High school girls’ soccer: City playoff results and updated pairings
GIRLS’ SOCCER
CITY
DIVISION I
First round, Wednesday, 3 p.m.
New West 3, Bell 0
Granada Hills Kennedy 8, Marquez 2
#19 Sherman Oaks CES at #14 Birmingham, score not reported
North Hollywood 9, Northridge 0
Second round, Tuesday, 3 p.m.
#17 New West at #1 San Pedro
#9 Angelou at #8 Granada Hills
#12 Taft at #5 Fremont
#20 Granada Hills Kennedy at #4 Cleveland
#19 Sherman Oaks CES at #3 Palisades
#11 Bravo at #6 Venice
#10 Los Angeles CES at #7 Huntington Park
#15 North Hollywood at #2 El Camino Real
DIVISION II
First round, Wednesday
Van Nuys 2, Monroe 1
Legacy 5, Valley Arts/Sciences 1
Hollywood 5, Chavez 0
Port of Los Angeles 2, Sun Valley Poly 1
Second round, Tuesday, 3 p.m.
#16 Van Nuys at #1 Canoga Park
#9 San Fernando at #8 Maywood CES
#12 Animo Robinson at #5 Los Angeles Marshall
#13 Legacy at #4 Verdugo Hills
#14 Hollywood at #3 Sylmar
#11 Mendez at #6 South Gate
#10 Grant at #7 Academia Avance
#18 Port of Los Angeles at #2 Foshay
DIVISION III
First round, Wednesday
Franklin 4, Orthopaedic 0
Los Angeles Wilson 5, Animo De La Hoya 0
Sotomayor 4, USC-Media Arts/Engineering 1
Arleta 1, Alliance Neuwirth 0
Second round, Tuesday, 3 p.m.
#16 Franklin at #1 Girls Leadership
#9 Central City Value at #8 Jefferson
#12 Alliance Smidt Tech at #5 Aspire Ollin
#13 Los Angeles Wilson at #4 King/Drew
#14 Sotomayor at #3 Gardena
#11 Los Angeles Kennedy at #6 Stella
#10 Locke at #7 Santee
#15 Arleta at #2 Sun Valley Magnet
DIVISION IV
First round, Wednesday, 3 p.m.
Alliance Burton 3, Dorsey 1
Lakeview 2, Fulton 1
Lincoln 1, Rancho Dominguez 0
#18 Hawkins at #15 Westchester, score not reported
Second round, Tuesday, 3 p.m.
#17 Alliance Burton at #1 Larchmont
#9 Middle College at #8 Los Angeles Jordan
#12 Fairfax at #5 University Prep Value
#20 Lakeview at #4 Triumph
#19 Lincoln at #3 North Valley Military
#11 Harbor Teacher at #6 East Valley
#10 Valor at #7 Manual Arts
Westchester/Hawkins winner at #2 Roybal
DIVISION V
First round, Wednesday, 3 p.m.
#17 Alliance Simon Tech at #16 Reseda, score not reported
#20 Gertz-Ressler at #13 CALS Early College, score not reported
Camino Nuevo 7, Environmental Science/Tech 2
Animo South Los Angeles 1, Crenshaw 0
Second round, Tuesday, 3 p.m.
Reseda/Alliance Simon Tech winner at #1 Alliance Stern
#9 Animo Bunche at #8 University Pathways Public Service
#12 Discovery at #5 Alliance Bloomfield
CALS Early College/Gertz-Ressler winner at #4 New Designs University Park
#14 Camino Nuevo at #3 Collins
#11 Los Angeles Arts/Enterprise at #6 Rise Kohyang
#10 Los Angeles at #7 East College Prep
#18 Animo South Los Angeles at #2 Alliance Marine
NOTES: Quarterfinals, Feb. 16, 3 p.m. at higher seeds; semifinals, Feb. 21, 3 p.m. at higher seeds. Championships, Feb 24-25 at Los Angeles Valley College and Birmingham.
