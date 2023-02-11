Unbeaten Sierra Canyon begins Open Division playoffs with convincing victory

The opening night of the Southern Section Open Division girls’ basketball playoffs began Saturday with unbeaten Sierra Canyon showing no weaknesses.

Leading from start to finish, the Trailblazers improved to 27-0 by defeating Bishop Montgomery 74-35 in pool A. Next up is a Wednesday home game against Ontario Christian.

Mackenly Randolph and Izela Arenas each scored 19 points and Juju Watkins 18 points.

In other girls’ basketball playoff games:

Etiwanda 82, Corona Santiago 43: The Eagles (27-2) had no problems in their Open Division debut.

Mater Dei 67, Windward 54: The Monarchs won their Open Division pool B opener. Jenessa Cotton scored 18 points and Shaena Brew had 14 points. Skye Belker scored 19 points for Windward.

Sage Hill 63, Ontario Christian 53: Sage Hill rolled to victory in the Open Division.

Harvard-Westlake 68, Oxnard 49: Deana Thompson scored 25 points to lead the Wolverines into the Division 1 quarterfinals.

Orange Lutheran 69, Sonora 54: Madi Bogan’s 17 points led the Lancers. Orange Lutheran will face Harvard-Westlake in the quarterfinals.