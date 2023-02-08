High school girls’ soccer: City playoff results and updated pairings

NOTES: Quarterfinals, Feb. 16, 3 p.m. at higher seeds; semifinals, Feb. 21, 3 p.m. at higher seeds. Championships, Feb 24-25 at Los Angeles Valley College and Birmingham. Text goes here.

CALS Early College/Gertz-Ressler winner at #4 New Designs University Park

#20 Gertz-Ressler at #13 CALS Early College, score not reported

#17 Alliance Simon Tech at #16 Reseda, score not reported

#12 Fairfax at #5 University Prep Value

#18 Hawkins at #15 Westchester, score not reported

#9 Central City Value at #8 Jefferson

#18 Port of Los Angeles at #2 Foshay

#17 New West at #1 San Pedro

#19 Sherman Oaks CES at #14 Birmingham, score not reported

