5, Chavez 0

Port of Los Angeles 2, Sun Valley Poly 1

Second round, Tuesday, 3 p.m.

#16 Van Nuys at #1 Canoga Park

#9 San Fernando at #8 Maywood CES

#12 Animo Robinson at #5 Los Angeles Marshall

#13 Legacy at #4 Verdugo Hills

#14 Hollywood at #3 Sylmar

#11 Mendez at #6 South Gate

#10 Grant at #7 Academia Avance

#18 Port of Los Angeles at #2 Foshay

DIVISION III

First round, Wednesday

Franklin 4, Orthopaedic 0

Los Angeles Wilson 5, Animo De La Hoya 0

Sotomayor 4, USC-Media Arts/Engineering 1

Arleta 1, Alliance Neuwirth 0

Second round, Tuesday, 3 p.m.

#16 Franklin at #1 Girls Leadership

#9 Central City Value at #8 Jefferson

#12 Alliance Smidt Tech at #5 Aspire Ollin

#13 Los Angeles Wilson at #4 King/Drew

#14 Sotomayor at #3 Gardena

#11 Los Angeles Kennedy at #6 Stella

#10 Locke at #7 Santee

#15 Arleta at #2 Sun Valley Magnet

DIVISION IV

First round, Wednesday, 3 p.m.

Alliance Burton 3, Dorsey 1

Lakeview 2, Fulton 1

Lincoln 1, Rancho Dominguez 0

#18 Hawkins at #15 Westchester, score not reported

Second round, Tuesday, 3 p.m.

#17 Alliance Burton at #1 Larchmont

#9 Middle College at #8 Los Angeles Jordan

#12 Fairfax at #5 University Prep Value

#20 Lakeview at #4 Triumph

#19 Lincoln at #3 North Valley Military

#11 Harbor Teacher at #6 East Valley

#10 Valor at #7 Manual Arts

Westchester/Hawkins winner at #2 Roybal

DIVISION V

First round, Wednesday, 3 p.m.

#17 Alliance Simon Tech at #16 Reseda, score not reported

#20 Gertz-Ressler at #13 CALS Early College, score not reported

Camino Nuevo 7, Environmental Science/Tech 2

Animo South Los Angeles 1, Crenshaw 0

Second round, Tuesday, 3 p.m.

Reseda/Alliance Simon Tech winner at #1 Alliance Stern

#9 Animo Bunche at #8 University Pathways Public Service

#12 Discovery at #5 Alliance Bloomfield

CALS Early College/Gertz-Ressler winner at #4 New Designs University Park

#14 Camino Nuevo at #3 Collins

#11 Los Angeles Arts/Enterprise at #6 Rise Kohyang

#10 Los Angeles at #7 East College Prep

#18 Animo South Los Angeles at #2 Alliance Marine

NOTES: Quarterfinals, Feb. 16, 3 p.m. at higher seeds; semifinals, Feb. 21, 3 p.m. at higher seeds. Championships, Feb 24-25 at Los Angeles Valley College and Birmingham.
