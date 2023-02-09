High school boys’ soccer: City playoff results and updated pairings

BOYS’ SOCCER CITY

DIVISION I

First round, Thursday

South East 7, Wilmington Banning 1

Taft 3, Narbonne 2

Alliance Neuwirth 2, Marquez 1

Los Angeles Marshall 1, Sylmar 0

Second round, Wednesday, 3 p.m.

#17 South East at #1 Birmingham

#9 Bell at #8 Los Angeles Hamilton

#12 San Fernando at #5 Fremont

#20 Taft at #4 Canoga Park

#14 Alliance Neuwirth at #3 El Camino Real

#11 Locke at #6 Cleveland

#10 Granada Hills at #7 Palisades

#18 Los Angeles Marshall at #2 Chavez

DIVISION II

First round, Thursday

Huntington Park 1, Hollywood 0

Vaughn 2, South Gate 0

Grant 2, Fulton 1

Rivera 1, Northridge 0

Second round, Wednesday, 3 p.m.

Huntington Park/Hollywood winner at #1 Sun Valley Poly

#9 Monroe at #8 Granada Hills Kennedy

#12 Los Angeles Roosevelt at #5 Arleta

#20 Vaughn at #4 San Pedro

#14 Grant at #3 Santee

#11 King/Drew at #6 Carson

#10 Los Angeles Kennedy at #7 Gardena

#15 Rivera at #2 Garfield

DIVISION III

First round, Thursday

Verdugo Hills 2, Animo South Los Angeles 1 (OT)

Elizabeth 8, Central City Value 1

#19 Academia Avance at #14 Mendez, score not reported

#18 Aspire Ollin at #15 North Hollywood, score not reported

Second round, Wednesday, 3 p.m.

#16 Verdugo Hills at #1 Eagle Rock

#9 Alliance Stern at #8 Manual Arts

#12 Franklin at #5 Animo Robinson

#13 Elizabeth at #4 Triumph

Mendez/Academia Avance winner at #3 Los Angeles Wilson

#11 Stella at #6 Venice

#10 Los Angeles CES at #7 Van Nuys

North Hollywood/Aspire Ollin winner at #2 Belmont

DIVISION IV

First round, Thursday

Orthopaedic 1, Middle College 0

Los Angeles Jordan 2, Animo De La Hoya 1

Port of Los Angeles 3, Rancho Dominguez 2

Annenberg 3, Camino Nuevo 2

Second round, Wednesday, 3 p.m.

#17 Orthopaedic at #1 Sun Valley Magnet

#9 Gertz-Ressler at #8 Maywood CES

#12 Bravo at #5 Valor

#20 Los Angeles Jordan at #4 Angelou

#14 Port of Los Angeles at #3 Rise Kohyang

#11 Sherman Oaks CES at #6 Animo Bunche

#10 Reseda at #7 Collins

#15 Annenberg at #2 University Prep Value

DIVISION V

First round, Thursday

New Designs University Park 4, Larchmont 1

#20 University Pathways Public Service at #13 Dorsey, score not reported

Math/Science 5, Alliance Simon Tech 0

Magnolia Science 2 5, Animo Venice 3

Second round, Wednesday, 3 p.m.

#16 New Designs University Park at #1 New West

#9 Valley Arts/Sciences at #8 Roybal

#12 Alliance Bloomfield at #5 Alliance Burton

Dorsey/University Pathways Public Service winner at #4 Lakeview

#19 Math/Science at #3 Alliance Marine

#11 Animo Watts at #6 Contreras

#10 WISH at #7 Dymally

#15 Magnolia Science 2 at #2 North Valley Military

NOTES: Quarterfinals, Feb. 17, 3 p.m. at higher seeds; semifinals, Feb. 22, 3 p.m. at higher seeds. Championships, Feb 24-25 at Los Angeles Valley College and Birmingham.

